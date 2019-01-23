Log in
TELEFONICA (TEF)

TELEFONICA (TEF)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/23 04:03:14 am
7.683 EUR   -0.08%
2018Dixons Carphone cuts dividend after profit slump
RE
2018Spain's Telefonica raises revenue target, shares rise
RE
2018TELEFONICA : 3Q Profit Jumped, Raises Revenue Guidance
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Telefonica : O2 and Vodafone extend UK network sharing deal to include 5G

01/23/2019 | 02:59am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - Telefonica O2 and Vodafone have stepped up their challenge to British market leader BT by extending their network sharing deal to cover 5G, enabling them to accelerate the deployment of the faster mobile service at a lower cost.

The two groups said on Wednesday they would share the fibre that runs between their individual core networks and jointly-owned masts to improve their offering.

However they will become more autonomous in major cities, giving the two firms the freedom to decide how much they invest in equipment to boost data capacity, while they could also seek a third party to take a stake in the joint venture at a later date.

"We believe that these plans will generate significant benefits for our business and our customers as we move into the digital era of connected devices, appliances and systems on a mass scale," Vodafone UK Chief Executive Nick Jeffery said.

The two companies formed a joint venture in 2012 to help share the cost of rolling out faster networks as customers sought ever more data to access the internet from their phones.

They said on Thursday they would explore "a potential monetisation" of the joint venture after the new arrangements have been finalised.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELEFONICA -0.19% 7.689 End-of-day quote.4.77%
VODAFONE GROUP -0.67% 148.16 Delayed Quote.-3.10%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 48 951 M
EBIT 2018 7 019 M
Net income 2018 3 629 M
Debt 2018 45 166 M
Yield 2018 5,20%
P/E ratio 2018 10,82
P/E ratio 2019 10,72
EV / Sales 2018 1,74x
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
Capitalization 39 922 M
Chart TELEFONICA
Duration : Period :
Telefonica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 8,91 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ángel Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Isidro Fainé Casas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA4.77%45 388
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.37%235 897
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-1.89%80 503
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP1.47%80 282
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 637
ORANGE-5.62%40 987
