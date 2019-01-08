Telefonica : Telefónica positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide, for the fifth year in a row

Telefónica has been named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services Worldwide, for the fifth year in a row, improving on execution and vision.

Telefónica believes that the key to its success lies in accompanying its clients in their digital transformation journey, co-creating, transforming, and helping their businesses grow

'We are proud to be recognized, even more than in previous years, since at this stage of IoT maturity, clients demand a lot of specificity in projects, as well as very fast returns on investment. At Telefónica we make a continuous effort to support our clients in this process; this, added to the experience built up over previous years, as well as our ongoing quest for excellence, is what gives us the trust of our clients. We grow together, we help them to expand internationally, and we co-create with them,' explains Vicente Muñoz, Chief IoT Officer at Telefónica. 'IoT goes far beyond connectivity. Our value proposition is based on a range of end-to-end products and services, with security and Big Data as an integral part of our solutions'.

The full report, titled 'Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide', published on December 3, is available at the following link (subject to subscription):

https://www.gartner.com/doc/3894577/magic-quadrant-managed-mm-services

About Telefónica IoT

Telefónica IoT is the Internet of Things global department at Telefónica, dedicated to developing and implementing IoT solutions in all industry segments. It offers its clients global end-to-end solutions around the world with the very best connectivity, and is available in all countries via its presence there or via roaming agreements and partnerships. Some of the main business areas covered by Telefónica IoT include Smart Mobility, Smart Retail and Smart Energy.

For more information about Telefónica IoT, visit iot.telefonica.com or follow us on twitter @telefonica IoT or on LinkedIn.