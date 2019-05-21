Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland Annual General Meeting resolves cash dividend of EUR 803 million for the financial year 2018

Munich, 21 May 2019 Telefónica Deutschland Annual General Meeting resolves cash dividend of EUR 803 million for the financial year 2018 At today's Annual General Meeting of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG the shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.27 per share for the financial year 2018. As part of the resolutions the shareholders approved the proposal of the management board and the supervisory board for the distribution of the profits of the year with a majority of 99.83%. The company will therefore distribute a cash dividend in the amount of EUR 803 million to its shareholders. In the 'Alte Kongresshalle' in Munich CEO Markus Haas and CFO Markus Rolle informed the shareholders about the company's progress with regard to network and service as well as about the various product innovations during the past year. They also explained how Telefónica Deutschland lays the foundation for the telco infrastructure of the future by developing a 5G-ready network and by offering its customers high-speed fixed access. The shareholders also agreed with a large majority to the discharge of the members of the management board and the supervisory board for the financial year 2018 and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH as auditor. María García-Legaz Ponce and Pablo de Carvajal González were elected as a shareholder representatives to the supervisory board of the company. The Annual General Meeting also approved new conditional capital, replacing the unused conditional capital in the same amount as 2014. This is a housekeeping measure in order to strengthen the financial flexibility of the company; currently we have no concrete plans for its utilisation. The presence rate at the Annual General Meeting was approximately 90% of the share capital. More Information: Telefónica Deutschland Investor Relations Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50 D-80992 München t +49 (0)89 2442-1010 f +49 (0)89 2442-2000 e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com