TELEFONICA

TELEFONICA

(TEF)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telefonica : Telefónica participates in the launch of the Inspiring Girls platform

0
10/16/2019 | 06:48am EDT

Inspiring Girls International today unveiled a new audiovisual platform with the aim of democratising access of young women from anywhere in the world to female role models. Inspiring Girls Video Hub will share brief interviews with brilliant women from diverse professions and positions in the workplace. From interns to CEOs, from oceanographers to prime ministers.

During the presentation of this new platform in London, in which Telefónica has participated in conjunction with Mobile World Capital, its Chairman, José María Álvarez-Pallete pointed out in a video: 'I am convinced that by working together we can make big changes in eliminating gender stereotypes that limit young women' ambitions. Building a more equal society where young women aim high is everyone's job. The Inspiring Girls Hub is a great example of how to connect people to address the specific problem of the lack of diverse models for young women'.

Experts* show that 67% of young women believe that they do not have the same opportunities as men, and 55% think that gender stereotypes affect their ability to say what they think. Likewise, 70% of girls say they think differently about their future after listening to women who act as role models, so breaking down barriers and empowering girls at this stage of training is crucial.

'Our new Video Hub enables girls to hear from diverse women role models with just a few clicks. It is a truly exciting opportunity to use technology to increase aspirations and widen horizons for young girls everywhere' said Inspiring Girls Founder, Miriam Gonzalez Durántez.

About Inspiring Girls International
Inspiring Girls International is a UK registered charity dedicated to raising the aspirations of young girls around the world by connecting them with female role models. Our goals are to expose young girls (10-15 years old) to the full variety of careers and options in life; and inspire them to aim high. We currently work across 13 countries including Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Columbia, Honduras, Italy, Serbia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Mexico, Panama and Peru.

* Girls Attitudes Survey 2018, GirlGuiding

Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:47:02 UTC
