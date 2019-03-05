Telefonica : Tender Offer for Notes

TIDMTDE

05 March 2019

TELEFÓNICA, S.A., in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following

INSIDE INFORMATION

Telefónica Europe B.V. (the "Issuer") invites today the holders of its outstanding

(i) EUR 850,000,000 Undated 5 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Guaranteed Fixed Rate Reset Securities (the "EUR 2019 Notes"),

(ii) EUR 750,000,000 Undated 6 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Guaranteed Fixed Rate Reset Securities (the "EUR 2020 Notes"),

(each a "Series" and together the "Notes") irrevocably guaranteed by Telefónica, S.A. (the "Guarantor"), to tender such Notes for purchase by the Issuer for cash (each such invitation an "Offer" and together the "Offers").

The Offers are being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 5 March 2019 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") and are subject to the restrictions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Capitalised terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Summary of the Offers

Aggregate Principal Description of First Reset Amount Maximum Acceptance Notes ISIN Date Outstanding Purchase Price Priority Amount ---------------- -------------- ---------------- ---------------- --------------- --------- -------------------- EUR 850,000,000 Undated 5 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Guaranteed Fixed Rate Reset Securities EUR 103,038 Current per EUR Coupon: 4.20% XS1148359356 4/12/2019 EUR 704,800,000 100,000 1 Any and all EUR 750,000,000 XS1050460739 31/3/2020 EUR 591,800,000 EUR 104,923 2 An amount Undated 6 Year per EUR determined by the Non-Call 100,000 Issuer in its sole Deeply discretion. The Subordinated total aggregate Guaranteed principal amount Fixed Rate of EUR 2020 Notes Reset accepted for Securities purchase will not exceed the Current difference between Coupon: 5.00% (i) the aggregate principal amount of New Notes (as defined herein) and (ii) the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the EUR 2019 Notes prior to the Offers

The Offers commence on 5 March 2019 and will expire at 17:00 CET on 12 March 2019 (the "Expiration Deadline"), unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole discretion of the Issuer.

Purpose of the Offers

The purpose of the Offers is, amongst other things, to proactively manage the Issuer's layer of hybrid capital. The Offers also provide Noteholders with the opportunity to switch into the New Notes (as defined below) ahead of upcoming first call dates.

New Financing Condition

The Issuer intends to issue new EUR denominated Undated 6 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Guaranteed Fixed Rate Reset Securities guaranteed by the Guarantor (the "New Notes"). Whether the Issuer will accept for purchase any Notes validly tendered in the Offers is subject, without limitation, to the settlement of the issue of the New Notes (the "New Financing Condition").

Purchase Price

Subject to the applicable Minimum Denomination in respect of the relevant Series of Notes, the price payable per EUR 100,000 in principal amount of the Notes (the "Purchase Price") will be (a) in respect of the EUR 2019 Notes, EUR 103,038 per EUR 100,000, and (b) in respect of the EUR 2020 Notes, EUR 104,923 per EUR 100,000. In respect of any Notes accepted for purchase, the Issuer will also pay an amount equal to any accrued and unpaid interest on the relevant Notes from, and including, the relevant interest payment date for the Notes immediately preceding the Settlement Date up to, but excluding, the Settlement Date, which is expected to be no later than 15 March 2019.

Notes repurchased by the Issuer pursuant to the Offer may be cancelled. Notes which have not been validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date.

Maximum Acceptance Amount

The Issuer proposes to accept Notes for purchase up to a maximum aggregate principal amount equal to the aggregate principal amount of the New Notes (the "Maximum Acceptance Amount") on the terms and conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

If the Issuer decides to accept any Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offers, the Issuer intends to accept any and all of the EUR 2019 Notes for purchase in priority to the EUR 2020 Notes. The Issuer intends that the aggregate principal amount of EUR 2020 Notes which it will accept for purchase (if any) will be an amount which will not exceed: (i) the Maximum Acceptance Amount, less (ii) the aggregate principal amount outstanding of EUR 2019 Notes prior to the Offers. The Issuer will determine the Series Acceptance Amount in respect of the EUR 2020 Notes in its sole discretion.

Indicative Timetable

Number of Business Days from and Date including Launch Action -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- 5 March 2019 1 Commencement of the Offers On or before the Expiration Deadline Pricing of the New Notes 17:00 CET on 12 March 2019 6 Expiration Deadline Deadline for receipt by the Tender Agent of all Tender Instructions in order for Noteholders to be able to participate in the Offers. At or around 10:00 a.m. CET on 13 7 Announcement of Result of Offers March 2019 Announcement of the Issuer's decision whether to accept valid tenders of Notes for purchase pursuant to any or all of the Offers subject only to the satisfaction of the New Financing Condition and, if so accepted, details of (i) the final aggregate principal amount of the Notes of each Series tendered pursuant to the Offers and (ii) the Series Acceptance Amount and the pro-ration factor, if applicable, in respect of the EUR 2020 Notes distributed.

