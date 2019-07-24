DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Preliminary results for January to June 2019



24.07.2019 / 07:30

MUNICH, 24 July 2019

Preliminary results[1] for January to June 2019

Telefónica Deutschland showing sustained quality, trading and financial momentum; guidance reiterated

- Underlying[2] revenue was +1.8% year-on-year in H1 and +2.4% in Q2 with continued strong demand for handsets; underlying2 MSR posted growth of +0.9% and +1.5% in H1 and Q2 respectively - reported MSR crossing the zero line with +0.6% in Q2

- Underlying[3] OIBDA (as per IAS 17) +0.7% year-on-year in H1 reflecting market & transformation invest; underlying3 margin expansion to 31.2% as per IFRS 16

- C/S ratio of 13.9% in H1; pushing LTE rollout with focus on network densification and roll-out into suburban areas to improve customer experience

- Telefónica Deutschland acquired a total of 90 MHz spectrum in the German 5G auction for a total of EUR 1.425 billion, maintaining a highly competitive frequency position



Second quarter 2019 operational & financial highlights

- Mobile postpaid saw +301[4] thousand net additions in Q2 2019 and benefitted both from the sustained customer demand for the O 2 Free portfolio and a strong partner business. Partners contributed 63% of gross additions in Q2, with the increase versus prior quarter primarily driven by an expansion of partnerships with non-MBA partners and migration effects. In line with contract renewal cycles, churn in the O 2 brand remained at low levels of -1.2%. The implied annualised churn rate of -14.3% in Q2 already goes beyond our 2 p.p. target for 2022 (vs. -18.0% for FY 2017). Total postpaid churn was -1.5% in the second quarter with a typical seasonality

- LTE customer base grew +21.6% year-on-year to 20.2 million at the end of June 2019, bringing the LTE penetration to 48%, up +8 p.p. year-on-year. The continued adoption of LTE and the O 2 Free portfolio with large data buckets is driving sustained data growth with a CAGR of 50%. Monthly data usage of O 2 LTE customers increased +13% quarter-on-quarter and +41% year-on-year to almost 5GB, while customers in the most popular O 2 Free M tariff are already using around 7.5GB

- Underlying[5] revenue reached EUR 1,799 million, up +2.4% year-on-year due to the good traction of the consumer business and a continued strong demand for high value handsets. Including negative regulatory effects of EUR -14 million, revenue was up +1.6% year-on-year and reached EUR 1,785 million

- Underlying5 mobile service revenue[6] (MSR) showed a trend improvement and grew +1.5% year-on year to EUR 1,331 million with visible effects from O 2 Free new connector APRU while headwinds from legacy base rotation and the continued retention focus in renewal cycles were further easing. In reported terms MSR was in positive territory for the first time since 15 quarters with +0.6% year-on-year growth to EUR 1,319 million

- Handset revenue posted another quarter of strong growth and reached EUR 281 million, +12.9% year-on-year on sustained customer demand for high-value smartphones across segments

- Fixed-line revenue decline further slowed to -3.5% year-on-year (from -8.6% year-on-year in Q1 2019) and reached EUR 185 million, with fixed retail revenue declining only -0.9% on continued strong demand for VDSL services and despite a higher bundle share in the customer base

- OIBDA adjusted for exceptional and regulatory effects[7] based on IAS 17 reached EUR 489 million, up +0.5% year-on-year, reflecting continued market and transformation invest in an investment-heavy quarter. Under IFRS 16 accounting standards, underlying4 OIBDA saw an increase of +21.7% year-on-year totalling EUR 593 million in the second quarter of 2019. The OIBDA margin adjusted for exceptional and regulatory effects7 was broadly stable year-on-year at 27.2% under IAS 17 and expanded by +5.2 percentage points year-on-year to 32.9% under IFRS 16

- CapEx[8] came to EUR 243 million with a C/S ratio of 13.6% as the company is pushing ahead with the densification of the LTE network and its further expansion into suburban areas with a clear focus on improving customer experience



- Following the dividend payment for the financial year 2018 of EUR 803 million in May, consolidated net financial debt[9] under IFRS 16 stood at EUR 4,464 million as of 30 June 2019 with a leverage ratio of 1.9x[10]. Under IAS 17, the leverage ratio was 1.0x and thus in line with the self-defined target. The implied leverage ratio including both the annualised IFRS 16 effects and the effects of the upcoming payment[11] for 5G spectrum would be 2.5x10 as of 30 June 2019.



As reflected in the outlook 2019, over the course of the financial year 2019 we will review our self-defined leverage target for two reasons: Firstly, we will reflect the technical changes triggered by the introduction of the IFRS 16 accounting standard. Secondly, we envisage a move to an increased target leverage, allowing us to utilise our full financial flexibility with regards to the upcoming 5G investments, whilst maintaining our BBB investment grade rating from Fitch.



Fitch has confirmed our BBB Rating on 26 June 2019, envisaging that Telefónica Deutschland's FFO adjusted net leverage increases to 2.7x in 2019 (from 2.2x in 2018) driven by spectrum payments.



5G frequency auction and network update

The international Tutela Crowdsourcing Report assigned best network quality in major German cities to the O 2 network. For their report "DACH Cities - Mobile Experience" published in July, Tutela analysed the network quality of the 15 largest cities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH region) over a period of six months; for Germany, in the cities of Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt and Cologne. The O 2 network was ranked first in terms of network quality in four of these five German cities due to the excellent performance of LTE.

As part of the 5G German frequency auction, which concluded on 12 June after 52 bidding days or 497 rounds, Telefónica Deutschland acquired a total of 90 MHz in spectrum at a total cost of EUR 1.425 billion. The acquired spectrum breaks down as follows:

- 2 paired blocks in the 2.1 GHz band

- 7 unpaired blocks in the 3.6 GHz band

Including the spectrum already owned, Telefónica Deutschland now has mobile spectrum of ~310 MHz (through to 2025) and thus a highly competitive frequency position overall, including 1/3 of the available 2.1 GHz licences. Data traffic is increasingly moving from 3G to 4G reflecting the customer demand for high-speed mobile broadband. Thus, we are aiming to switch off 3G network by the end of 2022 and thereafter have a reduced reliance on 2,100 MHz spectrum.

The Federal Network Agency will formally allocate the spectrum in line with the maturities of the respective blocks by 2022. All of the acquired spectrum will mature in 2040.

Due to its physical propagation characteristics, the newly acquired spectrum will be initially used to supply urban areas and industrial sites with 5G, delivering high data rates and low latency times. 5G technology also enables much more effective capacity management, so that network performance and overall capacity will increase as the standard becomes more widespread.

Consumers will benefit from 5G as the availability of related devices increases in the market. Until then, German mobile customers will also benefit from improved mobile broadband coverage through the ongoing intensive rollout of 4G.

Already in 2018, Telefónica Deutschland completed its network consolidation and connected an additional 6,700 LTE stations; LTE population coverage stands now at around 90%. We intend to continue with our intense rollout effort with another 10,000 additional LTE sites by year-end 2019 of which we already set up around 4,400 sites by the end of July.

In addition, we will continue to roll out fibre in the backhaul by means of a variety of co-operations. We confirm our target of reaching ~70% of fibre penetration in the backhaul by 2022.



Transformation update

Our four-year (2019 - 2022) transformation programme Digital4Growth has a clear focus on customer experience in the digital age We are striving for continued profitable growth by capturing additional revenue growth opportunities in our core business, while also pushing into new business areas such as those arising from e-SIM capabilities, Advanced Data Analytics (ADA) or the Internet-of-Things (IoT). We also target efficiency gains from the further automation and digitalisation of processes, thus becoming 'simpler, faster and better'.

We reiterate our transformation goal of capturing an additional EUR 600 million of gross OIBDA between 2019 & 2022, including growth and efficiency gains. In 2019, we foresee an additional EUR 40 million gross gains at OIBDA level, with a significant ramp up throughout the year and in the outer years. Upfront transformation investments are expected to gradually fade out over the duration of the programme.

In the first half of 2019, transformation invest was mainly related to omni-channel initiatives and the further optimisation of our churn analytics capabilities. The implied annualised churn rate of -15.1% already goes beyond our 2 p.p. target for 2022 (vs. 18.0% in FY 2017). We delivered ~EUR 15 million of gross transformation benefits in H1 (~EUR 10 million in Q2), mainly from our successful initiatives in the market.

In addition to our operational activities, we are also pushing ahead with innovation. Telefónica Deutschland will establish the first 5G network for automobile production together with Mercedes-Benz Cars and Ericsson in the "Factory 56" in Sindelfingen near Stuttgart. Here, 5G mobile communication is implemented at a major production site for the first time. In future, all processes will be optimised and, if necessary, adapted at short notice to current market requirements. Furthermore, the 5G mobile communications standard connects production systems and machines in an intelligent manner, thereby supporting the efficiency and precision of the production process and harnessing the full potential of Industry 4.0.



Commercial update

Telefónica Deutschland delivered another quarter of postpaid growth in German mobile. Various portfolio innovations such as the O 2 Cloud and O 2 TV give further support to our ARPU-up and churn down strategy, which is visibly reflected in our financial performance. We are making solid progress towards our ambition to become Germany's "Mobile Customer & Digital Champion" by 2022. In Q2 we also introduced the following services for our customers:

- O 2 DSL Service Suite for laptop and PC and the DSL Help App will support customers in setting up their DSL connection and to solve problems via a comprehensive, self-directed service

- Our customers can now get in touch with the customer service via WhatsApp for all topics regarding their tariff and their invoice. First contact is managed by the O 2 chatbot Lisa who then involved an agent where necessary

We also received several relevant awards this quarter:

- The O 2 brand won the connect shop test, climbing from third place last year to the top. Above all, the test singled out the professionalism of our shop employees as exceptional

- Telefónica Deutschland is the winner of this year's readers' choice in the O 2 partner shop test of the German media channel Telecom Handel. We achieved highest ratings in the categories "competence and reachability", "support of end-customer marketing" and "support with test & demo devices"

- In the first B2B network operator check by German media channel Telecom Handel, Telefónica Deutschland was ranked number 1 both in the mobile and fixed broadband business. We were able to convince with highest marks in 12 out of 27 categories; including "excellent service" and the subcategories "project protection", "design of customer offers" and "processes for customer handling"

- In the 2019 connect fixed broadband test O 2 DSL improved its result by one grade to "very good", ranking first in the categories voice quality and web services



Financial outlook 2019

Telefónica Deutschland results for the first half year of 2019 were in line with expectations. Thus, we re-iterate our full-year 2019 outlook, which remains unchanged as published in the 2018 Annual Financial Report.

Effects from the implementation of IFRS16 as of 1 January 2019 are not reflected in the financial outlook[12]

Baseline 2018 Outlook 2019 H1 2019 Revenue EUR 7,320 million Broadly stable y-o-y (excl. negative regulatory effects of EUR 60-70 million) +1.8% y-o-y OIBDA Adjusted for exceptional effects[13] EUR 1,884 million Broadly stable to slightly positive y-o-y (excl. negative regulatory effects of EUR 40-50 million) +0.7% y-o-y as per IAS 17

reporting



----



+25.2% y-o-y as per IFRS 16 reporting Capex[14] to Sales Ratio 13.2% Approx. 13-14% 13.9% Dividend EUR 0.27/share Proposal for FY 2018 to next AGM High pay-out ratio over FCF N/A

Telefónica Deutschland remains committed to an attractive shareholder remuneration; we maintain high confidence in our FCF generation ability and our dividend policy is unchanged since the IPO.

Telefónica Deutschland operating performance in the first half of 2019

As of 30 June 2019 Telefónica Deutschland's customer accesses reached 47.6 million (+0.8% year-on-year), thereof 43.2 million[15] mobile accesses (+0.6% year-on-year). Mobile postpaid grew by +5.1% year-on-year and reached 22.9 million customers. As per the end of June, mobile postpaid represented 52.9% of our total mobile base, up +2.3 percentage points year-on-year. The mobile prepaid base totalled 20.3 million customers, a decrease of -4.1% year-on-year, reflecting the lower demand as a result of changes in the regulatory environment. In fixed, the DSL retail customer base reached 2.2 million accesses, a year-on-year increase of +5.5% driven by strong demand for VDSL. The VDSL base grew +17.7% year-on-year to 1.6 million accesses and now represents 72% of our fixed retail base.

Mobile postpaid registered strong growth of +607 thousand net additions in the first half of the year compared to +490 thousand net additions in the same period of the previous year, thereof +301[16] thousand in Q2 (+333 thousand in Q2 2018). Customer demand for the O 2 Free portfolio remained high and was supported by focused market invest to position the O 2 brand after the completion of our network integration. In addition, the contribution from the partner brands remained strong and delivered 62% of gross additions in the first six months of the year driven by 4G-related migration effects and an expansion of partnerships with non-MBA partners.

Mobile prepaid saw -208 thousand net disconnections in the six month 2019, compared to -683 thousand in the same period of the previous year, still driven by reduced demand for prepaid offers, resulting from regulatory changes and a general market trend towards postpaid. In Q2 however, we saw early signs of improving churn and for the first time since the introduction of the regulatory changes in 2017 posted positive net adds of +3 thousand (-148 thousand in Q2 2018).

Postpaid churn reached -1.5% in the first six month and Q2 respectively, a slight improvement of -0.1 percentage points in the half year and stable year-on-year in the second quarter, resulting from a sustained retention focus. O 2 consumer postpaid churn saw a further year-on-year improvement to -1.3% in the January to June period and to -1.2% in the second quarter. The implied annualised churn rates of -15.1% for H1 and -14.3% in Q2 already go beyond our 2 p.p. target for 2022 (vs. 18.0% at FY 2017).

Smartphone penetration[17] was 67.9% at the end of June across brands and segments, +4.5 percentage points year-on-year.

The LTE customer base grew by +21.6% year-on-year to 20.2 million accesses as of 30 June 2019, driven by the sustained demand for high-speed mobile data services. LTE-penetration across the base reached 48.0%, up +8.3 percentage points year-on-year, while in postpaid LTE penetration is significantly higher already at ~65%.

ARPU trends continue to show the impact of the expected regulatory drag (see outlook 2019). Furthermore, visible ARPU accretive effects from the O 2 Free portfolio and new value added services are also still partially offset by legacy base effects. Nevertheless, the blended mobile ARPU reached EUR 9.9 in the first half of 2019 and EUR 10.0 in the April to June period, up +0.1% and +0.2% year-on-year respectively. Postpaid ARPU fell -3.5% year-on-year to EUR 14.3 in the first six month and -3.3% year-on-year (from -3.8% year-on-year in the previous quarter) to EUR 14.4 in the second quarter of 2019. Prepaid ARPU came to EUR 5.8 in the January to June period and to EUR 5.9 in the second quarter, a plus of +3.2% and +3.0% year-on-year respectively.

The fixed retail ARPU reached EUR 23.4 in the first half of the year and Q2 respectively (-5.3% year-on-year in H1 and -4.9% in the second quarter) and reflects promotional activities as well as a higher share of bundles in the customer base.

The fixed retail broadband customer base totalled approx. 2.2 million accesses, an increase of +5.5% year-on-year. In the first half year of 2019 we saw +82 thousand net additions, thereof +38 thousand in the second quarter driven by the strong traction of the VDSL portfolio. VDSL posted +124 thousand net additions from January to June and +59 thousand in Q2.



Telefónica Deutschland financial performance in the first half of 2019

Revenue came in at EUR 3,564 million in the first half of 2019, an increase of +1.1% year-on-year (EUR 1,785 million in the second quarter, +1.6% year-on-year) helped by continued strong demand for handsets and the turnaround in mobile service revenue in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding negative regulatory effects of EUR -25 million (mainly MTR)[18], revenue was up +1.8% year-on-year in the first six month to 3,589 million and +2.4% higher year-on-year in Q2 reaching EUR 1,799million.

Mobile service revenue[19] reversed prior quarters' trends and broke the zero line in Q2 2019, totalling EUR 2,599 million (+0.1% year-on-year) in January to June period and EUR 1,319 million (+0.6% year-on-year) in Q2. We are seeing positive effects from O 2 Free new connector ARPU, while headwinds from legacy base rotation and retention activities are gradually easing. Excluding negative regulatory effects of EUR -22 million in the half year (EUR -13 million in Q2), underlying mobile service revenue accelerated to +0.9% year-on-year in the first half of the year and +1.5% year-on-year in the second quarter. Underlying mobile service revenue totalled EUR 2,622 million in the January to June period and EUR 1,331 million in the second quarter.

Mobile data revenue grew +3.8% year-on-year to EUR 1,480 million in the first six months of 2019 and +3.6% year-on-year to EUR 751 million in the April to June period, a reflection of the unabated customer demand for larger data bundles. As a percentage of data revenues, non-SMS data revenues increased +5.9 percentage points year-on-year to 90.4% in the first half year.

Handset revenue was up +12.8% higher year-on-year to EUR 596 million in the first half of the year, and +12.9% higher year-on-year at EUR 281 million in the second quarter of the year with a steady demand for high value smartphones, that was further helped by promotional activities.

Fixed revenue reached EUR 367 million (-6.1% year-on-year) in the January to June period and showed a slowing decline in the second quarter of 2019, reaching EUR 185 million (-3.5% year-on-year). Fixed retail revenue fell only -0.9% in Q2 (compared to -3.9% in Q1) on sustained demand for VDSL services and despite a higher bundle share in the customer base.

Other income came to EUR 78 million in the first six months of 2019 (+14.1% year-on-year) and EUR 47 million (+41% year-on-year) in Q2 and is mainly generated by the capitalisation of network related rollout costs.

Operating expenses fell -6.3% year-on-year in the half year and -4.5% year-on-year in the second quarter under IFRS 16 accounting standards, reaching EUR 2,559 million and EUR 1,263 million respectively. The implementation of IFRS 16 accounting standards and the resulting impact on operating lease expenses is the major driver of this development and adds to lower supplies and integration related savings. Operating expenses include exceptional[20] costs of EUR 22 million in the half year (EUR 12 million in Q2), mainly related to remaining rental obligations in the mobile and the legacy fixed network. According to IAS 17, restructuring charges[21] were EUR 40 million in the half year and EUR 17 million in Q2.

- Supplies were -2.7% lower year-on-year in H1 and totalled EUR 1,094 million vs -2.2% year-on-year and EUR 527 million in Q2. Hardware cost of sales (54% of supplies in the January to June period) were higher year-on-year in line with the strong demand for handsets, while connectivity-related cost of sales (43% of supplies in first half of 2019) came in lower year-on-year, as higher wholesale costs for outbound roaming and international calls within the EU were more than compensated by lower costs for voice termination

- Personnel expenses adjusted for restructuring costs of EUR 6 million declined -1.8% year-on-year in the first half of 2019 to EUR 296 million (-2.6% year-on-year to EUR 146 million in Q2) as inflation-related salary adjustments in 2018 were more than offset by integration-related savings

- Other operating expenses[22]included exceptional[23] effects of EUR -16 million and reached EUR 1,162 million in the six months period (EUR -6 million and EUR 584 million respectively in Q2). The significant decrease of -10.8% year-on-year in the half-year (-7.7% in the second quarter) is due to the implementation of IFRS16 accounting standards and the resulting impacts on operating lease expenses. Commercial costs and non-commercial costs made up 66% and 32% respectively in the January to June period

Operating Income before Depreciation and Amortisation (OIBDA) adjusted for exceptional[24] and regulatory effects[25] reached EUR 902 million based on IAS 17, +0.7% year-on year in the first half of 2019 (EUR 489 million, +0.5% year-on-year in Q2). As per IFRS 16 accounting standards underlying OIBDA increased +25.2% year-on-year to EUR 1,121 million in the January to June period (+21.7% year-on-year to EUR 593 million in Q2).

Please be aware that public consensus figures tend to mix IAS 17 and IFRS 16 estimates for our company this year; you will find regular updates of the full-year, company-gathered consensus under both accounting standards on our website: https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations-en/share/analyst-recommendation.html.

Exceptional effects24 consists of restructuring costs mainly related to remaining network rental agreements and provisions for severance payments. Regulatory effects came to EUR -15 million in the first six months (EUR -10 million in Q2), consisting mainly of usage elasticity effects from the European roaming and international calls regulation, with the latter coming into effect as of 15 May 2019. Including those exceptional and regulatory effects, OIBDA based on IFRS 16 came in at EUR 1,084 million, +25.6% year-on-year in the first six months of 2019 (EUR 570 million; +21.5% year-on-year in Q2). Telefónica Deutschland continued to invest in transformation and into the market to generate future revenue growth. We saw early transformation savings of ~EUR 15 million in the first half of 2019 (~EUR 10 million in Q2), as well as remaining roll-over effects from integration synergies of ~EUR 30 million (~EUR 10 million in Q2).

The underlying OIBDA margin24, 25 expanded by +5.8 percentage points year-on-year to 31.2% in H1 2019 under IFRS 16.

Group fees amounted to EUR 17 million in the first half year and to EUR 8 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Depreciation & Amortisation totalled EUR 1,215 million in the January to June period, an increase of +29.6% year-on-year, driven by the implementation of IFRS 16 as a bulk of the operating lease expenses become Right-of-Use assets on the balance sheet. As per IAS 17, Depreciation & Amortisation amounted to EUR 976 million, -4.1% y-o-y, mainly due to the shortened useful life of network equipment as a result of the network integration.

The operating loss for the first six month of 2019 was EUR -131 million versus an operating loss of EUR -74 million in the same period of 2018.

The net financial expenses for the half year amounted to EUR -26 million compared to EUR -19 million in the prior year.

The Company reported no material income tax expenses in the first half year of 2019.

The net loss in the first six month of 2019 came in at EUR -156 million, compared to a net loss of EUR -93 million in the same period of the prior year.

CapEx[26]reached EUR 496 million reflecting the continued LTE roll-out effort, including synergies of EUR ~25 million in the first six month with a C/S ratio of 13.9%, there of EUR 243 million in Q2 with a C/S ratio of 13.6%.

Operating cash flow (OIBDA minus CapEx26) for the January to June period was EUR 588 million (+34.0% year-on-year), as a result of the in-year phasing of Capex26 and the positive IFRS 16 impacts on OIBDA.

Free cash flow (FCF)[27] including the dividend payment of EUR 803 million for the financial year 2018 came to EUR -481 million for the first six month 2019 under IFRS 16 compared to EUR -689 million in the prior year under IAS 17, showing the typical seasonal phasing. Lease payments, primarily for leased lines and antenna sites, which are capitalised under IFRS 16, amounted to EUR 323[28] million. As a result normalised FCF under IAS 17 stood at EUR -1 million in the first half year of 2019. We maintain strong confidence in our ability to generate future FCF growth.

Working capital movements and adjustments were negative in the amount of EUR -228 million. This developments was mainly driven by prepayments for incidental lease costs and short-term leases in connection with leased line and mobile site rental and other prepayments (EUR -20 million), a decrease in Capex payables (EUR -9 million), a reduction in restructuring provisions (EUR -6 million) as well as other working capital movements in the amount of EUR -192 million. The latter include silent factoring transactions for handset receivables in the gross amount of EUR 315 million, which were outweighed by other working capital movements, including a reduction in trade and other payables and inventories.

Following the dividend payment for the financial year 2018 of EUR 803 million in May, consolidated net financial debt[29] under IFRS 16 stood at EUR 4,464 million as of 30 June 2019 with a leverage ratio of 1.9x[30]. Under IAS 17, leverage ratio was 1.0x and thus in line with the self-defined target. The implied leverage ratio including both the annualised IFRS 16 effects and the effects of the upcoming payment29 for 5G spectrum would be 2.5x30 as of 30 June 2019.

As reflected in the outlook 2019, over the course of the financial year 2019 we will review our self-defined leverage target for two reasons: Firstly, we will reflect the technical changes triggered by the introduction of the IFRS 16 accounting standard. Secondly, we envisage a move to an increased target leverage, allowing us to utilise our full financial flexibility with regards to the upcoming 5G investments, whilst maintaining our BBB investment grade rating from Fitch.

Fitch has confirmed our BBB Rating on 26 June 2019, envisaging that Telefónica Deutschland's FFO adjusted net leverage increases to 2.7x in 2019 (from 2.2x in 2018) driven by spectrum payments.





APPENDIX - DATA TABLES

Please refer to the following link to access the download of the data tables. Thank you.

https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations-en/publications/financial-publications.html





Further information

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

Investor Relations

Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50

80992 München

Dr. Veronika Bunk-Sanderson, Director Communications & Investor Relations

Marion Polzer, Head of Investor Relations

Eugen Albrecht, Senior Investor Relations Officer

Pia Hildebrand, Investor Relations Officer

Sophia Patzak, Investor Relations Officer

Saskia Puth, Office Manager Investor Relations

(t) +49 89 2442 1010

ir-deutschland@telefonica.com

www.telefonica.de/investor-relations





