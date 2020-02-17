Log in
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Peter Löscher to join supervisory board of Telefónica Deutschland

02/17/2020 | 12:35pm EST

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Peter Löscher to join supervisory board of Telefónica Deutschland

17.02.2020 / 18:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 17 February 2020
 

Peter Löscher to join supervisory board of Telefónica Deutschland

Management and supervisory board of Telefónica Deutschland are very happy that they could win Peter Löscher as appropriate successor of Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano. He shall become member of the supervisory board of the company with effect as of 1 April 2020.

Laura Abasolo had informed the company on 3 February 2020 that she is resigning from her office as member and chairperson of the supervisory board with effect as of the end of 31 March 2020.

Peter Löscher brings with him extensive and relevant experience to Telefónica Deutschland. He is inter alia chairperson of the board of directors (Verwaltungsratsvorsitzender) of Sulzer AG, Switzerland, and non-executive (independent) member of the board of directors (Verwaltungsrat) of Telefonica S.A., Spain, and is the former CEO of Siemens AG.

Telefónica Deutschland will immediately apply for respective court appointment of Peter Löscher to ensure a seamless transition.

More information:
Telefónica Deutschland
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
D-80992 München
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com

 


17.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 977425

MDAX TecDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

977425  17.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=977425&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
