Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
02/20/2020 | 09:55am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.02.2020 / 15:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Markus
|Last name(s):
|Haas
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A1J5RX9
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.605 EUR
|18235.00 EUR
|2.605 EUR
|18235.00 EUR
|2.605 EUR
|11201.50 EUR
|2.607 EUR
|2064.74 EUR
|2.615 EUR
|211574.42 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|2.6131 EUR
|261310.6600 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
|Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
|80992 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telefonica.de
56907 20.02.2020
© EQS 2020
|Sales 2020
|7 498 M
|EBIT 2020
|83,6 M
|Net income 2020
|-48,2 M
|Debt 2020
|4 010 M
|Yield 2020
|6,54%
|P/E ratio 2020
|-203x
|P/E ratio 2021
|99,0x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,57x
|EV / Sales2021
|1,56x
|Capitalization
|7 728 M
