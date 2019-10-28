DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



28.10.2019 / 08:30

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 04, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 04, 2019 German: https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzpublikationen.html English: https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations-en/publications/financial-publications.html

