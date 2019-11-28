Telefônica Brasil S A : 11/28/2019 Minutes of the 362nd Meeting of the Board of Directors

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.0015881-4

MINUTES OF THE 362nd MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. HELD ON NOVEMBER 27, 2019

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: November 27, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") headquarters, located at Av. Eng. Luiz Carlos Berrini, 1376, Cidade Monções, capital of the State of São Paulo. CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice was issued in accordance with the Company's Bylaws. The members of the Company's Board of Directors who subscribe to these minutes attended the Meeting, representing the necessary quorum under the terms of the Bylaws. Mr. Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira, General Secretary and Legal Officer, was also present as Secretary of the Meeting. PRESIDING BOARD: Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho, Chairman of the Meeting and Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira, Secretary of the Meeting. AGENDA AND DELIBERATION: After examining and debating on the matter on the Agenda, the members of the Board of Directors deliberated unanimously, as described below:

4.1. Proposal for the sale of the Company's towers, with subsequent lease: Initially, the proposal for the sale of infrastructure assets owned by the Company was presented, comprising 1,909 (one thousand, nine hundred and nine) towers, together with the existing land leasing and sharing agreements, for Telxius Torres Brasil Ltda., indirectly controlled by Telefónica S.A., with subsequent permission for use of space (lease) by the Company ("Transaction").

The Transaction is based on the Company's strategy of focusing resources on its main business activity and was parameterized in: (i) previous transactions of the same nature between the Company and other companies in the market; (ii) Appraisal Report of the assets and agreement for the use of infrastructure, object of the Transaction, issued by a specialized and independent company; and (iii) Business Plan prepared internally showing that the Transaction is profitable for the Company.

After conducting internal analyzes and independent appraisals, and considering the conditions precedent to transactions already carried out by the Company, the total amount of R$ 641,000,000.00 (six hundred and forty-one million reais) was proposed for the disposal of the assets. It was also proposed the payment of a monthly amount for the use of infrastructures for a period of 10 (ten) years. The term for the use of infrastructures may be renewed for a further three (3) periods of five (5) years each upon express request of the Company.

