TELEFONICA (TEF)
Telefonica : Telefónica positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide, for the fifth year in a row

01/08/2019 | 05:19am EST
  • Telefónica has been named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services Worldwide, for the fifth year in a row, improving on execution and vision.
  • Telefónica believes that the key to its success lies in accompanying its clients in their digital transformation journey, co-creating, transforming, and helping their businesses grow

Madrid, January 8th 2019.- Telefónica, recognised worldwide as a company driving forward digital transformation, has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's December 3rd 2018 Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide, for the fifth year in a row, and improving on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

'We are proud to be recognized, even more than in previous years, since at this stage of IoT maturity, clients demand a lot of specificity in projects, as well as very fast returns on investment. At Telefónica we make a continuous effort to support our clients in this process; this, added to the experience built up over previous years, as well as our ongoing quest for excellence, is what gives us the trust of our clients. We grow together, we help them to expand internationally, and we co-create with them,' explains Vicente Muñoz, Chief IoT Officer at Telefónica. 'IoT goes far beyond connectivity. Our value proposition is based on a range of end-to-end products and services, with security and Big Data as an integral part of our solutions'.

The full report, titled 'Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide', published on December 3, is available at the following link (subject to subscription):

https://www.gartner.com/doc/3894577/magic-quadrant-managed-mm-services

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Telefónica IoT

Telefónica IoT is the Internet of Things global department at Telefónica, dedicated to developing and implementing IoT solutions in all industry segments. It offers its clients global end-to-end solutions around the world with the very best connectivity, and is available in all countries via its presence there or via roaming agreements and partnerships. Some of the main business areas covered by Telefónica IoT include Smart Mobility, Smart Retail and Smart Energy.

For more information about Telefónica IoT, visit iot.telefonica.com or follow us on twitter @telefonica IoT or on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 10:18:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 49 031 M
EBIT 2018 7 023 M
Net income 2018 3 616 M
Debt 2018 45 180 M
Yield 2018 5,19%
P/E ratio 2018 10,85
P/E ratio 2019 10,60
EV / Sales 2018 1,74x
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
Capitalization 39 959 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 8,87 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ángel Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Isidro Fainé Casas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA4.86%45 739
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.25%234 368
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM1.65%82 109
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP0.29%80 499
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%51 189
ORANGE0.32%43 237
