Telefonica Brasil : 21/02/2019 20-F - 2018 - XBRL
02/21/2019 | 08:33am EST
Document and Entity Information
12 Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2018 shares
Document Information [Line Items]
Entity Registrant Name
TELEFONICA BRASIL S.A.
Entity Central Index Key
0001066119
Document Type
20- F
Document Period End Date
Dec. 31, 2018
Amendment Flag
false
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-31
Entity Well -known Seasoned Issuer
Yes
Entity Voluntary Filers
No
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Large Accelerated Filer
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2018
Document Fiscal Period Focus
FY
Common shares
Document Information [Line Items]
Shares Outstanding
569,354,053
Preferred shares
Document Information [Line Items]
Shares Outstanding
1,119,339,723
Consolidated Balance Sheets - BRL
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Trade accounts receivable
Inventories
Income and social contribution taxes recoverable
Taxes, charges and contributions recoverable
Judicial deposits and garnishments
Prepaid expenses
Derivative financial instruments
Other assets
Non -current assets
Short-term investments pledged as collateral
Trade accounts receivable
Taxes, charges and contributions recoverable
Deferred taxes
Judicial deposits and garnishments
Prepaid expenses
Derivative financial instruments
Other assets
Investments
Property, plant and equipment
Intangible assets
TOTAL ASSETS
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Personnel, social charges and benefits
Trade accounts payable
Income and social contribution taxes payable
Taxes, charges and contributions payable
Dividends and interest on equity
Provisions and contingencies
Deferred income
Loans, financing and debentures
Derivative financial instruments
Other liabilities
Non - current liabilities
Personnel, social charges and benefits
Taxes, charges and contributions payable
Deferred taxes
Provisions and contingencies
Deferred income
Loans, financing and debentures
Derivative financial instruments
Other liabilities
(R$)
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
R$ in Thousands
R$ 18,362,992
R$ 16,731,666
3,381,328
4,050,338
8,304,382
8,588,466
462,053
348,755
274,589
505,535
4,674,218
2,058,455
313,007
324,638
581,743
446,439
69,065
87,643
302,607
321,397
84,198,326
84,651,169
76,934
81,486
426,252
273,888
3,222,262
743,285
230,097
371,408
3,597,007
6,339,167
134,232
23,116
26,468
76,762
47,105
88,935
101,657
98,902
34,115,327
33,222,316
42,220,985
43,331,904
102,561,318
101,382,835
17,160,820
17,862,531
782,630
723,380
7,642,782
7,447,100
12,009
4,479
1,797,965
1,726,836
4,172,916
2,396,116
377,929
1,434,911
525,509
372,561
1,464,166
3,033,441
16,538
5,239
368,376
718,468
13,793,471
14,058,946
11,903
23,284
39,245
49,448
1,982,952
709,325
5,881,396
6,709,839
250,526
350,637
4,675,271
5,428,400
22,845
15,412
929,333
772,601
TOTAL LIABILITIES
30,954,291
31,921,477
Equity
71,607,027
69,461,358
Capital
63,571,416
63,571,416
Capital reserves
1,213,532
1,213,522
Income reserves
4,324,170
2,463,228
Other comprehensive income accumulated
29,225
21,328
Additional proposed dividends
2,468,684
2,191,864
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
R$ 102,561,318
R$ 101,382,835
Consolidated Statements of Income
- BRL (R$)
R$ in Thousands
12 Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Dec. 31, 2016
Consolidated Statements of Income
Net operating income
R$ 43,462,740
R$ 43,206,832
R$ 42,508,459
Cost of sales
(21,025,767)
(20,272,530)
(20,823,014)
Gross profit
22,436,973
22,934,302
21,685,445
Operating income (expenses)
(12,980,789)
(16,302,065)
(15,317,426)
Selling expenses
(12,832,741)
(13,136,474)
(12,455,366)
General and administrative expenses
(2,598,970)
(2,443,105)
(2,793,386)
Other operating income
4,077,003
464,182
968,479
Other operating expenses
(1,626,081)
(1,186,668)
(1,037,153)
Operating income
9,456,184
6,632,237
6,368,019
Financial income
4,112,640
1,755,958
2,781,359
Finance expenses
(2,285,487)
(2,659,002)
(4,015,900)
Equity pickup
(5,847)
1,580
1,244
Income before taxes
11,277,490
5,730,773
5,134,722
Income and social contribution taxes
(2,349,232)
(1,121,983)
(1,049,480)
Net income for the year
R$ 8,928,258
R$ 4,608,790
R$ 4,085,242
Common shares
Consolidated Statements of Income
Basic and diluted earnings per share
R$ 4.96
R$ 2.56
R$ 2.27
Preferred shares
Consolidated Statements of Income
Basic and diluted earnings per share
R$ 5.45
R$ 2.82
R$ 2.50
Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income - BRL (R$)
R$ in Thousands
12 Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Dec. 31, 2016
Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income
Net income for the year
R$ 8,928,258
R$ 4,608,790
R$ 4,085,242
Other comprehensive income (losses) that may be reclassified into income (losses) in subsequent periods
8,309
9,644
(14,062)
Gains (losses) on derivative financial instruments
(2,450)
(2,417)
4,803
Taxes
832
822
(1,633)
Cumulative Translation Adjustments (CTA) on transactions in foreign currency
9,927
11,239
(17,232)
Other comprehensive income (losses) not to be reclassified into income (losses) in subsequent periods
(63,151)
(113,588)
(156,211)
Unrealized gains ( losses) on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
(625)
338
83
Actuarial losses and limitation effect of the assets of surplus plan
(93,491)
(171,296)
(236,767)
Taxes
30,965
57,370
80,473
Other comprehensive losses
(54,842)
(103,944)
(170,273)
Total comprehensive income for the year
R$ 8,873,416
R$ 4,504,846
R$ 3,914,969
Disclaimer
Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 13:32:02 UTC
Latest news on TELEFONICA BRASIL SA
Sales 2019
44 378 M
EBIT 2019
7 788 M
Net income 2019
6 204 M
Debt 2019
5 056 M
Yield 2019
7,50%
P/E ratio 2019
12,46
P/E ratio 2020
11,64
EV / Sales 2019
1,88x
EV / Sales 2020
1,81x
Capitalization
78 206 M
Chart TELEFONICA BRASIL SA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA BRASIL SA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
15
Average target price
52,3 BRL
Spread / Average Target
9,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.