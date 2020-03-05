Telefônica Brasil S A : Call for Notice for Ordinary Shareholders Meeting 2020

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.0015881-4

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

CALL NOTICE

The Shareholders of Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") are hereby called to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("Meeting") to be held at 11:00 a.m. on April 8, 2020, at the Company's head office, located at Avenida Eng. Luiz Carlos Berrini, 1376, 20th floor, auditorium, Cidade Monções neighborhood, in the Capital of the State of São Paulo, to resolve on the following agenda:

Examine the management's accounts, analyze, discuss and vote on the Company's Financial Statements, alongside with the Management Report, Independent Auditors' Report and Audit Committee's Opinion related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019;

Resolve on the Company's proposal for capital budget for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, pursuant to Article 196 of Law 6,404/76, as amended (" Corporations Law ");

Resolve on the profitability allocation for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and on the distribution of dividends to the shareholders of the Company;

Ratify the election of the director elected at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on June 10, 2019, under the terms of the Corporations Law;

Ratify the election of the director elected at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on February 21, 2020, under the terms of the Corporations Law;

Elect the members of the Fiscal Board for a new term; and