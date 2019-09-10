Log in
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING

(O2D)
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland considers divestiture of passive infrastructure

09/10/2019 | 10:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland considers divestiture of passive infrastructure

10.09.2019 / 16:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 10 September 2019


Telefónica Deutschland considers divestiture of passive infrastructure

Telefónica Deutschland is considering selling further parts of its passive mobile communications infrastructure portfolio. One possible scenario is the sale of rooftop sites to the Telefónica S.A. subsidiary Telxius. The currently attractive valuations for structural network infrastructure provide Telefónica Deutschland with the opportunity to further enhance its financial flexibility.

Following the sale of around 2,350 free-standing mobile towers to Telxius in April 2016, the company is currently considering a potential sale of a large part of its 19,000 owned mobile rooftop sites in the course of next year.

The considerations concern structural and infrastructural components as well as the respective rental contracts for the locations. The active transmission technology is not affected and will remain the property of the company. Telefónica Deutschland would retain long-term usage rights for the sites in the event of a sale of the infrastructure or a transfer of the leases. We continue to pursue opportunities arising from potential network sharing or co-invest models.

We are currently seeing strong demand in the capital market for passive mobile communications infrastructure and expect a decision to be taken over the next few months, with execution in 2020. The expected proceeds will further enhance our financial flexibility.

We reiterate our full-year 2019 guidance and the mid-term targets and will provide transparency on 5G investment requirements and a dividend update with H2 2019.

More Information:

Telefónica Deutschland
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
D-80992 München
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com


10.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 871363

MDAX TecDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

871363  10.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=871363&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 323 M
EBIT 2019 -142 M
Net income 2019 -205 M
Debt 2019 5 195 M
Yield 2019 10,6%
P/E ratio 2019 -44,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -206x
EV / Sales2019 1,68x
EV / Sales2020 1,66x
Capitalization 7 115 M
Chart TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Telefonica Deutschland Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,21  €
Last Close Price 2,40  €
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Haas CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Rolle Chief Financial Officer
Cayetano Martin Carbajo Chief Technology Officer
Guido Eidmann Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING-30.02%7 868
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.05%242 618
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP13.81%88 873
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.44%78 843
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 778
BCE INC.18.04%43 568
