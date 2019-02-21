Telefonica Brasil : 21/02/2019 20-F - 2018 - XBRL

Dividends and interest on equity

Basic and diluted earnings per share

Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income - BRL (R$) R$ in Thousands 12 Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016

Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income

Net income for the year R$ 8,928,258 R$ 4,608,790 R$ 4,085,242

Other comprehensive income (losses) that may be reclassified into income (losses) in subsequent periods 8,309 9,644 (14,062)

Gains (losses) on derivative financial instruments (2,450) (2,417) 4,803

Taxes 832 822 (1,633)

Cumulative Translation Adjustments (CTA) on transactions in foreign currency 9,927 11,239 (17,232)

Other comprehensive income (losses) not to be reclassified into income (losses) in subsequent periods (63,151) (113,588) (156,211)

Unrealized gains ( losses) on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (625) 338 83

Actuarial losses and limitation effect of the assets of surplus plan (93,491) (171,296) (236,767)

Taxes 30,965 57,370 80,473

Other comprehensive losses (54,842) (103,944) (170,273)