Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Telefônica Brasil S.A.    VIVT4   BRVIVTACNPR7

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telefônica Brasil S A : Conversion of Preferred Shares into Common Shares - Anatel's approval

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-Held Corporation

CNPJ/MF 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.001.5881-4

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company" or "Telefônica Brasil") (B3: VIVT3 / VIVT4; NYSE: VIV), in accordance with article 157 of Law nº 6,404 and with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358, communicates to its shareholders and the market in general, in continuity with the Material Fact disclosed on March 9, 2020 that, on this date, the Company obtained the authorization of ANATEL - Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações to convert the totality of 1,119,340,706 (one billion, one hundred and nineteen million, three hundred and forty thousand, seven hundred and six) preferred shares issued by the Company into common shares, nominative and with no par value, in the proportion of 1 (one) common share for each 1 (one) preferred share converted, with extinction of the preferred shares ("Conversion").

Finally, Telefônica Brasil informs that it will start the procedures with a view to obtaining the applicable corporate approvals for the execution of the Conversion, including, but not limited to, the approvals by its Board of Directors and by the Extraordinary and Special Shareholders Meetings of the Company, as well as by the other internal bodies and that will keep its shareholders and the market duly informed about the progress of said approvals.

São Paulo, August 06, 2020.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations

Phone: +55 11 3430-3687

Email: ir.br@telefonica.com

Information available at www.telefonica.com.br/ri

1

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 21:38:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
05:39pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Conversion of Preferred Shares into Common Shares - Anat..
PU
08/05TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Vivo Ads lança plataforma de publicidade online para peq..
PU
08/05TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : 2nd Quarter 2020
PU
08/04TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Vivo lança banda larga e TV com Vivo Fibra em Pará de Mi..
PU
07/29TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Notice to the Market - Neutral fiber optic network
PU
07/29TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Minutes of the 380th Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
07/29TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Material Fact - Share buyback program
PU
07/28Brazil's Oi confirms new bid for mobile assets by TIM, Telefonica, Claro
RE
07/28Brazil's Oi confirms new bid for mobile assets by TIM, Telefonica, Claro
RE
07/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Visa, Pfizer, McDonald’s
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 42 732 M 7 986 M 7 986 M
Net income 2020 5 098 M 953 M 953 M
Net Debt 2020 10 680 M 1 996 M 1 996 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 6,82%
Capitalization 84 676 M 15 775 M 15 824 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,23x
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 32 793
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 61,25 BRL
Last Close Price 50,19 BRL
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Mauad Gebara Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Chairman
David Melcon Sanchez-Friera Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Director
Luiz Fernando Furlán Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.-13.44%16 057
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.68%238 104
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.98%88 445
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.03%82 220
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-4.72%51 196
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC1.96%38 925
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group