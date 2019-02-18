Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland extends CEO contract with Markus Haas

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Telefónica Deutschland extends CEO contract with Markus Haas



18.02.2019 / 17:44

Munich, 18 February 2019

Continuity at the top

Telefónica Deutschland extends CEO contract with Markus Haas

After the successful completion of the integration, CEO Markus Haas will lead Telefónica Deutschland through its digital transformation

In today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland resolved upon the further appointment of Markus Haas as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) until 31 December 2022 and agreed with him to extend his contract accordingly.

Markus Haas has been CEO of Telefónica Deutschland since January 2017. The fully qualified lawyer has held different management roles in the company since 1998. Since the successful IPO in 2012, he has been a member of the management board of Telefónica Deutschland. He has lead the operative core business of the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO) since 2014. As COO he was responsible for the operative integration of Telefónica Deutschland and E-Plus as well as the related successful realisation of the expected synergies.

Under his leadership, Telefónica Deutschland launched the popular and award-winning O 2 Free portfolio with its innovative and customer-friendly data offering. In addition, under his tenure Telefónica Deutschland has successfully completed the consolidation of the two mobile networks. Various network tests have recently confirmed significant quality improvements in the company's mobile network.

"Markus Haas is one of the most experienced managers in the German telecommunications industry and a long-term in-house expert. We are delighted to have Markus Haas continue to lead Telefónica Deutschland through the digital transformation of the company," says Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano, the Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland.

Telefónica Deutschland aims to become the Mobile Customer & Digital Champion in Germany by gradually becoming simpler, faster and better for its customers. The transformation programme Digital4Growth, which focuses on customer needs in the digital age, is expected to deliver a gross OIBDA contribution of EUR 600 million between 2019 and 2022 by capturing additional revenue opportunities and by realising further efficiency gains.

"With the completion of Europe's largest mobile merger, we are stronger than ever," says Markus Haas. "I'm looking forward to continuing to lead Telefónica Deutschland through the digital transformation and, together with my colleagues on the Management Board, to further expanding our operational strength."

