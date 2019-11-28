Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Telefônica Brasil S.A.    VIVT4   BRVIVTACNPR7

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telefônica Brasil S A : 11/28/2019 Notice to the Market - Sale of Towers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 06:48pm EST

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-Held Corporation

CNPJ 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.0015881-4

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that, on November 28, 2019, it entered into an agreement to sell 1,909 towers owned by the Company to Telxius Torres Brasil Ltda., indirect subsidiary of Telefónica S.A., for the total amount of R$ 641 million ("Transaction").

The Transaction ensures the continuity of the provision of personal mobile service (SMP), as it also includes the leasing of space in these infrastructures, as well as stablishes conditions for the expansion of rented space. The conclusion and consummation of the Transaction are subject to certain suspensive conditions common to this kind of Transaction, including approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense - CADE.

The Transaction aims to optimize the Company's capital allocation, generating value for its shareholders.

Finally, the Company informs that the amounts involved in the Transaction were supported by independent external report prepared by specialized company.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed about the Transaction.

São Paulo, November 28, 2019.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations

Phone: +55 11 3430-3687 | Email: ir.br@telefonica.com

www.telefonica.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 23:47:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
06:48pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : 11/28/2019 Minutes of the 362nd Meeting of the Board of ..
PU
06:48pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : 11/28/2019 Notice to the Market - Sale of Towers
PU
10/30TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. : quaterly earnings release
09/27TELEFONICA BRASIL : 09/27/2019 Notice to the Market - Acquisition of TIS by Terr..
PU
09/10TELEFONICA BRASIL : Telefónica to accelerate the monetisation of its mobile tele..
PU
07/24TELEFONICA BRASIL : 07/24/2019 Notice to the Market - Closing of the sale of Dat..
PU
07/23TELEFONICA BRASIL : 07/23/2019 Telefônica Brasil & Tim Infrastructure sharing an..
PU
07/01TELEFONICA BRASIL SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/27TELEFONICA BRASIL : Telefónica and Schindler join forces to provide IoT connecti..
PU
05/10TELEFONICA BRASIL : Pays $4.1 Million Fine in World Cup Ticket Case
DJ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 44 115 M
EBIT 2019 7 480 M
Net income 2019 5 321 M
Debt 2019 14 431 M
Yield 2019 4,87%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,34x
EV / Sales2020 2,19x
Capitalization 88 985 M
Chart TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 54,71  BRL
Last Close Price 56,10  BRL
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Mauad Gebara Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Chairman
David Melcon Sanchez-Friera Chief Financial & Investor Officer
Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Director
Luiz Fernando Furlán Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.18.19%20 571
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.90%248 561
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.27%92 547
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.92%79 529
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%50 080
ORANGE6.04%43 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group