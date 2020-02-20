Log in
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING

(O2D)
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/20/2020 | 09:55am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.02.2020 / 15:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Haas

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

b) LEI
391200ECRPJ3SWQJUM30 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.605 EUR 18235.00 EUR
2.605 EUR 18235.00 EUR
2.605 EUR 11201.50 EUR
2.607 EUR 2064.74 EUR
2.615 EUR 211574.42 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.6131 EUR 261310.6600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-02-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Internet: www.telefonica.de

MDAX TecDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

56907  20.02.2020 


© EQS 2020
