Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG    O2D   DE000A1J5RX9

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG

(O2D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Independent expert intends to reject contribution of 1&1 Drillisch to Telefónica Deutschland's costs for the spectrum auction 2015

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Independent expert intends to reject contribution of 1&1 Drillisch to Telefónica Deutschland's costs for the spectrum auction 2015

27.05.2020 / 22:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 27 May 2020

 

Independent expert intends to reject contribution of 1&1 Drillisch to Telefónica Deutschland's costs for the spectrum auction 2015

In an arbitration proceeding between Telefónica Deutschland and 1&1 Drillisch, the independent expert informed the parties today of the intention to reject Telefónica Deutschland's claim for a contribution of 1&1 Drillisch to the costs for the frequency usage rights from the German spectrum auction in 2015.

The intended decision of the independent expert - subject to possible changes in its final decision - therefore does not follow Telefónica Deutschland's rational. Telefónica Deutschland will analyse and comment in detail the draft decision of the independent expert.

The intended decision of the independent expert would have the positive effect of the price adjustment provision no longer applying to the full confirmation of the MBA MVNO pricing related to Price Review 1. Furthermore, Telefónica Deutschland is of the view that the by 1&1 Drillisch initiated Price Reviews 2 and 5 as well as the filing for arbitration with regards to the decision of Price Review 1 are unjustified.

Besides the arbitration proceeding, Telefónica Deutschland is pursuing other claims against wholesale partners in the mid double-digit million euro range.

Telefónica Deutschland confirms its financial year 2020 outlook as published in the 2019 Annual Financial Report while constantly monitoring and analysing the COVID-19 developments.

More information:
Telefónica Deutschland
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
D-80992 Munich
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com


27.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1057169

MDAX TecDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1057169  27.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1057169&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOL
04:55pTELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : Independent expert intends to reject contrib..
EQ
10:46aTELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Gets a Buy rating from NorldLB
MD
05/26TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/21TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/20TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Shareholders of Telefónica Deutschland approve dividend..
PU
05/20TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : Virtual Annual General Meeting of Telefónica..
EQ
05/19TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Raised to Buy by Credit Suisse
MD
05/13TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Oddo maintains a Sell rating
MD
05/12TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/12TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Gets a Buy rating from HSBC
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 7 423 M
EBIT 2020 -58,1 M
Net income 2020 -65,1 M
Debt 2020 4 097 M
Yield 2020 6,07%
P/E ratio 2020 -102x
P/E ratio 2021 165x
EV / Sales2020 1,64x
EV / Sales2021 1,58x
Capitalization 8 106 M
Chart TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 3,00 €
Last Close Price 2,78 €
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Haas CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Rolle Chief Financial Officer
Guido Eidmann Chief Information Officer
Mallik Rao Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG5.46%8 904
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.89%224 693
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-10.99%84 407
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-5.18%71 980
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.77%53 230
BCE INC.-7.38%36 087
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group