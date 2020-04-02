Log in
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG

(O2D)
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Peter Löscher new chairperson of the supervisory board

04/02/2020 | 11:50am EDT

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Peter Löscher new chairperson of the supervisory board

02.04.2020 / 17:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 02 April 2020

Peter Löscher new chairperson of the supervisory board

The supervisory board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG today elected Peter Löscher as its new chairperson.

He became court appointed member of the supervisory board of the company with effect as of 1 April 2020.

He succeeds thereby Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano who had informed the company on 3 February 2020 that she is resigning from her office as member and chairperson of the supervisory board with effect as of the end of 31 March 2020.

More information:
Telefónica Deutschland
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
D-80992 München
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com

 


02.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1014449

MDAX TecDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1014449  02.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1014449&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
