TELEFONICA

(TEF)
03/05 10:53:04 am
7.5520 EUR   +1.72%
04:26a TELEFONICA : Tender Offer for Notes -2-
DJ
04:26a TELEFONICA : Tender Offer for Notes
DJ
03/01 TELEFONICA : Wibson and Telefonica Trial World's First Authenticated Personal Data Marketplace
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Telefonica : Tender Offer for Notes

03/05/2019 | 04:26am EST

TIDMTDE

RNS Number : 8722R

Telefonica SA

05 March 2019

TELEFÓNICA, S.A., in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following

INSIDE INFORMATION

Telefónica Europe B.V. (the "Issuer") invites today the holders of its outstanding

(i) EUR 850,000,000 Undated 5 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Guaranteed Fixed Rate Reset Securities (the "EUR 2019 Notes"),

(ii) EUR 750,000,000 Undated 6 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Guaranteed Fixed Rate Reset Securities (the "EUR 2020 Notes"),

(each a "Series" and together the "Notes") irrevocably guaranteed by Telefónica, S.A. (the "Guarantor"), to tender such Notes for purchase by the Issuer for cash (each such invitation an "Offer" and together the "Offers").

The Offers are being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 5 March 2019 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") and are subject to the restrictions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Capitalised terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Summary of the Offers 

 
                                                        Aggregate 
                                                        Principal 
 Description of                      First Reset         Amount                                    Maximum Acceptance 
      Notes            ISIN             Date           Outstanding     Purchase Price   Priority         Amount 
----------------  --------------  ----------------  ----------------  ---------------  ---------  -------------------- 
 
 EUR 850,000,000 
  Undated 5 Year 
     Non-Call 
      Deeply 
   Subordinated 
    Guaranteed 
    Fixed Rate 
      Reset 
    Securities 
                                                                        EUR 103,038 
     Current                                                              per EUR 
  Coupon: 4.20%    XS1148359356       4/12/2019      EUR 704,800,000      100,000          1           Any and all 
 EUR 750,000,000   XS1050460739       31/3/2020      EUR 591,800,000    EUR 104,923        2            An amount 
  Undated 6 Year                                                          per EUR                   determined by the 
     Non-Call                                                             100,000                  Issuer in its sole 
      Deeply                                                                                         discretion. The 
   Subordinated                                                                                      total aggregate 
    Guaranteed                                                                                      principal amount 
    Fixed Rate                                                                                      of EUR 2020 Notes 
      Reset                                                                                           accepted for 
    Securities                                                                                      purchase will not 
                                                                                                       exceed the 
     Current                                                                                       difference between 
  Coupon: 5.00%                                                                                     (i) the aggregate 
                                                                                                   principal amount of 
                                                                                                      New Notes (as 
                                                                                                   defined herein) and 
                                                                                                   (ii) the aggregate 
                                                                                                    principal amount 
                                                                                                   outstanding of the 
                                                                                                     EUR 2019 Notes 
                                                                                                   prior to the Offers

The Offers commence on 5 March 2019 and will expire at 17:00 CET on 12 March 2019 (the "Expiration Deadline"), unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole discretion of the Issuer.

Purpose of the Offers

The purpose of the Offers is, amongst other things, to proactively manage the Issuer's layer of hybrid capital. The Offers also provide Noteholders with the opportunity to switch into the New Notes (as defined below) ahead of upcoming first call dates.

New Financing Condition

The Issuer intends to issue new EUR denominated Undated 6 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Guaranteed Fixed Rate Reset Securities guaranteed by the Guarantor (the "New Notes"). Whether the Issuer will accept for purchase any Notes validly tendered in the Offers is subject, without limitation, to the settlement of the issue of the New Notes (the "New Financing Condition").

Purchase Price

Subject to the applicable Minimum Denomination in respect of the relevant Series of Notes, the price payable per EUR 100,000 in principal amount of the Notes (the "Purchase Price") will be (a) in respect of the EUR 2019 Notes, EUR 103,038 per EUR 100,000, and (b) in respect of the EUR 2020 Notes, EUR 104,923 per EUR 100,000. In respect of any Notes accepted for purchase, the Issuer will also pay an amount equal to any accrued and unpaid interest on the relevant Notes from, and including, the relevant interest payment date for the Notes immediately preceding the Settlement Date up to, but excluding, the Settlement Date, which is expected to be no later than 15 March 2019.

Notes repurchased by the Issuer pursuant to the Offer may be cancelled. Notes which have not been validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date.

Maximum Acceptance Amount

The Issuer proposes to accept Notes for purchase up to a maximum aggregate principal amount equal to the aggregate principal amount of the New Notes (the "Maximum Acceptance Amount") on the terms and conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

If the Issuer decides to accept any Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offers, the Issuer intends to accept any and all of the EUR 2019 Notes for purchase in priority to the EUR 2020 Notes. The Issuer intends that the aggregate principal amount of EUR 2020 Notes which it will accept for purchase (if any) will be an amount which will not exceed: (i) the Maximum Acceptance Amount, less (ii) the aggregate principal amount outstanding of EUR 2019 Notes prior to the Offers. The Issuer will determine the Series Acceptance Amount in respect of the EUR 2020 Notes in its sole discretion.

Indicative Timetable 

 
                                           Number of Business Days from and 
 Date                                              including Launch              Action 
--------------------------------------  --------------------------------------  -------------------------------------- 
 5 March 2019                                              1                     Commencement of the Offers 
 On or before the Expiration Deadline                                            Pricing of the New Notes 
 17:00 CET on 12 March 2019                                6                     Expiration Deadline 
                                                                                 Deadline for receipt by the Tender 
                                                                                 Agent of all Tender Instructions in 
                                                                                 order for Noteholders 
                                                                                 to be able to participate in the 
                                                                                 Offers. 
 At or around 10:00 a.m. CET on 13                         7                     Announcement of Result of Offers 
 March 2019                                                                      Announcement of the Issuer's decision 
                                                                                 whether to accept valid tenders of 
                                                                                 Notes for purchase 
                                                                                 pursuant to any or all of the Offers 
                                                                                 subject only to the satisfaction of 
                                                                                 the New Financing 
                                                                                 Condition and, if so accepted, 
                                                                                 details of (i) the final aggregate 
                                                                                 principal amount of the 
                                                                                 Notes of each Series tendered 
                                                                                 pursuant to the Offers and (ii) the 
                                                                                 Series Acceptance Amount 
                                                                                 and the pro-ration factor, if 
                                                                                 applicable, in respect of the EUR 
                                                                                 2020 Notes distributed.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-19 0425ET

