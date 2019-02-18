Log in
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING

(O2D)
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland extends CEO contract with Markus Haas

02/18/2019 | 11:50am EST

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland extends CEO contract with Markus Haas

18.02.2019 / 17:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 18 February 2019

Continuity at the top

Telefónica Deutschland extends CEO contract with Markus Haas

After the successful completion of the integration, CEO Markus Haas will lead Telefónica Deutschland through its digital transformation

In today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland resolved upon the further appointment of Markus Haas as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) until 31 December 2022 and agreed with him to extend his contract accordingly.

Markus Haas has been CEO of Telefónica Deutschland since January 2017. The fully qualified lawyer has held different management roles in the company since 1998. Since the successful IPO in 2012, he has been a member of the management board of Telefónica Deutschland. He has lead the operative core business of the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO) since 2014. As COO he was responsible for the operative integration of Telefónica Deutschland and E-Plus as well as the related successful realisation of the expected synergies.

Under his leadership, Telefónica Deutschland launched the popular and award-winning O2 Free portfolio with its innovative and customer-friendly data offering. In addition, under his tenure Telefónica Deutschland has successfully completed the consolidation of the two mobile networks. Various network tests have recently confirmed significant quality improvements in the company's mobile network.

"Markus Haas is one of the most experienced managers in the German telecommunications industry and a long-term in-house expert. We are delighted to have Markus Haas continue to lead Telefónica Deutschland through the digital transformation of the company," says Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano, the Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland.

Telefónica Deutschland aims to become the Mobile Customer & Digital Champion in Germany by gradually becoming simpler, faster and better for its customers. The transformation programme Digital4Growth, which focuses on customer needs in the digital age, is expected to deliver a gross OIBDA contribution of EUR 600 million between 2019 and 2022 by capturing additional revenue opportunities and by realising further efficiency gains.

"With the completion of Europe's largest mobile merger, we are stronger than ever," says Markus Haas. "I'm looking forward to continuing to lead Telefónica Deutschland through the digital transformation and, together with my colleagues on the Management Board, to further expanding our operational strength."

 

More Information:

Telefónica Deutschland
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 23-25
D-80992 München
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com


18.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

MDAX TecDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

777113  18.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=777113&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 255 M
EBIT 2018 -26,5 M
Net income 2018 432 M
Debt 2018 1 206 M
Yield 2018 8,90%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,39x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 8 885 M
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Haas CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Rolle Chief Financial Officer
Cayetano Martin Carbajo Chief Technology Officer
Guido Eidmann Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING-12.61%10 035
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.89%227 922
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.39%81 010
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-3.78%76 684
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%54 400
TELEFONICA2.19%43 980
