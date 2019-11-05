Telefonica : Backs 2019 View After 3Q Net Loss

By Max Bernhard



Telefonica SA (TEF.MC) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss after booking more than a billion euros in restructuring costs but backed its guidance for the year and said it would stick to its dividend policy.

The Spanish telecommunications company reported a quarterly net loss of 443 million euros ($494 million) compared with a profit of EUR1.14 billion in the same period last year.

Net profit took a EUR1.40 billion hit from restructuring costs, it said. Revenue in the quarter edged 1.7% higher to EUR11.90 billion.

Telefonica said operating income before depreciation and amortization fell to EUR2.75 billion from EUR4.04 billion.

