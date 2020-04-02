Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Peter Löscher new chairperson of the supervisory board

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

02.04.2020 / 17:45

Munich, 02 April 2020 Peter Löscher new chairperson of the supervisory board The supervisory board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG today elected Peter Löscher as its new chairperson. He became court appointed member of the supervisory board of the company with effect as of 1 April 2020. He succeeds thereby Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano who had informed the company on 3 February 2020 that she is resigning from her office as member and chairperson of the supervisory board with effect as of the end of 31 March 2020. More information:

