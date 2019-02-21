Telefonica Brasil : 21/02/2019 20-F - 2018 - XBRL

Log in
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/20
47.76 BRL   -1.81%
08:33aTELEFONICA BRASIL : 21/02/2019 20-f - 2018
PU
08:33aTELEFONICA BRASIL : 21/02/2019 20-f - 2018 - xbrl
PU
02/20TELEFONICA BRASIL : 02/20/2019 Minutes of the 118th meeting of the Audit and Control Committee
PU
Document and Entity Information

12 Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2018 shares

Document Information [Line Items]

Entity Registrant Name

TELEFONICA BRASIL S.A.

Entity Central Index Key

0001066119

Document Type

20-F

Document Period End Date

Dec. 31, 2018

Amendment Flag

false

Current Fiscal Year End Date

--12-31

Entity Well-known Seasoned Issuer

Yes

Entity Voluntary Filers

No

Entity Current Reporting Status

Yes

Entity Filer Category

Large Accelerated Filer

Entity Shell Company

false

Entity Emerging Growth Company

false

Document Fiscal Year Focus

2018

Document Fiscal Period Focus

FY

Common shares

Document Information [Line Items]

Shares Outstanding

569,354,053

Preferred shares

Document Information [Line Items]

Shares Outstanding

1,119,339,723

Consolidated Balance Sheets - BRL

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Trade accounts receivable

Inventories

Income and social contribution taxes recoverable

Taxes, charges and contributions recoverable

Judicial deposits and garnishments

Prepaid expenses

Derivative financial instruments

Other assets

Non-current assets

Short-term investments pledged as collateral

Trade accounts receivable

Taxes, charges and contributions recoverable

Deferred taxes

Judicial deposits and garnishments

Prepaid expenses

Derivative financial instruments

Other assets

Investments

Property, plant and equipment

Intangible assets

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Personnel, social charges and benefits

Trade accounts payable

Income and social contribution taxes payable

Taxes, charges and contributions payable

Dividends and interest on equity

Provisions and contingencies

Deferred income

Loans, financing and debentures

Derivative financial instruments

Other liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Personnel, social charges and benefits

Taxes, charges and contributions payable

Deferred taxes

Provisions and contingencies

Deferred income

Loans, financing and debentures

Derivative financial instruments

Other liabilities

(R$)

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

R$ in Thousands

R$ 18,362,992

R$ 16,731,666

3,381,328

4,050,338

8,304,382

8,588,466

462,053

348,755

274,589

505,535

4,674,218

2,058,455

313,007

324,638

581,743

446,439

69,065

87,643

302,607

321,397

84,198,326

84,651,169

76,934

81,486

426,252

273,888

3,222,262

743,285

230,097

371,408

3,597,007

6,339,167

134,232

23,116

26,468

76,762

47,105

88,935

101,657

98,902

34,115,327

33,222,316

42,220,985

43,331,904

102,561,318

101,382,835

17,160,820

17,862,531

782,630

723,380

7,642,782

7,447,100

12,009

4,479

1,797,965

1,726,836

4,172,916

2,396,116

377,929

1,434,911

525,509

372,561

1,464,166

3,033,441

16,538

5,239

368,376

718,468

13,793,471

14,058,946

11,903

23,284

39,245

49,448

1,982,952

709,325

5,881,396

6,709,839

250,526

350,637

4,675,271

5,428,400

22,845

15,412

929,333

772,601

TOTAL LIABILITIES

30,954,291

31,921,477

Equity

71,607,027

69,461,358

Capital

63,571,416

63,571,416

Capital reserves

1,213,532

1,213,522

Income reserves

4,324,170

2,463,228

Other comprehensive income accumulated

29,225

21,328

Additional proposed dividends

2,468,684

2,191,864

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

R$ 102,561,318

R$ 101,382,835

Consolidated Statements of Income

- BRL (R$)

R$ in Thousands

12 Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Dec. 31, 2016

Consolidated Statements of Income

Net operating income

R$ 43,462,740

R$ 43,206,832

R$ 42,508,459

Cost of sales

(21,025,767)

(20,272,530)

(20,823,014)

Gross profit

22,436,973

22,934,302

21,685,445

Operating income (expenses)

(12,980,789)

(16,302,065)

(15,317,426)

Selling expenses

(12,832,741)

(13,136,474)

(12,455,366)

General and administrative expenses

(2,598,970)

(2,443,105)

(2,793,386)

Other operating income

4,077,003

464,182

968,479

Other operating expenses

(1,626,081)

(1,186,668)

(1,037,153)

Operating income

9,456,184

6,632,237

6,368,019

Financial income

4,112,640

1,755,958

2,781,359

Finance expenses

(2,285,487)

(2,659,002)

(4,015,900)

Equity pickup

(5,847)

1,580

1,244

Income before taxes

11,277,490

5,730,773

5,134,722

Income and social contribution taxes

(2,349,232)

(1,121,983)

(1,049,480)

Net income for the year

R$ 8,928,258

R$ 4,608,790

R$ 4,085,242

Common shares

Consolidated Statements of Income

Basic and diluted earnings per share

R$ 4.96

R$ 2.56

R$ 2.27

Preferred shares

Consolidated Statements of Income

Basic and diluted earnings per share

R$ 5.45

R$ 2.82

R$ 2.50

Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income - BRL (R$)

R$ in Thousands

12 Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Dec. 31, 2016

Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income

Net income for the year

R$ 8,928,258

R$ 4,608,790

R$ 4,085,242

Other comprehensive income (losses) that may be reclassified into income (losses) in subsequent periods

8,309

9,644

(14,062)

Gains (losses) on derivative financial instruments

(2,450)

(2,417)

4,803

Taxes

832

822

(1,633)

Cumulative Translation Adjustments (CTA) on transactions in foreign currency

9,927

11,239

(17,232)

Other comprehensive income (losses) not to be reclassified into income (losses) in subsequent periods

(63,151)

(113,588)

(156,211)

Unrealized gains ( losses) on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

(625)

338

83

Actuarial losses and limitation effect of the assets of surplus plan

(93,491)

(171,296)

(236,767)

Taxes

30,965

57,370

80,473

Other comprehensive losses

(54,842)

(103,944)

(170,273)

Total comprehensive income for the year

R$ 8,873,416

R$ 4,504,846

R$ 3,914,969

