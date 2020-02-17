DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Peter Löscher to join supervisory board of Telefónica Deutschland



17.02.2020 / 18:33

Munich, 17 February 2020



Peter Löscher to join supervisory board of Telefónica Deutschland

Management and supervisory board of Telefónica Deutschland are very happy that they could win Peter Löscher as appropriate successor of Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano. He shall become member of the supervisory board of the company with effect as of 1 April 2020.

Laura Abasolo had informed the company on 3 February 2020 that she is resigning from her office as member and chairperson of the supervisory board with effect as of the end of 31 March 2020.

Peter Löscher brings with him extensive and relevant experience to Telefónica Deutschland. He is inter alia chairperson of the board of directors (Verwaltungsratsvorsitzender) of Sulzer AG, Switzerland, and non-executive (independent) member of the board of directors (Verwaltungsrat) of Telefonica S.A., Spain, and is the former CEO of Siemens AG.

Telefónica Deutschland will immediately apply for respective court appointment of Peter Löscher to ensure a seamless transition.

