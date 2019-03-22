Telefonica : Myruns wins the Basque Culinary Center challenge to optimise inventory management

The Basque Culinary Center teams up with Telefónica, its technology partner, and the Gipuzkoa Provincial Council to accelerate its digital transformation

Myruns will implement a digital solution that will innovate inventory and tracking of non-food items in its facilities

The Basque Culinary Center Challenge is the second challenge launched by Gipuzkoa Open Future, an initiative set up by the Gipuzkoa Provincial Council and Telefónica to support digital transformation processes in the food service industry; one of the province's core strategic areas.

Twenty-three local, national and international entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs, universities and technology centres entered the Basque Culinary Center Challenge.

The winner will conduct a real pilot test funded by the Basque Culinary Center and receive a €15,000 cash prize from the Gipuzkoa Provincial Council.

Donostia, 22 March. -Myruns has won the Basque Culinary Center Challenge to optimise its inventory management process. The Basque Culinary Center - which has teamed up with Gipuzkoa Open Future, an initiative from Telefónica (its technology partner), and the Gipuzkoa Provincial Council - received 23 proposals from local, national and international entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs, universities and technology centres.

The challenge launched by the Basque Culinary Center, the first Faculty of Culinary Sciences in Spain and an international academic benchmark in its field, is seeking an innovative system that efficiently inventories and tracks non-food items. By doing this, it aims to anticipate demand by improving the quality, control and restocking of these items. Myruns will now implement this strategy through the solution it presented to the Basque Culinary Center.

Myruns is a company from Gipuzkoa set up in 2014 to focus on providing data on sporting events by leveraging the possibilities of RFID technology. Today, the knowledge it has gained from developing radio frequency-based tracking and digitalisation solutions has enabled it to enter sectors such as industry and retail and manage their assets through innovative solutions.

As the winner of the Basque Culinary Center Challenge, Myruns will conduct a real pilot test of the solution at the Basque Culinary Center, funded by it, and will also receive a €15,000 cash prize from the Gipuzkoa Provincial Council.

A total of 23 local, national and international startups, SMEs, technology centres and universities submitted proposals for the Basque Culinary Center Challenge. The projects selected in the final phase took a three-day Gipuzkoa Immersion Trip during which the participants and the Basque Culinary Center exchanged knowledge, and co-creation and networking were fostered. After the Gipuzkoa Immersion Trip, the finalists pitched their projects at Demoday and the winner was selected.

About the Basque Culinary Center

The Basque Culinary Center is a pioneering academic institution worldwide. Its Board of Trustees includes Mondragon Unibertsitatea, eight top Basque chefs, leading food and drink companies, AZTI Tecnalia and Telefónica, which is also its technology partner. It also has an International Board with the involvement of eleven of the most influential chefs in the world.

The Basque Culinary Center's aim is higher education, research, innovation and the promotion of gastronomy and nutrition. Since its creation, in September 2011, the Basque Culinary Center has worked to become the international benchmark in this field and to promote gastronomy as a lever of social-economic development through the Faculty of Culinary Sciences and the Centre for Research and Innovation.

Gipuzkoa Open Future

The Gipuzkoa Open Future programme is the result of the alliance between the Gipuzkoa Provincial Council and Telefónica to boost talent, entrepreneurship and digital transformation in strategic sectors of the future, that is, in cybersecurity, digitalisation of cuisine, sustainable mobility and biosciences, with special emphasis on medical devices. In addition to the Basque Culinary Center, in September 2018 IXO Grupo also turned to this initiative to launch, with great success, the first challenge promoted by Gipuzkoa Open Future.

Gipuzkoa Open Future combines the Gipuzkoa Provincial Council's interest in attracting talent and generating quality jobs related to new technologies with the need for companies to digitalise their processes, an area where Telefónica has extensive experience.

