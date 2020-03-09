Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Telefônica Brasil S.A.    VIVT4   BRVIVTACNPR7

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telefônica Brasil S A : Minutes of the 370th Meeting of the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 07:14pm EDT

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ nº 02.558.157/0001-62

NIRE 35.3.0015881-4

MINUTES OF THE 370TH MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. HELD ON

MARCH 09, 2020

  1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE: March 09, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") headquarters, located at Av. Eng. Luiz Carlos Berrini, 1376, Cidade Monções, capital of the State of São Paulo.
  2. CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: A call was made pursuant to the Bylaws. The members of the Company's Board of Directors, who sign these minutes, were present, therefore having a quorum under the terms of the Bylaws. Also, were present the CFO and Investor Relations Officer, Mr. David Melcon Sanchez-Friera and the General Secretary and Legal Director, Mr. Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira, as Secretary of the Meeting.
  3. PRESIDING BOARD: Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho - Chairman of the Meeting; Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira - Secretary of the Meeting.
  4. AGENDA: To resolve on the proposal that contemplates the beginning of the process of converting all the preferred shares issued by the Company into common shares.
  5. DELIBERATION: After analyzing and discussing the matter on the Agenda, the members of the Board of Directors approved, by unanimous vote and without any reservations or restrictions, the proposal that contemplates the beginning of the conversion process of the total of 1,119,340,706 (one billion, one hundred and nineteen million, three hundred and forty thousand, seven hundred and six) preferred shares issued by the Company into common shares, nominative and with no par value, in the proportion of 1 (one) common share for each 1 (one) preferred share ("Conversion").

In line with this proposal, the members of the Board of Directors authorized the Company's management to submit a request for prior consent to Anatel - Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações in relation to the Conversion proposal.

It was further clarified that, if approved by ANATEL, the implementation of the Conversion process, as well as the proposal including the other conditions and guidelines for the Conversion, will be submitted to the Company's Board of Directors, ad referendum of the Extraordinary

1

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ nº 02.558.157/0001-62

NIRE 35.3.0015881-4

MINUTES OF THE 370TH MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. HELD ON

MARCH 09, 2020

General Meetings ("AGE") and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Preferred Shares of the Company ("AGESP"). The approval of the Conversion may give rise to the right of withdrawal to the holders of preferred shares issued by the Company dissenting from the resolution to be taken at AGESP that eventually approves the Conversion, and additional information about such right and its exercise will be informed when this Board approve the execution of the Conversion and its other terms and conditions.

The Company's management understands that the Conversion will provide the maximization of value generation to all its shareholders, given that it will confer the voting right and tag along referred to in the Brazilian Corporation Law, to all its shareholders, increasing the Company's Corporate Governance practice.

6. CLOSING: Since there was no other business to be transacted, the meeting was closed by the President of the Board of Directors and these minutes were drawn-up. São Paulo, March 09, 2020. Signatures: (aa) Chairman of the Meeting: Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho. Secretary of the Meeting: Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira. Board Members: Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho (Chairman of the Board of Directors); Antonio Carlos Valente da Silva; Christian Mauad Gebara; Claudia Maria Costin; Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho; José María Del Rey Osorio; Julio Esteban Linares Lopez; Juan Carlos Ros Brugueras; Luiz Fernando Furlan; and Sonia Julia Sulzbeck Villalobos.

I hereby certify that this is a faithful copy of the minutes of the 370th meeting of the Board of Directors of Telefônica Brasil S.A., held on March 09, 2020, which was drawn-up in the proper book.

São Paulo, March 09, 2020.

_______________________________

Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira

Secretary of the Board of Directors

2

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 23:13:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
07:14pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Minutes of the 370th Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
06:24pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Material Fact - Conversion of Preferred Shares into Comm..
PU
03/05TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Call for Notice for Ordinary Shareholders Meeting 2020
PU
03/05TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Remote Voting Form - OSM 2020
PU
03/02TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/21TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Minutes of the 369th Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
02/20TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Press Release Telefônica Brasil 20F 2019
PU
02/19TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : 02/19/2020 Minutes of the 180th of Meeting of the Fiscal..
PU
02/19TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : 02/19/2020 Minutes of the 125th Meeting of the Audit and..
PU
02/19TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : 02/19/2020 Minutes of the 366th Meeting of the Board of ..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 45 087 M
EBIT 2020 8 747 M
Net income 2020 6 409 M
Debt 2020 9 914 M
Yield 2020 6,01%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,13x
EV / Sales2021 1,97x
Capitalization 85 990 M
Chart TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 59,40  BRL
Last Close Price 52,59  BRL
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Mauad Gebara Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Chairman
David Melcon Sanchez-Friera Chief Financial & Investor Officer
Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Director
Luiz Fernando Furlán Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.-2.55%19 889
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.38%235 207
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-1.03%86 168
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.43%78 585
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.37%42 803
BCE INC.3.71%41 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group