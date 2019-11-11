Log in
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland cooperates with Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone in network expansion

0
11/11/2019 | 06:20am EST

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Alliance
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland cooperates with Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone in network expansion

11.11.2019 / 12:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich/Bonn/Dusseldorf, 11 November 2019

Telefónica Deutschland cooperates with Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone in network expansion

Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica Deutschland and Vodafone have agreed to join forces in expanding their networks with the goal to ensure the best possible mobile broadband coverage for customers throughout Germany, especially in rural areas and along roads, railways and rivers. Their coverage has been imposed on the network operators as part of the 2019 frequency auction. The three telecommunications providers plan to build up to 6,000 new mobile sites in a coordinated manner. Telefónica Deutschland thus now signed a respective letter of intent. 1&1 Drillisch is invited to join the cooperation provided the willingness to contribute equally in the rollout plans.

The joint construction of additional radio masts and towers as well as their technical connectivity and use significantly saves time and costs compared to an individual rollout. The companies involved will set up an equal number of new sites, which all partners may use under the same conditions to set up their own antennas and network technology.

After having invested around EUR 6.5 billion altogether in the 2019 frequency auction, the agreed cooperation serves to largely close white spots in sparsely populated regions and along traffic routes in an economically viable way. The coverage requirements imposed by the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) as part of the 2019 frequency auction require investments in the billions from the telco operators. All three companies still consider these conditions disproportionate and unlawful, which is why they are upholding their ongoing lawsuits. Reality also shows that citizens' initiatives and administrative hurdles often slow down network expansion in those regions where it is most needed.

The coverage of traffic routes has been imposed on the operators as part of the frequency auction rules. The planned agreement will enable network operators to offer their customers a comprehensive a coverage along the transport routes. An even further expansion should be supported by appropriate state subsidies to close individual white spots. The network operators are also prepared to work together within such a framework.

The Federal Cartel Office has been informed about the cooperation plans. Already in the past, BNetzA has made clear that it considers a joint use of infrastructure as essentially sensible. Further details of the cooperation are to be contractually agreed by spring 2020 at the latest. The joint network rollout planning could start soon thereafter.



More information:

Telefónica Deutschland
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
D-80992 München
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com


11.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 909351

MDAX TecDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

909351  11.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=909351&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
