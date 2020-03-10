Log in
Telefônica Brasil S.A.

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT4)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telefônica Brasil S A : Material fact - Start of discussions for the potential acquisition of Oi Móvel

03/10/2020 | 09:40pm EDT

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ MF 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.001.5881-4

MATERIAL FACT

Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company"), in the manner and for the purposes of CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, as amended, hereby informs the shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the Company and TIM S.A. expressed to Bank of America Merrill Lynch ("BofA"), financial advisor to Grupo Oi, their interest in start discussions in view of a potential joint acquisition of Grupo Oi's mobile business, as a whole or partially, so that, in case of completion of the operation, each of the interested parts will receive a portion of the aforementioned business.

The transaction, if completed, will create value for our shareholders and customers through greater growth, generation of operational efficiencies and improvements in service quality. In addition, it will contribute to the development and competitiveness of the Brazilian telecommunications sector.

Any relevant information on this subject will be promptly reported to the market.

São Paulo, March 10, 2020.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 3430-3687

Email: ir.br@telefonica.com

Information available at: www.telefonica.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 01:39:06 UTC
