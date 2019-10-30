Log in
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING

(O2D)
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland and Tele Columbus cooperate on cable & fiber connections

10/30/2019 | 07:47am EDT

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Alliance Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland and Tele Columbus cooperate on cable & fiber connections 30.10.2019 / 11:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 30 October 2019 Telefónica Deutschland and Tele Columbus cooperate on cable & fiber connections: O2 high-speed internet access with up to 1Gbit/s for even more households In future, Telefónica Deutschland will be able to offer even more customers high-speed Internet via fixed network via its core brand O2. As part of a cooperation agreement, Telefónica Deutschland will receive long-term access to Tele Columbus' cable and fiber networks. With currently 2.3 million households in Germany reached with IP-products via its cable and fiber networks, Tele Columbus is one of the leading fiber network operators. Through this cooperation, Telefónica Deutschland is once again significantly expanding its offering of high-speed Internet in the fixed network for O2 customers. The agreement allows Telefónica Deutschland to provide customers with data speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s via cable and fiber in the future. Intelligent partnerships are a central component for Telefónica Deutschland's vision to become the 'Mobile Customer & Digital Champion'. Already in May, the company had concluded a nationwide fixed-network agreement with Vodafone for the exclusive high-speed Internet access in the total Vodafone footprint in Germany with higher speeds than with VDSL. In addition, we have also been cooperating extensively with Deutsche Telekom in the fixed business for many years. The partnership now agreed with Tele Columbus further strengthens Telefónica Deutschland's position for access to future-proof fixed network infrastructure. Further informationen: Telefónica Deutschland Investor Relations Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50 D-80992 München t +49 (0)89 2442-1010 f +49 (0)89 2442-2000 e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com

30.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50 80992 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0 Internet: www.telefonica.de ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9 WKN: A1J5RX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 900285 MDAX TecDAX End of News DGAP News Service

900285 30.10.2019

Disclaimer

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:46:08 UTC
