TELEFONICA

(TEF)
My previous session
Telefonica : EU regulators charge Telefonica with breaking merger promise

02/22/2019 | 06:02am EST
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Telefonica headquarters in Madrid

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Friday accused Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica of breaking a promise made five years ago to help rivals to enter the German market, in return for regulatory approval of its E-Plus acquisition.

The European Commission said it had sent a statement of objections, or charge sheet, to Telefonica, giving it until April 5 to respond.

The EU competition enforcer waved through the 8.6 billion euro (7.53 billion pounds) E-Plus deal after Telefonica agreed to sell some radio spectrum and rent out capacity on its network to smaller rivals.

The company did what it had promised with one exception.

"The Commission's preliminary view is that Telefonica did not properly implement its obligations under the wholesale 4G access obligation," the EU executive said.

It said this restricted the ability of third parties to compete in the German mobile telephony market.

Telefonica could be fined up to 10 percent of its German subsidiary's global turnover if found guilty of breaking its pledge.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Goodman)

By Foo Yun Chee

