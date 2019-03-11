Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Telefonica    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFONICA

(TEF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telefonica : Movistar Virtual Cycling international competition kicks off

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 08:05pm EDT
  • Lourdes Oyarbide and Pablo Lastras (Movistar Team) -together with Pedro Delgado and Chema Martínez- present global initiative at Madrid's Telefónica Flagship Store.
  • Cycling fans can sign up for free for the competition, which starts on April 1st with different qualifying events (online and on-site) for both men and women.

Madrid, 11th March 2019. Telefónica's Madrid Flagship Store was the venue for Monday's presentation of Movistar Virtual Cycling, an international, virtual competition on two wheels which reinforces the company's involvement in cycling and bet on innovation.

The event featured professional rider Lourdes Oyarbide (Movistar Team); Pablo Lastras, a sports director for the Blues' two squads; former cycling champion Pedro Delgado and ex world-class athlete Chema Martínez; plus Telefónica's Director of Brand, Partnerships and Media, Rafael Fernández de Alarcón.

Oyarbide explained that 'it's a competition and technology which are accessible to anyone who has a bike, a trainer and an electronic device, no matter where you are or which your starting level is. It's a very nice way to identify yourself with the pro riders you watch on TV, and it's open to both men and women, which will make many of us female riders so happy.'

In turn, Pablo Lastras said that 'initiatives like this one help us get closer to cycling fans. Experiencing that effort and feeling the thrill of racing make you become a part of what we do. And this is another proof of the enormous support Telefónica has been offering to cycling and the team for so many years.'

Rafael Fernández de Alarcón underlined the 'revolutionary character' of Movistar's effort, 'an initiative which helps us actívate a strategical partnership for us, cycling, in area so natural to our company like innovation and connectivity. It's a great opportunity for cycling to continue evolving and adapting itself to new technologies.'

Signing up for Movistar Virtual Cycling is completely free. The competition will start on April 1st with several qualifying phases under two different categories: men and women. The world finals will be held during Festibike, the international bike festival held at Madrid's Las Rozas, on September 13th - 15th.

The on-site qualifying events and finals will be held at times of the season close to the most iconic events in cycling. The users will be competing against each other on routes resembling the parcours where the most prestigious WorldTour races are held. The dates prior to / after Paris Roubaix, the Giro d'Italia, the Tour de France or the Vuelta a España, amongst many others, will serve as background for these events.

Virtual cycling is a discipline which is quickly gaining acceptance and building a strong base of users within conventional cycling fans. To set up this project, Movistar has joined forces with indoor cycling platform Bkool, who have developed a software which lets the user train and race at home, connecting a trainer to their device and taking part in online routes and competitions. The simulator is able to recreate, in a very realistic way, the conditions of the route and the races: vertical gain and drop, power of each rider, slipstream, landscapes, mountains or even different weather conditions.

More information at www.movistarvirtualcycling.com

Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 00:04:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELEFONICA
08:05pTELEFONICA : Movistar Virtual Cycling international competition kicks off
PU
03/07AT&T joins global cyber security alliance formed by Etisalat, Singtel, SoftBa..
AQ
03/05TELEFONICA : Tender Offer for Notes -2-
DJ
03/05TELEFONICA : Tender Offer for Notes
DJ
03/04CK HUTCHISON : and Telefonica partner to serve multinationals
AQ
03/02TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson and Telefonica connect 5G at famed Ca..
AQ
03/01TELEFONICA : Wibson and Telefonica Trial World's First Authenticated Personal Da..
AQ
02/28TELEFONICA : and Ericsson sign AI-powered Network Operations agreement
AQ
02/28Telefonica presents an innovative way to broadcast and produce television wit..
AQ
02/28TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson and Telefonica connect 5G at famed Ca..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 48 750 M
EBIT 2019 7 113 M
Net income 2019 3 737 M
Debt 2019 43 405 M
Yield 2019 5,34%
P/E ratio 2019 10,58
P/E ratio 2020 9,95
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
Capitalization 39 336 M
Chart TELEFONICA
Duration : Period :
Telefonica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 8,87 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ángel Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Isidro Fainé Casas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA3.23%44 192
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.55%233 585
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP5.71%82 524
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.30%79 518
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 339
ORANGE-4.17%40 539
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.