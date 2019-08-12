Telefonica : Conexión Segura Empresas prevents more than 80,000 possible security incidents in its two first months of service

Conexión Segura Empresas, the cybersecurity solution developed by Telefónica, McAfee and Allot prevents threats derived from browsing the Internet in the corporate network and extends protection to fixed and mobile devices when they are connected outside the corporate network.

Madrid, AUGUST 12, 2019 - The Spanish SMBs subscribed to Conexión Segura Empresas have avoided more than 80,000 potential cybersecurity incidents, among May-June 2019. Of those, more than 89% of blocks occurred when users tried to access risky domains or websites, as a result of 'phishing'.

'The service that Telefónica Empresas offers to its customers has been launched in a moment of high level of cybercrime, in which a new threat is created every 6 seconds, according to a research carried out by Telefónica ', has declared José Luis Gilpérez, executive director for Public Administrations, Defense and Security in Telefónica Spain. 'Small and Medium Businesses are the preferred target for cybercriminals, due to their lower level of protection. Conexión Segura Empresas offers a scalable solution of the service that is currently being offered to large enterprises and administrations, so that Small and Medium Businesses can take a quality leap on their security policy'

Thanks to the security technology of McAfee and Allot, respectively, Conexión Segura Empresas acts as a platform that, installed in the core of the Telefónica network, can 'filter' all the data that enter the company network, analyze their patterns and discard what is categorized as a virus or malicious software.

This solution also prevents users from landing on Websites categorized as risky or inappropriate due to their content, and avoids Website impersonation, fraud and private data theft derived from scams. It also protects the company employees' fixed and mobile devices in cases of device loss or theft, and when they are connected outside the corporate network.

'Our partnership with Telefónica and Allot Communications has proven effective in providing protection for businesses, no matter the size,' says Jesús Sánchez-Aguilera, Head of Consumer and SME EMEA, McAfee. 'We believe that collaboration leads to innovation of the best cybersecurity solutions. Working together, we provide solutions to help businesses protect what matters, like customer data and intellectual property, regardless of the devices they use or the scale of their business.'

'We are very pleased to see the ongoing success of our comprehensive security service in Europe', said Francisco Cayuela Delgado, Vice President Global Sales, Telefonica, and LATAM at Allot. 'We take pride in the knowledge that in addition to protecting Telefonica's customers, we are enabling the company to achieve high service penetration rates and customer satisfaction for this premium security service.'

This new solution can be suscribed by new or existing customers of Fusion Empresas service, a cloud-based PBX integrating voice and Internet comms, which outnumbered a million of fix and mobile users in the SMB segment.

Conexión Segura Empresas has, on average, 100 SMBs new subscribers per day, making easier the personalization of the security solution through its straightforward management portal which provides data analytics for the company's Web browsing and allows them to set control policies.