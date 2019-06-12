Telefonica : Telefónica to offer Google Cloud solutions to companies around the world

The agreement between the two companies will allow Telefónica to reinforce its multicloud offering to companies with the inclusion in its catalogue of Google Cloud Platform, G Suite, Google Cloud Interconnect and Chrome Enterprise.

Madrid, 12 June 2019 - Telefónica Business Solutions, a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated communication solutions and digital services for the B2B market, has announced today a strategic agreement with Google. This new agreement will help companies accelerate their transition to the cloud, reduce costs and advance the digital transformation of their businesses.

Telefónica's global multicloud value proposition already includes the most relevant public clouds in the market, and will be further strengthened by the addition of Google's public cloud service. This new comprehensive service set aims to deliver customers an integrated solution which, when combined with security and communications, allows companies to enjoy a differential end-to-end experience. In addition, Telefónica's multicloud portal enables companies to simplify the complexity of their hybrid cloud environments including public, local and private clouds, unifying them into a single, simple, secure and flexible management environment.

The agreement announced today is global and builds on the local agreement signed by Telefónica Spain last year with Google for the marketing of G Suite. Google's suite of collaboration and productivity applications allows companies to integrate in the cloud everything they need to create a virtual workplace that, when combined with Telefónica's professional communications and telephony services, allows users to work securely from anywhere.

The global framework of the agreement means, that going forward, in addition to G Suite, Telefónica will promote in all countries where it operates Google Cloud Platform public cloud services, the infrastructure interconnection solution Google Cloud Interconnect and Chrome Enterprise which includes the most relevant business tools companies require to work easily in the cloud.

Hugo de los Santos, Global B2B Director of Products and Services at Telefónica commented: 'Our customers demand a complete multicloud offering that allows them to use the most appropriate products and services from each cloud. Those offered by Google Cloud also perfectly complement our cloud product portfolio and will help us improve our value proposition to companies by distinguishing themselves through their Artificial Intelligence and machine learning capabilities.'

Sebastian Marotte, VP EMEA Partners & Alliances, Google Cloud, said: 'The alliance between Google Cloud and Telefónica Business Solutions provides our clients with a simple, secure and open approach, allowing them to take advantage of the benefits of the cloud in the best way that meets their business needs.'

About Telefónica Business Solutions

Telefónica Business Solutions, the leading provider of a wide range of integrated communication solutions for the B2B market, globally manages the businesses of Companies (Large Companies and SMEs), MNC (Multinational Corporations), Wholesale (fixed and mobile operators, ISPs and content providers) and the roaming business within the Telefónica Group. Business Solutions has a comprehensive, innovative and competitive portfolio for the B2B segment which includes digital solutions (Big Data, Cloud, IoT and Security) and telecommunications services (international voice services, IP, broadband capacity, satellite services, mobility and integrated IT services, fixed and mobile, as well as global solutions). Telefonica Business Solutions is a multicultural organization that develops its professional activity in more than 40 countries and whose services currently reach more than 170 countries.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is a strategic business unit of Google LLC that provides cloud-based solutions and services (Google Cloud Platform, G Suite, among others) that help businesses/companies overcome business challenges through the use and adoption of the same technology that today serves billions of users around the world.