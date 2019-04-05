Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson : ConVeX Participates in World's First Multi-Country Cross-Border C-V2X Demonstration Across Europe

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AUDI AG (NASDAQ: AUDVF), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), SWARCO Traffic Systems GmbH, the University of Kaiserslautern and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced the world's first cross-border demonstration for C-V2X direct communication. The companies, which formed the Connected Vehicle to Everything of Tomorrow (ConVeX) consortium in 2016 to carry out the first announced C-V2X trial based upon the 3rd Generation Partnership Project's (3GPP) Release 14, participated in cross-border digital testbed Project Day today in Schengen, Luxembourg, at the new trilateral testbed hosted by France's Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition, the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI), the Luxembourg Ministry of Mobility & Public Works, and the Luxembourg Ministry of the Economy. ConVeX, co-funded by BMVI, showcased the reliability, range and performance of C-V2X direct communication between vehicles and with infrastructure, across the three Trans-European borders.

About Audi

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 18 locations in thirteen countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2018, the Audi Group delivered to customers approximately 1.812 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 5,750 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and about 53,004 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2018 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €59.2 billion and an operating profit of €4.7 billion. At present, approximately 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, more than 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.

www.audi-mediacenter.com/en

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world computes, connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website , OnQ blog , Twitter and Facebook pages.

About SWARCO

SWARCO's leading idea is to improve quality of life by making the travel experience safer, quicker, more convenient and environmentally sound. For this purpose, the Austrian traffic technology corporation produces and provides a large range of products, systems, services, and turnkey solutions in road marking, urban and interurban traffic control, parking, and public transport. Cooperative systems, infrastructure-to-vehicle communication, electromobility, and integrated software solutions for the Liveable City are latest fields in the group's portfolio. Our 3800 traffic experts are keen to shape together with you the transition from conventional traffic management to value-added services fit for the traveller in the digital age. Read more about SWARCO on www.swarco.com

About the University of Kaiserslautern

The University of Kaiserslautern, located in the south-west of Germany, is one of the major German research universities renowned for its strengths in the sciences and engineering disciplines. The University of Kaiserslautern is the center of a major European IT and science hub with two Fraunhofer Institutes (IESE and ITWM), the Max Planck Institute for Software Systems, and the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI) working on advanced software systems for the connected society. Professor Schotten is the head of the chair for Wireless Communication and Navigation at the University of Kaiserslautern and scientific director at the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI).

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

