Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland Annual General Meeting resolves cash dividend of EUR 803 million for the financial year 2018

05/21/2019 | 10:48am EDT

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland Annual General Meeting resolves cash dividend of EUR 803 million for the financial year 2018 21.05.2019 / 15:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 21 May 2019 Telefónica Deutschland Annual General Meeting resolves cash dividend of EUR 803 million for the financial year 2018 At today's Annual General Meeting of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG the shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.27 per share for the financial year 2018. As part of the resolutions the shareholders approved the proposal of the management board and the supervisory board for the distribution of the profits of the year with a majority of 99.83%. The company will therefore distribute a cash dividend in the amount of EUR 803 million to its shareholders. In the 'Alte Kongresshalle' in Munich CEO Markus Haas and CFO Markus Rolle informed the shareholders about the company's progress with regard to network and service as well as about the various product innovations during the past year. They also explained how Telefónica Deutschland lays the foundation for the telco infrastructure of the future by developing a 5G-ready network and by offering its customers high-speed fixed access. The shareholders also agreed with a large majority to the discharge of the members of the management board and the supervisory board for the financial year 2018 and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH as auditor. María García-Legaz Ponce and Pablo de Carvajal González were elected as a shareholder representatives to the supervisory board of the company. The Annual General Meeting also approved new conditional capital, replacing the unused conditional capital in the same amount as 2014. This is a housekeeping measure in order to strengthen the financial flexibility of the company; currently we have no concrete plans for its utilisation. The presence rate at the Annual General Meeting was approximately 90% of the share capital. More Information: Telefónica Deutschland Investor Relations Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50 D-80992 München t +49 (0)89 2442-1010 f +49 (0)89 2442-2000 e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com

21.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50 80992 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0 Internet: www.telefonica.de ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9 WKN: A1J5RX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 814087 MDAX TecDAX End of News DGAP News Service

814087 21.05.2019

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG published this content on 21 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 14:47:10 UTC
