Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland considers divestiture of passive infrastructure

Munich, 10 September 2019



Telefónica Deutschland is considering selling further parts of its passive mobile communications infrastructure portfolio. One possible scenario is the sale of rooftop sites to the Telefónica S.A. subsidiary Telxius. The currently attractive valuations for structural network infrastructure provide Telefónica Deutschland with the opportunity to further enhance its financial flexibility.

Following the sale of around 2,350 free-standing mobile towers to Telxius in April 2016, the company is currently considering a potential sale of a large part of its 19,000 owned mobile rooftop sites in the course of next year.

The considerations concern structural and infrastructural components as well as the respective rental contracts for the locations. The active transmission technology is not affected and will remain the property of the company. Telefónica Deutschland would retain long-term usage rights for the sites in the event of a sale of the infrastructure or a transfer of the leases. We continue to pursue opportunities arising from potential network sharing or co-invest models.

We are currently seeing strong demand in the capital market for passive mobile communications infrastructure and expect a decision to be taken over the next few months, with execution in 2020. The expected proceeds will further enhance our financial flexibility.

We reiterate our full-year 2019 guidance and the mid-term targets and will provide transparency on 5G investment requirements and a dividend update with H2 2019.

