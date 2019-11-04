Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Interim statement for January to September 2019 0 11/04/2019 | 01:43am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2 Free portfolio was further supported by commercial invest to position the O 2 brand and to drive ARPU-up. In addition, the contribution from partner brands remained strong and delivered 61% of gross additions in the nine months period, supported by a 4G focus and the related migrations to Telefónica Deutschland network. Mobile prepaid saw a further stabilisation with -210 thousand net disconnections in the nine month period 2019, compared to -829 thousand in 9M 2018, still as a result of reduced demand in prepaid following regulatory changes and the general market trend towards postpaid. Q3 confirmed the signs of improving churn from the previous quarter and posted net disconnections of only -3 thousand (-145 thousand in Q3 2018). Postpaid churn stood at -1.5% both at the end of September and Q3, a slight improvement of +0.1 percentage points in 9M 2019 and stable year-on-year in the third quarter. O 2 consumer postpaid churn saw a further slight year-on-year improvement to -1.3% in the January to September period and to -1.4% in Q3 2019. The implied annualised churn rates of -15.7% for 9M again goes beyond our 2 p.p. target for 2022 (vs. -18.0% at FY 2017). Smartphone penetration [14] was 69.3% at the end of September across brands and segments, +4.4 percentage points year-on-year. The LTE customer base accelerated growth to +21.8% year-on-year reaching 20.9 million accesses as of 30 September 2019, fuelled by the sustained demand for high-speed mobile data services. LTE-penetration across the base reached 49.3%, up +8.3 percentage points year-on-year. LTE penetration in postpaid continues to be significantly higher (~66%). The fixed retail broadband customer base climbed by +6.8% year-on-year and totalled approx. 2.2 million accesses. In the first nine months of 2019 we registered +114 thousand net additions, thereof +31 thousand in Q3 driven by the strong traction of the VDSL portfolio. VDSL posted +178 thousand net additions from January to September and +53 thousand in the third quarter. ARPU trends continue to show the impact of the expected regulatory drag (see outlook 2019). Visible ARPU accretive effects from the O 2 Free portfolio and new value-added services are also still partially offset by easing legacy base effects. Nevertheless, the blended mobile ARPU came to EUR 10.0 in the first nine months of 2019 and EUR 10.2 in the July to September period, a plus of +0.2% for both periods. Postpaid ARPU fell -3.5% year-on-year to EUR 14.3 in the first nine months and -3.6% year-on-year (from -3.3% year-on-year in Q2 2019) to EUR 14.4 in Q3 2019. Prepaid ARPU stood at EUR 6.0 in the January to September period and to EUR 6.2 in the third quarter, a plus of +3.3% and +3.6% year-on-year respectively. The fixed retail ARPU reached EUR 23.3 in the first nine months of the year and Q3 respectively (-5.3% year-on-year in 9M and -5.0% in Q3) and reflects the year-on-year higher customer base as well as a higher share of bundles in the customer base. Telefónica Deutschland financial performance in the first nine months of 2019 Revenue came in at EUR 5,429 million in the first nine months of 2019, a plus of +1.4% year-on-year (EUR 1,865 million in the third quarter, +1.9% year-on-year) helped by continued strong demand for handsets and further improving MSR performance after the turnaround in Q2 2019. Excluding negative regulatory effects of EUR -39 million (mainly MTR) [15], revenue rose +2.1% year-on-year in the first nine months to EUR 5,468 million and +2.7% year-on-year in Q3 reaching EUR 1,879 million. Mobile service revenue [16] continued to improve and totalled EUR 3,960 million (+0.6% year-on-year) in January to September period and EUR 1,361 million (+1.6% year-on-year) in Q3. We are seeing positive effects from the O 2 Free new connector ARPU, while headwinds from legacy base rotation and retention activities are gradually easing. Excluding negative regulatory effects of EUR -36 million in 9M (EUR -14 million in Q3), underlying mobile service revenue accelerated to +1.5% year-on-year in the first nine months of the year and +2.7% year-on-year in the third quarter. Underlying mobile service revenue reached EUR 3,996 million in the January to September period and EUR 1,374 million in the third quarter. Mobile data revenue grew +4.6% year-on-year to EUR 2,270 million in the first nine months of 2019 and +6.1% year-on-year to EUR 790 million in the July to September period, a reflection of the unabated LTE adoption and customer demand for larger data bundles. As a percentage of data revenues, non-SMS data revenues increased +5.6 percentage points year-on-year to 90.7% in the first nine months of the year. Handset revenue rose +10.5% year-on-year to EUR 914 million in the January to September period, and +6.4% year-on-year at EUR 318 million in the third quarter of the year with continued strong demand for high-value smartphones while year-on-year comps were tougher in Q3. Fixed revenue reached EUR 552 million (-5.2% year-on-year) as per end of September and slowed its decline in the third quarter of 2019, reaching EUR 185 million (-3.2% year-on-year versus -3.5% in Q2 2019). Fixed retail revenue saw a slight decrease of -1.5% year-on-year until September and grew +0.3% year-on-year in Q3, reflecting the year-on-year higher customer base as well as a higher share of bundles in the customer base. Other income came to EUR 120 million in the first nine months of 2019 (+2.6% year-on-year) and EUR 42 million (-13.5% year-on-year) in Q3 and is mainly related to the capitalisation of network rollout costs. Operating expenses declined -6.5% year-on-year in 9M and -7.0% year-on-year in Q3 driven by the implementation of IFRS 16 accounting standards and its impact on operating lease expenses further helped by lower supplies as well as integration and transformation benefits. Operating expenses thus totalled EUR 3,877 million and EUR 1,319 million respectively and include exceptional [17] effects of EUR 24 million in 9M (EUR 2 million in Q3), mainly related to remaining rental obligations in the mobile and the legacy fixed network. According to IAS 17, exceptional effects [18] were EUR 48 million in 9M and EUR 8 million in Q3. - Supplies fell -3.9% year-on-year in 9M and came to EUR 1,679 million vs -6.0% year-on-year and EUR 584 million in Q3. Hardware cost of sales (53% of supplies in the January to September period) were higher year-on-year in line with the strong demand for handsets, while connectivity-related cost of sales (44% of supplies in first nine months of 2019) came in lower year-on-year, as higher wholesale costs for outbound roaming and international calls within the EU were more than compensated by lower costs for voice termination. - Personnel expenses adjusted for restructuring costs of EUR -5 million decreased by -1.3% year-on-year in 9M 2019 to EUR 442 million primarily on the back of a lower FTE base versus prior year. Q3 was flat year-on-year (-0.3% in year-on-year) at EUR 146 million adjusted for restructuring costs of EUR +1 million (compared to EUR -2 million in the previous year). - Other operating expenses [19] included exceptional17, 18 effects of EUR -19 million and totalled EUR 1,751 million in the nine months period (EUR -3 million and EUR 590 million respectively in Q3). The significant decline of -10.2% year-on-year in 9M (-9.1% in the third quarter) is due to the implementation of IFRS16 accounting standards and the resulting impact on operating lease expenses. Commercial costs and non-commercial costs made up 66% and 32% respectively in the January to September period. Operating Income before Depreciation and Amortisation (OIBDA) adjusted for exceptional [20] and regulatory effects [21] amounted to EUR 1,384 million based on IAS 17, +0.8% year-on year in the first nine months of 2019 (EUR 482 million, +0.9% year-on-year in Q3). As per IFRS 16 accounting standards underlying21, 22 OIBDA grew +25.4% year-on-year to EUR 1,721 million in the January to September period (+25.8% year-on-year to EUR 601 million in Q3). Please be aware that public consensus figures tend to mix IAS 17 and IFRS 16 estimates for our company this year; you will find regular updates of the full-year, company-gathered consensus under both accounting standards on our website: +25.4% y-o-y effects[1][11] regulatory effects of as per IFRS 16 1. EUR 40-50 million) reporting #footnote_11 Capex[1][12] 13.2% Approx. 13-14% 14.4% to Sales Ratio 1. #footnote_12 Dividend EUR High pay-out ratio over N/A 0.27/share FCF Payout for FY 2018 in May 2019 Telefónica Deutschland remains committed to an attractive shareholder remuneration; we maintain high confidence in our FCF generation ability and our dividend policy is unchanged since the IPO. Telefónica Deutschland operating performance in the first nine months of 2019 As of 30 September 2019 Telefónica Deutschland's customer accesses reached 48.0 million (+1.6% year-on-year), of which there were 43.6 million [13] mobile accesses (+1.3% year-on-year). Mobile postpaid grew by +5.8% year-on-year and came to 23.3 million customers. At the end of September, mobile postpaid accounted for 53.4% of our total mobile base, a plus of +2.3 percentage points year-on-year. The mobile prepaid base showed a further stabilisation trend and amounted to 20.3 million customers, a decline of only -3.4% year-on-year versus -4.1% in Q2 2019. In fixed, the DSL retail customer base totalled 2.2 million accesses, a year-on-year growth of +6.8% driven by strong demand for VDSL. The VDSL base increased by +16.6% year-on-year to 1.6 million accesses, representing 74% of our fixed retail base. Mobile postpaid registered a strong increase of +999 thousand net additions in 9M 2019 compared to +723 thousand net additions in the same period of the previous year; +392 thousand of these were generated in the third quarter versus+233 thousand in Q3 2018. APPENDIX - DATA TABLES Please refer to the following link to access the download of the data tables.

Thank you. https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations-en/publications/financial-publications.html Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections. The forward-looking statements in this document can be identified, in some instances, by the use of words such as 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'believes', and similar language or the negative thereof or by forward-looking nature of discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements, by their nature, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond Telefónica Deutschland's control and other important factors that could cause actual developments or results to materially differ from those expressed in or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in fuller disclosure documents filed by Telefónica Deutschland with the relevant Securities Markets Regulators, and in particular, with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin). The Company offers no assurance that its expectations or targets will be achieved. Analysts and investors, and any other person or entity that may need to take decisions, or prepare or release opinions about the shares / securities issued by the Company, are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Except as required by applicable law, Telefónica Deutschland undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events and circumstances after the date of this presentation, including, without limitation, changes in Telefónica Deutschland's business or strategy or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The financial information and opinions contained in this document are unaudited and are subject to change without notice. This document contains summarised information or information that has not been audited. In this sense, this information is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including if it is necessary, any fuller disclosure document published by Telefónica Deutschland. None of the Company, its subsidiaries or affiliates or by any of its officers, directors, employees, advisors, representatives or agents shall be liable whatsoever for any loss however arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document its content or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document or any of the information contained herein do not constitute, form part of or shall be construed as an offer or invitation to purchase, subscribe, sale or exchange, nor a request for an offer of purchase, subscription, sale or exchange of shares / securities of the Company, or any advice or recommendation with respect to such shares / securities. This document or a part of it shall not form the basis of or relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. These written materials are especially not an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa and Japan. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption there from. No money, securities or other consideration from any person inside the United States is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained in these written materials, will not be accepted. [1] Unless indicated otherwise, all financial KPIs and year-on-year comparisons published in this document are prepared in accordance with IFRS accounting standards as adopted by the European Union. Financial KPIs for 2019 therefore include the effects of the implementation of IFRS 16 as of 1 January 2019 [2] Excluding the negative impact from regulatory changes; mainly driven by the MTR regulation (mobile termination rate cut to EURc 0.95 per minute as of 1 Dec 2018) and the international call regulation within the EU that kicked-in as of 15 May 2019 [3] Adjusted for exceptional effects and excluding the negative impact from regulatory changes; mainly usage elasticity effects from the European roaming regulation and the international call regulation within the EU [4] Excluding the negative impact from regulatory changes; mainly driven by the MTR regulation (mobile termination rate cut to EURc 0.95 per minute as of 1 Dec 2018) and the international call regulation within the EU that kicked-in as of 15 May 2019 [5] Mobile service revenues include base fees and fees paid by our customers for the usage of voice, sms and mobile data services. Also, access and interconnection fees as well as other charges levied on our partners for the use of our network are included [6] Exceptional effects were EUR 24 million of restructuring expenses in the period January to September 2019 (EUR 48 million based on IAS 17). The difference between restructuring charges under IAS 17 and IFRS 16 is due to the fact that certain IAS 17 operating lease commitments require the recognition of provisions, whereas those are recognised as lease liabilities under IFRS 16. Regulatory effects amounted to EUR -25 million in the period January to September 2019 [7] Excluding additions from capitalised right-of-use assets (as of 1 January 2019) and excluding additions from capitalised finance leases (till 31 December 2018) [8] Net financial debt includes current and non-current interest-bearing financial assets and interest-bearing liabilities as well as cash and cash equivalents and excludes the payables for the spectrum auction [9] Non-audited. Leverage ratio is defined as net financial debt divided by the OIBDA for the last twelve months adjusted for exceptional effects. Thus, leverage under IFRS 16 is calculated based on an extrapolated rolling 12-month OIBDA. It will only be possible to report a leverage ratio based on actuals under IFRS 16 with the publication of the financial statements for 2019 [10] For more information, please refer to the materials of the quarterly reporting during the period [11] Exceptional effects such as restructuring costs or the sale of assets are excluded [12] Excluding additions from capitalised right-of-use assets (as of 1 January 2019) and excluding additions from capitalised finance leases (till 31 December 2018) [13] Based on 6 months inactivity accounting, mobile customer base stood at 45.7 million accesses and our total access base reached 50.1 million [14] Defined as the number of active mobile data tariffs over total mobile customer base, excluding M2M and data-only accesses [15] Mobile termination rates were lowered to EURc 0.95 per minute from EURc 1.07 per minute as of 1 Dec 2018 [16] Mobile service revenues include base fees and fees paid by our customers for the usage of voice, sms and mobile data services. Also, access and interconnection fees as well as other charges levied on our partners for the use of our network are included [17] Exceptional effects were EUR 24 million of restructuring expenses in the period January to September 2019 (EUR 48 million based on IAS 17) [18] The difference between restructuring charges under IAS 17 and IFRS 16 is due to the fact that certain IAS 17 operating lease commitments require the recognition of provisions, whereas those are recognised as lease liabilities under IFRS 16 [19] Includes other expenses and impairment losses in accordance with IFRS 9 [20] Exceptional effects were EUR 24 million of restructuring expenses in the period January to September 2019 (EUR 48 million based on IAS 17). The difference between restructuring charges under IAS 17 and IFRS 16 is due to the fact that certain IAS 17 operating lease commitments require the recognition of provisions, whereas those are recognised as lease liabilities under IFRS 16 [21] Regulatory effects amounted to EUR -25 million in the period January to September 2019 [22] Excluding additions from capitalised right-of-use assets (as of 1 January 2019) and excluding additions from capitalised finance leases (till 31 December 2018) [23] Free cash flow pre dividends and payments for spectrum (FCF) is defined as the sum of cash flow from operating activities and cash flow from investing activities and does not contain payments for investments in spectrum as well as related interest payments [24] Includes EUR 406 million of lease payments under IFRS 16 and -EUR 6 million of former IAS 17 finance lease payments [25] Net financial debt includes current and non-current interest-bearing financial assets and interest-bearing liabilities as well as cash and cash equivalents and excludes the payables for the spectrum auction [26] Non-audited. Leverage ratio is defined as net financial debt divided by the OIBDA for the last twelve months adjusted for exceptional effects. Thus, leverage under IFRS 16 is calculated based on an extrapolated rolling 12-month OIBDA. It will only be possible to report a leverage ratio based on actuals under IFRS 16 with the publication of the financial statements for 2019 Attachments Original document

