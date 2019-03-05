Telefonica : Tender Offer for Notes

TIDMTDE
RNS Number : 8722R
Telefonica SA
05 March 2019
TELEFÓNICA, S.A., in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following
INSIDE INFORMATION
Telefónica Europe B.V. (the "Issuer") invites today the holders of its outstanding
(i) EUR 850,000,000 Undated 5 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Guaranteed Fixed Rate Reset Securities (the "EUR 2019 Notes"),
(ii) EUR 750,000,000 Undated 6 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Guaranteed Fixed Rate Reset Securities (the "EUR 2020 Notes"),
(each a "Series" and together the "Notes") irrevocably guaranteed by Telefónica, S.A. (the "Guarantor"), to tender such Notes for purchase by the Issuer for cash (each such invitation an "Offer" and together the "Offers").
The Offers are being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 5 March 2019 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") and are subject to the restrictions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Capitalised terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given in the Tender Offer Memorandum.
Summary of the Offers
Aggregate
Principal
Description of First Reset Amount Maximum Acceptance
Notes ISIN Date Outstanding Purchase Price Priority Amount
---------------- -------------- ---------------- ---------------- --------------- --------- --------------------
EUR 850,000,000
Undated 5 Year
Non-Call
Deeply
Subordinated
Guaranteed
Fixed Rate
Reset
Securities
EUR 103,038
Current per EUR
Coupon: 4.20% XS1148359356 4/12/2019 EUR 704,800,000 100,000 1 Any and all
EUR 750,000,000 XS1050460739 31/3/2020 EUR 591,800,000 EUR 104,923 2 An amount
Undated 6 Year per EUR determined by the
Non-Call 100,000 Issuer in its sole
Deeply discretion. The
Subordinated total aggregate
Guaranteed principal amount
Fixed Rate of EUR 2020 Notes
Reset accepted for
Securities purchase will not
exceed the
Current difference between
Coupon: 5.00% (i) the aggregate
principal amount of
New Notes (as
defined herein) and
(ii) the aggregate
principal amount
outstanding of the
EUR 2019 Notes
prior to the Offers
The Offers commence on 5 March 2019 and will expire at 17:00 CET on 12 March 2019 (the "Expiration Deadline"), unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole discretion of the Issuer.
Purpose of the Offers
The purpose of the Offers is, amongst other things, to proactively manage the Issuer's layer of hybrid capital. The Offers also provide Noteholders with the opportunity to switch into the New Notes (as defined below) ahead of upcoming first call dates.
New Financing Condition
The Issuer intends to issue new EUR denominated Undated 6 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Guaranteed Fixed Rate Reset Securities guaranteed by the Guarantor (the "New Notes"). Whether the Issuer will accept for purchase any Notes validly tendered in the Offers is subject, without limitation, to the settlement of the issue of the New Notes (the "New Financing Condition").
Purchase Price
Subject to the applicable Minimum Denomination in respect of the relevant Series of Notes, the price payable per EUR 100,000 in principal amount of the Notes (the "Purchase Price") will be (a) in respect of the EUR 2019 Notes, EUR 103,038 per EUR 100,000, and (b) in respect of the EUR 2020 Notes, EUR 104,923 per EUR 100,000. In respect of any Notes accepted for purchase, the Issuer will also pay an amount equal to any accrued and unpaid interest on the relevant Notes from, and including, the relevant interest payment date for the Notes immediately preceding the Settlement Date up to, but excluding, the Settlement Date, which is expected to be no later than 15 March 2019.
Notes repurchased by the Issuer pursuant to the Offer may be cancelled. Notes which have not been validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date.
Maximum Acceptance Amount
The Issuer proposes to accept Notes for purchase up to a maximum aggregate principal amount equal to the aggregate principal amount of the New Notes (the "Maximum Acceptance Amount") on the terms and conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum.
If the Issuer decides to accept any Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offers, the Issuer intends to accept any and all of the EUR 2019 Notes for purchase in priority to the EUR 2020 Notes. The Issuer intends that the aggregate principal amount of EUR 2020 Notes which it will accept for purchase (if any) will be an amount which will not exceed: (i) the Maximum Acceptance Amount, less (ii) the aggregate principal amount outstanding of EUR 2019 Notes prior to the Offers. The Issuer will determine the Series Acceptance Amount in respect of the EUR 2020 Notes in its sole discretion.
Indicative Timetable
Number of Business Days from and
Date including Launch Action
-------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- --------------------------------------
5 March 2019 1 Commencement of the Offers
On or before the Expiration Deadline Pricing of the New Notes
17:00 CET on 12 March 2019 6 Expiration Deadline
Deadline for receipt by the Tender
Agent of all Tender Instructions in
order for Noteholders
to be able to participate in the
Offers.
At or around 10:00 a.m. CET on 13 7 Announcement of Result of Offers
March 2019 Announcement of the Issuer's decision
whether to accept valid tenders of
Notes for purchase
pursuant to any or all of the Offers
subject only to the satisfaction of
the New Financing
Condition and, if so accepted,
details of (i) the final aggregate
principal amount of the
Notes of each Series tendered
pursuant to the Offers and (ii) the
Series Acceptance Amount
and the pro-ration factor, if
applicable, in respect of the EUR
2020 Notes distributed.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
03-05-19 0425ET