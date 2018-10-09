Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson : Invitation to Media and Analyst Briefings for Ericsson Q3 2018 Report

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Report to be released at approximately 07:30 CEST on October 18, 2018

on Press briefing at Ericsson Studio with live video webcast starts at 09:00 CEST

Conference call for analysts, investors and journalists starts at 14:00 CEST

Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the third quarter of 2018 will be published at approximately 07:30 CEST on October 18, 2018.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.

Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website at: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

Press briefing and live webcast

The company will hold a press and analyst briefing, which will also be available through a live video webcast, starting at 09:00 CEST on October 18, 2018 at Ericsson Studio, Grönlandsgatan 8, Kista, Sweden.

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and answer questions. The press briefing is open to journalists and analysts.

You can follow the press briefing via the live video webcast at: www.ericsson.com/investors and at www.ericsson.com/press.

Conference calls for journalists, analysts and investors

The conference call for financial analysts, investors and journalists will begin at 14:00 CEST (08:00 BST in London, 03:00 EDT in New York and 16:00 JST in Tokyo)

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions.

To join the conference call, please phone one of the following numbers with PIN code 87686783#:

Sweden:

+46(0)8-56642651 (Toll-free Sweden: 0200-883685)



International/UK:

+44-3333-000-804 (Toll-free UK: 0800 -589473)



US:

+1-631-913-1422 (Toll-free US: +1-8558-570-686)

Please call in at least 15 minutes before the conference call begin. As there is usually a large number of callers, it may take some time before you are connected.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.ericsson.com/investors and www.ericsson.com/press

Replay:

Replay of the conference call will be available from about one hour after it has ended until October 25, 2018.

Sweden replay number: +46(0)8-519-993-85

International replay number: +44(0)333-300-0819

Pin code: 301247712#

