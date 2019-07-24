Log in
Telefonica Brasil : 07/24/2019 Notice to the Market - Closing of the sale of Data Centers

07/24/2019 | 10:35pm EDT

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-Held Corporation

CNPJ 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.0015881-4

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company"), in addition to the Notice to the Market released on May 8, 2019, announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that concluded, on this date, the sale of Tamboré Data Center, installed in the city of Santana de Parnaíba, State of São Paulo and Curitiba Data Center (CIC), installed in the city of Curitiba, State of Paraná, in the approximate amount of R$441 million, to a company controlled by Asterion Industrial Partners SGEIC, S.A. ("Buyer" and "Transaction"). The conclusion of the Transaction occurred after the fulfillment of all suspensive conditions common to this kind of Transaction.

São Paulo, July 24, 2019.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations

Phone: +55 11 3430-3687 | Email: ir.br@telefonica.com

Information available: www.telefonica.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 02:34:07 UTC
