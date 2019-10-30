Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland and Tele Columbus cooperate on cable & fiber connections

Munich, 30 October 2019 Telefónica Deutschland and Tele Columbus cooperate on cable & fiber connections: O 2 high-speed internet access with up to 1Gbit/s for even more households In future, Telefónica Deutschland will be able to offer even more customers high-speed Internet via fixed network via its core brand O 2 . As part of a cooperation agreement, Telefónica Deutschland will receive long-term access to Tele Columbus' cable and fiber networks. With currently 2.3 million households in Germany reached with IP-products via its cable and fiber networks, Tele Columbus is one of the leading fiber network operators. Through this cooperation, Telefónica Deutschland is once again significantly expanding its offering of high-speed Internet in the fixed network for O 2 customers. The agreement allows Telefónica Deutschland to provide customers with data speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s via cable and fiber in the future. Intelligent partnerships are a central component for Telefónica Deutschland's vision to become the 'Mobile Customer & Digital Champion'. Already in May, the company had concluded a nationwide fixed-network agreement with Vodafone for the exclusive high-speed Internet access in the total Vodafone footprint in Germany with higher speeds than with VDSL. In addition, we have also been cooperating extensively with Deutsche Telekom in the fixed business for many years. The partnership now agreed with Tele Columbus further strengthens Telefónica Deutschland's position for access to future-proof fixed network infrastructure. Further informationen: Telefónica Deutschland Investor Relations Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50 D-80992 München t +49 (0)89 2442-1010 f +49 (0)89 2442-2000 e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com