Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland announces O2 Free Unlimited and O2 my All in One tariffs

Telefónica Deutschland announces O 2 Free Unlimited and O 2 my All in One tariffs

Telefónica Deutschland enters the next stage of its O 2 freedom campaign and launches two new tariffs: As of 21 August 2018, the new unlimited tariffs will offer customers a unique price-value proposition in the market. With these propositions O 2 continues to focus on profitable data growth amongst new and existing customers.

- O 2 Free Unlimited offers unlimited mobile high-speed at EUR 59.99 per month. Customers can enjoy unlimited LTE high-speed at a speed of up to 225 MBit/s. National- and EU-flatrate for voice and SMS is also included.

- O 2 my All in One offers mobile and fixed connectivity in one tariff, combining unlimited mobile high-speed at a speed of up to 225 MBit/s with fixed VDSL access at 50MBit/s for EUR 79.99 per month. National- and EU-flatrate for voice and SMS is also included.

With the new unlimited tariffs we underpin our target to become Germany's mobile customer champion. O 2 my All in One and O 2 Free Unlimited tariffs complement the existing O 2 Free portfolio and support our successful ARPU-up strategy.

O 2 Connect is included for customers of the O 2 my All in One, who subscribe by 31 October 2018; thereafter it is available for an additional EUR 20 per month. During 24-month contract customers can use up to 10 devices at no extra costs. Smart devices are activated and centrally managed via the My O 2 app, enabling our customers to comfortably keep track of their products and services, while enjoying the freedom the latter afford them.

