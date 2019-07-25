Telefonica : O2 to Roll Out 5G Service in UK Later This Year -BBC

--O2 will introduce 5G service to six U.K. locations in October, the BBC reported Thursday.

--O2, which is owned by Spain's Telefonica SA (TEF), will launch the service in Cardiff, Belfast, Edinburgh, Leeds, Slough and London, the report said.

--The company plans to offer the service in 50 municipalities by the middle of next year, the report said.

--O2 will be the only provider of 5G service in the U.K. to not use equipment from Huawei Technologies Co., the report said.

Full story: https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-49106416

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com