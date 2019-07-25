Log in
TELEFONICA

TEF
Telefonica : O2 to Roll Out 5G Service in UK Later This Year -BBC

07/25/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

--O2 will introduce 5G service to six U.K. locations in October, the BBC reported Thursday.

--O2, which is owned by Spain's Telefonica SA (TEF), will launch the service in Cardiff, Belfast, Edinburgh, Leeds, Slough and London, the report said.

--The company plans to offer the service in 50 municipalities by the middle of next year, the report said.

--O2 will be the only provider of 5G service in the U.K. to not use equipment from Huawei Technologies Co., the report said.

Full story: https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-49106416

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 48 944 M
EBIT 2019 6 950 M
Net income 2019 3 583 M
Debt 2019 40 979 M
Yield 2019 5,52%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,86x
EV / Sales2019 1,58x
EV / Sales2020 1,58x
Capitalization 36 240 M
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 8,97  €
Last Close Price 7,28  €
Spread / Highest target 71,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ángel Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Isidro Fainé Casas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA-0.78%41 596
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.44%231 476
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP14.68%89 437
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.04%78 204
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%57 591
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP CO PJSC3.30%41 909
