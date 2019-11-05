Log in
TELEFONICA

(TEF)

TELEFONICA

(TEF)
News 
Telefonica : Backs 2019 View After 3Q Net Loss

Telefonica : Backs 2019 View After 3Q Net Loss

0
11/05/2019 | 02:04am EST

By Max Bernhard

Telefonica SA (TEF.MC) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss after booking more than a billion euros in restructuring costs but backed its guidance for the year and said it would stick to its dividend policy.

The Spanish telecommunications company reported a quarterly net loss of 443 million euros ($494 million) compared with a profit of EUR1.14 billion in the same period last year.

Net profit took a EUR1.40 billion hit from restructuring costs, it said. Revenue in the quarter edged 1.7% higher to EUR11.90 billion.

Telefonica said operating income before depreciation and amortization fell to EUR2.75 billion from EUR4.04 billion.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 48 218 M
EBIT 2019 6 334 M
Net income 2019 3 036 M
Debt 2019 43 729 M
Yield 2019 5,80%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,64x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
Capitalization 35 543 M
Chart TELEFONICA
Duration : Period :
Telefonica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 8,26  €
Last Close Price 6,93  €
Spread / Highest target 80,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ángel Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Isidro Fainé Casas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA-5.53%39 602
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.49%247 609
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.79%89 869
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.71%82 780
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%50 664
BCE INC.15.80%42 979
