Telefonica Brasil : 03/07/2019 Remote Voting Form - ESM 2019

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A to be held on 04/11/2019

This distance voting ballot ("Ballot") refers to the Annual Shareholders' Meetings of Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company"), to be held at 11:00 a.m. on April 11, 2019, at the Company's head office: Avenida Eng. Luiz Carlos Berrini, 1376 20th floor, auditorium, Cidade Monções, São Paulo, SP, and it must be completed if the shareholders choose to exercise their right to vote remotely, in accordance to the CVM instruction nr. 481/09 as amended ("ICVM 481").

If the shareholders choose to send the Ballot directly to the Company, they shall: (i) properly complete the Ballot; (ii) initial all pages; (iii) sign at the bottom and notarize the signature; and (iv) attach all the documents listed in the following box. Ballots and documents will be received by the Company by April 4th, 2019. After that, the Ballot will be disregarded.

The Company will acknowledge the reception and inform the shareholder via email about any errors in the Ballot or in the documentation. The revised Ballot and the proper documentation shall also be delivered by the shareholders to the Company at the address below until April 4th, 2019. If the shareholder fails to correct the Ballot within the cutoff date, the Company will consider only the fields properly completed, provided that the representation documents are also correct.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The shareholders that choose to vote remotely, may either: (i) complete the Ballot and send it directly to the Company, as per the instructions below; (ii) convey the voting instructions to their custodians; or (iii) transmit the voting instructions to the Company's bookkeeper; as per their own procedures.

The shareholder that chooses to send the Ballot directly to the Company shall hand deliver or send by mail the following documents:

a) Individuals:

- Properly completed Ballot with all pages initialed, signed and notarized; and

- Notarized copies of ID and Taxpayer ID.

b) Legal Entities:

- Properly completed Ballot with all pages initialed, signed and notarized; and

- Notarized copies of the latest restated Bylaws or articles of association and of the Corporate Acts evidencing representative powers (including the power of attorney, as the case may be) with dully notarized signatures; and

- Notarized copies of ID and Taxpayer ID.

c) Investment Fund:

- Properly completed Ballot with all pages initialized, signed and notarized;

- Notarized copies of the Fund's most updated prospectus.

- Notarized copies of the restated bylaws or articles of association of its managing entity and the corporate acts evidencing representative powers (according to its voting policy); and

- Notarized copies of ID and Taxpayer ID.

The shareholders shall also submit an updated statement with their respective shareholder position, issued by the custodian.

The documents executed outside Brazil in a foreign language shall be notarized, apostilled, translated to Portuguese and its translations recorded in the Registry of Deeds and Documents.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Avenida Eng. Luiz Carlos Berrini, 1376, 17th floor, Cidade Monções, São Paulo, SP, CEP 04571-936, to the attention of Investor Relations Department, on business days only, Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number Bookkeeping Agent: Banco Bradesco S.A.

Cidade de Deus, s/nº, Prédio Amarelo, Osasco - SP, CEP 06029-900 Departamento de Ações e Custódia.

E-mail:dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.br

Phone: (+55 11) 3684-9441 The shareholders may deliver the Ballot at any branch of Banco Bradesco S.A.

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

Simple Resolution 1. Rectify and ratify the amount of the global annual compensation paid to the management and members of the Fiscal Council in fiscal year 2018, as per the Shareholders Meeting Manual. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 2. Set the amount of the global annual compensation of the management and members of the Fiscal Council for fiscal year 2019, as per the Shareholders Meeting Manual. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

