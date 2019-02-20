Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Telefonica Brasil SA    VIVT4   BRVIVTACNPR7

TELEFONICA BRASIL SA

(VIVT4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telefonica Brasil : 02/20/2019 Minutes of the 171th of the Fiscal Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 05:14am EST

Publicly-Held Company CNPJ/MF n.º 02.558.157/0001-62

NIRE 35.3.0015881-4

MINUTES OF THE 171st MEETING OF THE FISCAL BOARD OF

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. HELD ON FEBRUARY 14, 2019

1.

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On February 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the headquarters of Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") located at Avenida Engenheiro Luiz Carlos Berrini, 1376, 32º floor, A Side, 4G+ room, Cidade Monções neighborhood, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.

2. CALL AND ATTENDANCE: A call was made in accordance to the Company's Bylaws. All members of the Fiscal Board of the Company ("Fiscal Board") were present, representing the necessary quorum. Were also present, the Director of Finance, Mr. Rodrigo Rossi Monari; the Director of Accounting and Commissioning, Mr. João Orlando Lima Carneiro; the Accountant of the Company, Mr. Carlos Cesar Mazur; the Director of Investor Relations, Mr. Luis Carlos da Costa Plaster; the Manager of Investor Relations, Mr. João Pedro Xavier Esteves Soares Carneiro; the Director of Corporate Affairs, Ms. Carolina Simões Cardoso, as Secretary of the Meeting, in addition to the representative of PriceWaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes ("PwC"), Mr. Sérgio Zamora and Mr. Rodrigo Marcatti.

3.

EXPOSITIONS AND RESOLUTIONS: Having examined and debated the matters on the Agenda, the members of the Fiscal Board who attended the Meeting deliberated as described below:

(i) Financial Statements, together with the Independent Auditors' Report and the Annual

Management Report related to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018: Initially, Mr. João Orlando Lima Carneiro gave a presentation on the Financial Statements and Mr. Luis Carlos da Costa Plaster gave a presentation on the Annual Management Report. Subsequently, the representative of PWC, Mr. Sérgio Zamora, presented the work carried out by the independent auditors in the period. The Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 were analyzed by the Fiscal Board, as well as the Independent Auditors' Report and the Annual Management Report, being provided the necessary clarifications by the Company's representatives and by the independent auditors, PwC. After analyzing the documents and information presented, the Fiscal Board members issued a favorable opinion to the documents, according to which consider such documents and information are adequate and correct.

(ii) Proposal for Capital Budget for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, including the Report on the Execution of the Capital Budget for 2018: Mr. Rodrigo Rossi Monari presented the Proposal

Publicly-Held Company CNPJ/MF n.º 02.558.157/0001-62

NIRE 35.3.0015881-4

MINUTES OF THE 171st MEETING OF THE FISCAL BOARD OF

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. HELD ON FEBRUARY 14, 2019

for Capital Budget for the year ending December 31, 2019. The Proposal for Capital Budget for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 and the Report on the Execution of the Capital Budget for 2018 were analyzed by the Fiscal Board, being provided the necessary clarifications. After the analysis, the Fiscal Board members issued a favorable opinion to the documents, according to which consider such documents and information adequate and correct.

(iii) Proposal for Income Allocation for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018: Mr. Rodrigo Rossi Monari presented the Proposal for Income Allocation for the year ending December 31, 2018. The Proposal for Income Allocation for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 was analyzed by the Fiscal Board, being provided the necessary clarifications. After the analysis, the Fiscal Board members issued a favorable opinion to the document, according to which consider such document and information adequate and correct.

Finally, the Fiscal Board members informed that the opinion of the Fiscal Board on the matters presented will be issued on the date of the next Board of Directors' meeting and will be filed at the Company's headquarters.

4. CLOSING: No further business to be discussed the meeting was closed and these minutes drawn up. São Paulo, February 14, 2019. (signatures) Flávio Stamm; Cremênio Medola Netto; Charles Edwards Allen; and Carolina Simões Cardoso - Secretary of the Meeting.

I hereby certify that this is a faithful copy of the minutes of the 171st meeting of the Fiscal Board of Telefônica Brasil S.A., held on February 14, 2019, which was drawn-up in the proper book.

Carolina Simões Cardoso

Secretary of the Meeting

ANNEX

FISCAL BOARD OPINION

The members of the Fiscal Board of Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company" or "Telefônica Brasil"), in the exercise of their duties and legal responsibilities, as provided for in article 163 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, examined and analyzed the Company's Financial Statements, together with the

Independent Auditors' Report and the Annual Management Report for the fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018 ("Annual Financial Statements for 2018"), as well as the Proposal for Capital Budget for the fiscal year of 2019, including the Report on the Execution of the Capital Budget for 2018 and the Proposal for Income Allocation for the fiscal year of 2018 and, taking into account the information provided by the Board of Executive Officers of the Company and by PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, they are unanimously in favor of these documents, as they adequately reflect the Company's equity and financial positions in all material respects, and recommend the submission of such documents to the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, pursuant to the Brazilian Corporate Law.

São Paulo, February 15, 2019.

Flavio Stamm

Cremênio Medola Netto

Charles Edwards Allen

Fiscal Board Member

Fiscal Board Member

Fiscal Board Member

(effective)

(effective)

(effective)

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 10:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELEFONICA BRASIL SA
05:14aTELEFONICA BRASIL : 02/20/2019 Minutes of the 118th meeting of the Audit and Con..
PU
05:14aTELEFONICA BRASIL : 02/20/2019 Minutes of the 171th of the Fiscal Board
PU
05:14aTELEFONICA BRASIL : 02/20/2019 Minutes of the 347th Meeting of the Board of Dire..
PU
02/15TELEFONICA BRASIL : 02/15/2019 Notice to Shareholders - Deliberation of Interest..
PU
02/15TELEFONICA BRASIL : 02/15/2019 Minutes of the 346th Meeting of the Board of Dire..
PU
02/15TELEFONICA BRASIL : 02/15/2019 Minutes of the 170th of the Fiscal Board
PU
01/14TELEFONICA BRASIL : 01/14/2019 Notice to Shareholders - Date of the 2019 Ordinar..
PU
2018TELEFONICA BRASIL SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018TELEFONICA BRASIL : 12/12/2018 Material Fact - Election of new Chief Executive O..
PU
2018TELEFONICA BRASIL : 12/12/2018 Minutes of the 344th Meeting of the Board of Dire..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 43 762 M
EBIT 2018 8 829 M
Net income 2018 7 663 M
Debt 2018 4 478 M
Yield 2018 6,44%
P/E ratio 2018 10,23
P/E ratio 2019 12,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,91x
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
Capitalization 79 151 M
Chart TELEFONICA BRASIL SA
Duration : Period :
Telefonica Brasil SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA BRASIL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 52,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Mauad Gebara Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Chairman
David Melcon Sanchez-Friera Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antônio Carlos Valente da Silva Director
Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA BRASIL SA5.15%21 306
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.89%229 081
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP4.19%82 148
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-2.97%78 175
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 852
TELEFONICA3.56%44 742
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.