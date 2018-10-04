Telefonica : Telefónica expedites the integration of Artificial Intelligence in its Big Data solutions for companies

LUCA, its data unit, marks its second anniversary with the celebration of the LUCA Innovation Day and the launch of new analytical capabilities by incorporating algorithms based on AI.

Its multi-sectoral Big Data offer is present in more than 20 countries where it has already worked with more than 150 customers.

Madrid, 4 October 2018. -LUCA, Telefónica Data Unit, presents today its new Big Data solutions based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Two years after its creation, its multi-sectoral offer of Big Data is evolving with the integration of new advanced analytic capabilities thanks to technologies such as machine and deep learning and leveraged on Telefónica's Fourth Platform where all the data generated by its customers by using the products and services of the company is normalised and processed, guarantying its privacy and security.

During the celebration of the LUCA Innovation Day and under the slogan 'Science without fiction', a large number of Telefónica's corporate clients will find out how AI practically integrates its entire catalogue of consultancy and analytics services as well as tools and infrastructure solutions as a service (BDaaS) that it offers to companies and all kinds of organisations.

'At Telefónica transformation is synonymous with adaptation and therefore it is very important to take advantage of the benefits provided by the different waves of technology as soon as possible', said Elena Gil Lizasoain, Global Big Data Director at Telefónica and CEO of LUCA. 'We believe that our customers value very positively the benefits provided by Big Data in the management of their businesses and we want to continue accompanying them in taking that leap and help them making even better decisions also based on artificial intelligence'.

Two years of experience in the sector

In October 2016, LUCA was created with the purpose to accompany its corporate customers in their digital transformation, helping them to exploit all the potential of the data. Two years later, as stated in the report published by Forrester, 'The Forrester Wave™: Specialized Insights Service Providers, Q3 2018', LUCA, Telefónica Data Unit, is positioned as a Leader in the market.

In all this time, LUCA has brought its solutions to more than 20 countries where it has worked with more than 150 corporate customers in over 200 projects. Countries including, in addition to the markets where Telefónica operates, others such as China, where it maintains a joint venture with China Unicom, and Israel, where the operator Pelephone uses LUCA Smart Steps technology.

In terms of its offer, its catalogue includes its own solutions as well as joint solutions with other large companies in the sector such as Huawei, Qlick, Hortonworks or Stratio as part of its strategy of cooperation with other leading companies in the sector.

Aware of the importance of data to promote in-depth social changes, LUCA has also developed several projects related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Thus, it has collaborated with agencies such as UNICEF or UN Global Pulse in Big Data projects to manage the response to natural disasters or in different environmental projects with the FAO.

In addition, in 2017, it launched a Sports Analytics area focused on data analysis to increase sporting performance by collaborating on projects with the cycling team Movistar Team and the eSports team Movistar Riders.

About LUCA

LUCA is the Big Data and Artificial Intelligence services unit for Telefónica's corporate clients that offers a comprehensive portfolio of services to cover all the Big Data needs of companies and all types of organizations, from the management and analysis of data to the use of tools and infrastructures.

This helps corporate clients understand and extract the highest possible value from the transparent and responsible use of data. Its creation is part of Telefónica's strategy to become a data-driven company, process that began several years ago with the exploration of the potential of Big Data internally, the adaptation of its infrastructures to capture it and the increase of its analytical capacities. With the launch of LUCA, Telefónica continues to advance in this process and decides to accompany public institutions, companies, and all types of organizations through the same path of transformation and benefit from the strength of Big Data and its positive effect for society as a whole.

https://luca-d3.com/