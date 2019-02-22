Telefonica : EU regulators charge Telefonica with breaking merger promise

The European Commission said it had sent a statement of objections, or charge sheet, to Telefonica, giving it until April 5 to respond.

The EU competition enforcer waved through the 8.6 billion euro (7.53 billion pounds) E-Plus deal after Telefonica agreed to sell some radio spectrum and rent out capacity on its network to smaller rivals.

The company did what it had promised with one exception.

"The Commission's preliminary view is that Telefonica did not properly implement its obligations under the wholesale 4G access obligation," the EU executive said.

It said this restricted the ability of third parties to compete in the German mobile telephony market.

Telefonica could be fined up to 10 percent of its German subsidiary's global turnover if found guilty of breaking its pledge.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Goodman)

