Telefônica Brasil S A : Conversion of Preferred Shares into Common Shares - Anatel's approval

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-Held Corporation

CNPJ/MF 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.001.5881-4

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company" or "Telefônica Brasil") (B3: VIVT3 / VIVT4; NYSE: VIV), in accordance with article 157 of Law nº 6,404 and with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358, communicates to its shareholders and the market in general, in continuity with the Material Fact disclosed on March 9, 2020 that, on this date, the Company obtained the authorization of ANATEL - Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações to convert the totality of 1,119,340,706 (one billion, one hundred and nineteen million, three hundred and forty thousand, seven hundred and six) preferred shares issued by the Company into common shares, nominative and with no par value, in the proportion of 1 (one) common share for each 1 (one) preferred share converted, with extinction of the preferred shares ("Conversion").

Finally, Telefônica Brasil informs that it will start the procedures with a view to obtaining the applicable corporate approvals for the execution of the Conversion, including, but not limited to, the approvals by its Board of Directors and by the Extraordinary and Special Shareholders Meetings of the Company, as well as by the other internal bodies and that will keep its shareholders and the market duly informed about the progress of said approvals.

São Paulo, August 06, 2020.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

