Telefonica Brasil : Telefónica and Schindler join forces to provide IoT connectivity for elevators and escalators worldwide

Customers of Schindler's digital portfolio for smart elevators and escalators gain reliable and robust connectivity.

Madrid, 27 May 2019. Today, Telefónica and Schindler announced a global partnership for digital connectivity. Under the agreement, Telefónica will be the IoT and network connectivity partner for Schindler's digital offering for smart elevators and escalators - Schindler Ahead.

The cloud-based digital platform Schindler Ahead is the world's fully digital closed-loop maintenance, emergency services and information system. Using AI, it provides predictive maintenance by analyzing cloud-based data from connected elevators and escalators that improves equipment reliability and uptime and delivers insights to better operate buildings, while also offering passengers greater convenience through interactive and personalized services.

Telefónica, a leader in IoT solutions as recognized by industry analyst firm Gartner, is providing Schindler with IoT connectivity services via its global roaming network, ensuring high-quality service and guaranteed connectivity for Schindler Ahead customers worldwide.

'This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering high quality and innovative digital solutions to our customers by collaborating with a global leader in IoT connectivity,' said Markus Staudenmann, Head of Commercial, Schindler Digital Group. 'Telefónica shares our vision of the incredible possibilities of IoT and how it can improve mobility in an increasingly urbanized world.'

'We are delighted to have been chosen to provide our IoT services to Schindler for such an innovative solution. As world-leaders in IoT, we understand our customers' needs and how IoT solutions can help drive new efficiencies, reach new markets and get closer to their end customers. We look forward to continuing the relationship with Schindler into the future', said Juan Vicente Martin, Director Multinational Customers at Telefónica.

Offering customers network connectivity through one single provider is increasingly important as digitization advances in the building management sector. Schindler Ahead solutions provide permanent and reliable connectivity that bring improved diagnostics, real-time information and a range of personalized solutions for smart buildings and cities.

With the agreement, Telefónica will provide Schindler with their managed connectivity platform Kite Platform, which allows centralized, real-time visibility and management of connectivity for elevators and escalators.

About Telefónica Business Solutions

Telefónica Business Solutions, a leading provider of a wide range of integrated communication solutions for the B2B market, manages globally the Enterprise (Large Enterprise and SME), MNC (Multinational Corporations), Wholesale (fixed and mobile carriers, ISPs and content providers) and Roaming businesses within the Telefonica Group. Business Solutions develops an integrated, innovative and competitive portfolio for the B2B segment including digital solutions (Big Data, Cloud, IoT or Security) and telecommunication services (international voice, IP, bandwidth capacity, satellite services, mobility, integrated fixed, mobile, IT services and global solutions). Telefonica Business Solutions is a multicultural organization, working in over 40 countries and with service reach in over 170 countries.

About Schindler

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than one billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 60,000 employees in more than 100 countries.

About Schindler Ahead

Schindler Ahead is the digital portfolio for smart elevators, escalators and moving walks. Designed on the principles of IoT and machine learning, it analyzes cloud-based data to deliver improved uptime, insights and convenience. Digital connectivity allows for better maintenance and management of the equipment, while adding higher levels of comfort for passengers.