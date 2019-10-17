Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)    ERIC

TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON (PUBL)

(ERIC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson publ : What do a gamer, tower climber and paramedic have in common? Visit Ericsson's 5G demos at MWC Los Angeles 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 10:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to get active at Ericsson's booth (#1724 in South Hall) at MWC Los Angeles 2019. From playing Destiny 2 against professional gamer and digital influencer AtomicMari over 5G wireless speeds to watching Ericsson tower climbers scale a two-story cell tower, experience Ericsson's most immersive display of 5G technologies yet.

(PRNewsfoto/Ericsson)

From Oct. 22-24, Ericsson will showcase 18 live demonstrations displaying three concepts crucial to staying at the cutting edge of technology: deliver growth, dare to captivate and design for efficiency in a 5G world.

  • In the "Dare to Captivate" area of the booth, witness a paramedic using a haptic glove to perform an ultrasound through real-time interactive communications with a medical expert.
  • In "Deliver Growth," remotely retrieve data from a smart vessel to collect water quality data and take necessary measures to address the pollutants in the water, highlighting Ericsson's commitment to an intelligent and sustainable world.
  • In "Design for Efficiency," touch an Ericsson base station solution as thin as paper, called a Radio Stripe. This innovative deployment solution addresses the challenging indoor and outdoor areas traditional radio hardware cannot reach.

Ericsson also will demonstrate its 5G capabilities through 15 speaker sessions, including "5G Networks: Hard talk" with Chief Technology Officer Erik Ekudden, "IoT Devices: Always listening, watching and learning" with Head of IoT Security Bodil Josefsson, and "How 5G is shaping the future of connected car technology" with Ericsson's 5G Evangelist Peter Linder.

For more information about Ericsson at MWC Los Angeles 2019, please visit: https://www.ericsson.com/en/events/mwc-los-angeles.

NOTES TO EDITORS

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:

www.twitter.com/ericsson
www.facebook.com/ericsson
www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson
www.youtube.com/ericsson

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

MORE INFORMATION AT:

News Center

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Jimmy Duvall
jimmy.duvall@ericsson.com
+1-214-543-9830

Jannie Tong
jannie.tong@ericsson.com
+1-214-415-0815

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-do-a-gamer-tower-climber-and-paramedic-have-in-common-visit-ericssons-5g-demos-at-mwc-los-angeles-2019-300940077.html

SOURCE Ericsson


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERI
10:01aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : What do a gamer, tower climber and parame..
PR
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:29aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nestlé, Netflix, Huawei, General Motors
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:15aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Turn Higher As Leaders Declare Brexit Deal
DJ
06:13aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Turn High As Leaders Declare Brexit Deal
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:06aERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
RE
05:03aERICSSON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:00aEUROPE : European shares hit by Brexit deal doubts; Ericsson jumps
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group