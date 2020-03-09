Telefônica Brasil S A : Minutes of the 370th Meeting of the Board of Directors

It was further clarified that, if approved by ANATEL, the implementation of the Conversion process, as well as the proposal including the other conditions and guidelines for the Conversion, will be submitted to the Company's Board of Directors, ad referendum of the Extraordinary

In line with this proposal, the members of the Board of Directors authorized the Company's management to submit a request for prior consent to Anatel - Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações in relation to the Conversion proposal.

MINUTES OF THE 370TH MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. HELD ON

MARCH 09, 2020

General Meetings ("AGE") and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Preferred Shares of the Company ("AGESP"). The approval of the Conversion may give rise to the right of withdrawal to the holders of preferred shares issued by the Company dissenting from the resolution to be taken at AGESP that eventually approves the Conversion, and additional information about such right and its exercise will be informed when this Board approve the execution of the Conversion and its other terms and conditions.

The Company's management understands that the Conversion will provide the maximization of value generation to all its shareholders, given that it will confer the voting right and tag along referred to in the Brazilian Corporation Law, to all its shareholders, increasing the Company's Corporate Governance practice.

6. CLOSING: Since there was no other business to be transacted, the meeting was closed by the President of the Board of Directors and these minutes were drawn-up. São Paulo, March 09, 2020. Signatures: (aa) Chairman of the Meeting: Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho. Secretary of the Meeting: Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira. Board Members: Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho (Chairman of the Board of Directors); Antonio Carlos Valente da Silva; Christian Mauad Gebara; Claudia Maria Costin; Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho; José María Del Rey Osorio; Julio Esteban Linares Lopez; Juan Carlos Ros Brugueras; Luiz Fernando Furlan; and Sonia Julia Sulzbeck Villalobos.

