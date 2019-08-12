Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Telefonica    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFONICA

(TEF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telefonica : Conexión Segura Empresas prevents more than 80,000 possible security incidents in its two first months of service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 07:16am EDT

Conexión Segura Empresas, the cybersecurity solution developed by Telefónica, McAfee and Allot prevents threats derived from browsing the Internet in the corporate network and extends protection to fixed and mobile devices when they are connected outside the corporate network.

Madrid, AUGUST 12, 2019 - The Spanish SMBs subscribed to Conexión Segura Empresas have avoided more than 80,000 potential cybersecurity incidents, among May-June 2019. Of those, more than 89% of blocks occurred when users tried to access risky domains or websites, as a result of 'phishing'.

'The service that Telefónica Empresas offers to its customers has been launched in a moment of high level of cybercrime, in which a new threat is created every 6 seconds, according to a research carried out by Telefónica ', has declared José Luis Gilpérez, executive director for Public Administrations, Defense and Security in Telefónica Spain. 'Small and Medium Businesses are the preferred target for cybercriminals, due to their lower level of protection. Conexión Segura Empresas offers a scalable solution of the service that is currently being offered to large enterprises and administrations, so that Small and Medium Businesses can take a quality leap on their security policy'

Thanks to the security technology of McAfee and Allot, respectively, Conexión Segura Empresas acts as a platform that, installed in the core of the Telefónica network, can 'filter' all the data that enter the company network, analyze their patterns and discard what is categorized as a virus or malicious software.

This solution also prevents users from landing on Websites categorized as risky or inappropriate due to their content, and avoids Website impersonation, fraud and private data theft derived from scams. It also protects the company employees' fixed and mobile devices in cases of device loss or theft, and when they are connected outside the corporate network.

'Our partnership with Telefónica and Allot Communications has proven effective in providing protection for businesses, no matter the size,' says Jesús Sánchez-Aguilera, Head of Consumer and SME EMEA, McAfee. 'We believe that collaboration leads to innovation of the best cybersecurity solutions. Working together, we provide solutions to help businesses protect what matters, like customer data and intellectual property, regardless of the devices they use or the scale of their business.'

'We are very pleased to see the ongoing success of our comprehensive security service in Europe', said Francisco Cayuela Delgado, Vice President Global Sales, Telefonica, and LATAM at Allot. 'We take pride in the knowledge that in addition to protecting Telefonica's customers, we are enabling the company to achieve high service penetration rates and customer satisfaction for this premium security service.'

This new solution can be suscribed by new or existing customers of Fusion Empresas service, a cloud-based PBX integrating voice and Internet comms, which outnumbered a million of fix and mobile users in the SMB segment.

Conexión Segura Empresas has, on average, 100 SMBs new subscribers per day, making easier the personalization of the security solution through its straightforward management portal which provides data analytics for the company's Web browsing and allows them to set control policies.

Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 11:15:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELEFONICA
07:16aTELEFONICA : Conexión Segura Empresas prevents more than 80,000 possible securit..
PU
07/30TELEFONICA : Ofcom Fines Telefonica's Giffgaff GBP1.4 Million for Overcharging C..
DJ
07/26Vodafone to set up 18 billion euro European mobile mast company with IPO pote..
RE
07/25TELEFONICA : O2 to Roll Out 5G Service in UK Later This Year -BBC
DJ
07/25TELEFONICA : 1st Half Net Profit Rose 2.8% on Higher Margins
DJ
07/24VODAFONE : Telefonica's O2 to Boost Joint 5G Deployment in UK
DJ
07/23EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Spanish Competition Regulator Opens Disciplinary Procee..
DJ
07/22Britain delays decision on Huawei's role in 5G networks
RE
07/22Britain delays decision on Huawei's role in 5G networks
RE
07/18Vodafone's Liberty Global Deal Gets EU Nod -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 48 906 M
EBIT 2019 7 129 M
Net income 2019 3 867 M
Debt 2019 44 596 M
Yield 2019 6,33%
P/E ratio 2019 9,26x
P/E ratio 2020 8,66x
EV / Sales2019 1,58x
EV / Sales2020 1,52x
Capitalization 32 529 M
Chart TELEFONICA
Duration : Period :
Telefonica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 8,82  €
Last Close Price 6,35  €
Spread / Highest target 97,0%
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ángel Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Isidro Fainé Casas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA-13.54%36 487
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.78%230 706
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP10.40%87 589
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-2.48%76 879
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 653
BCE INC.13.68%41 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group