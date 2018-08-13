Log in
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland announces O2 Free Unlimited and O2 my All in One tariffs

08/13/2018 | 08:35am CEST

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland announces O2 Free Unlimited and O2 my All in One tariffs

13.08.2018 / 08:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Telefónica Deutschland announces O2 Free Unlimited and O2 my All in One tariffs

Telefónica Deutschland enters the next stage of its O2 freedom campaign and launches two new tariffs: As of 21 August 2018, the new unlimited tariffs will offer customers a unique price-value proposition in the market. With these propositions O2 continues to focus on profitable data growth amongst new and existing customers.

- O2 Free Unlimited offers unlimited mobile high-speed at EUR 59.99 per month. Customers can enjoy unlimited LTE high-speed at a speed of up to 225 MBit/s. National- and EU-flatrate for voice and SMS is also included.

- O2 my All in One offers mobile and fixed connectivity in one tariff, combining unlimited mobile high-speed at a speed of up to 225 MBit/s with fixed VDSL access at 50MBit/s for EUR 79.99 per month. National- and EU-flatrate for voice and SMS is also included.

With the new unlimited tariffs we underpin our target to become Germany's mobile customer champion. O2 my All in One and O2 Free Unlimited tariffs complement the existing O2 Free portfolio and support our successful ARPU-up strategy.

O2 Connect is included for customers of the O2 my All in One, who subscribe by 31 October 2018; thereafter it is available for an additional EUR 20 per month. During 24-month contract customers can use up to 10 devices at no extra costs. Smart devices are activated and centrally managed via the My O2 app, enabling our customers to comfortably keep track of their products and services, while enjoying the freedom the latter afford them.

For further details please refer to our website https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations-en.html or reach out to our Investor Relations team at +49 89 2442-1010 or per email
ir-deutschland@telefonica.com


13.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

TecDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

713341  13.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=713341&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
