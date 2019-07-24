Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Mallik Rao becomes new CTO of Telefónica Deutschland

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

MUNICH - 24 July 2019



Mallik Rao becomes new CTO of Telefónica Deutschland

- New Chief Technology Officer joins from Vodafone Turkey

- Cayetano Carbajo Martin takes over a new role at Telefónica, S.A. after the successful completion of major network milestones

- Company continues LTE expansion and 5G preparation



Mallik Rao (Yelamate Mallikarjuna Rao) will be the future Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Telefónica Deutschland. As a member of the Management Board, he will be responsible for the Company's mobile and fixed-network operations. As of mid of October 2019, Mallik Rao is to succeed Cayetano Carbajo Martin, who will take over a new role at the Spanish parent company following the successful completion of key milestones in the further development and improvement of Telefónica Deutschland's network infrastructure.

Mallik Rao has more than 25 years of experience in the international telecommunications industry. He began his professional career in 1993 at TATA Telecom, followed by positions at ERICSSON and Nortel Networks. For the first time, Rao assumed a leading management position with the Indian mobile communications provider Aircel. He then joined the Vodafone Group in 2012, where he initially held the role of Chief Technology & Information Officer (CTIO) for Vodafone Netherlands. Since September 2015, he has been responsible for Vodafone Turkey in the same function.

Under the leadership of Cayetano Carbajo Martin, Telefónica Deutschland has successfully set the course for the future, particularly with regard to the network. Thus, the Spaniard and his team successfully completed the integration of the O 2 and E-Plus mobile networks. He led the Company's successful participation in the recent 5G auction, at which Telefónica Deutschland was able to secure 90 MHz of valuable spectrum. Thus, including the spectrum already owned, Telefónica Deutschland now has mobile spectrum of ~310 MHz (through to 2025) and thus a highly competitive frequency position overall. At the same time, Telefónica Deutschland is making solid progress with the massive expansion of the LTE. Out of the total target of implementing ~10,000 LTE base stations in 2019, >4,400 have already been achieved by the end of July. Telefónica Deutschland is thus well on the way for its ambition to becoming Germany's Mobile Customer & Digital Champion with a clear focus on customer experience.



