Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Telefonica Deutschland Holding    O2D   DE000A1J5RX9

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING

(O2D)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telefónica Deutschland as partner for the industry and business customers: "We are bringing companies into the 5G age"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 09:04am EDT

In a short interview, Cayetano Carbajo Martín, Chief Technology Officer of Telefónica Deutschland, talks about the importance of the deployment of private networks for the company and the role that telecommunications providers will play in the future.What significance does the deployment of private networks have for Telefónica Deutschland? The heart of our infrastructure is, of course, our own nationwide mobile network, which connects most people in Germany. In addition, we already have extensive expertise in the construction and operation of private networks and 5G access and core solutions. We are therefore an important partner for business customers and the German industry in addition to our private customer business. For their processes, they require partially independent and self-contained systems, for example for production, communication in real time or the transmission of large amounts of data - and here we are happy to open up new digital possibilities and perspectives as a partner. What specific business model do you see for this? We see enormous potential - and thus a business model - for the future operation of various network infrastructures. This applies to small, medium and large enterprises. The possibilities for cooperation are many and varied. Our range covers a pure delivery of communication services to the provision of additional services (vertical applications) or even a deeper collaboration in the operation of the company. These cooperations can be already executed with 4G but, thanks to network slicing, 5G in particular has the great potential to provide independent network infrastructures. These can be independent campus solutions on a local level or nationwide solutions that are offered via a separate network slice within our network. At 5G we are just at the beginning, because the necessary frequencies have just been auctioned off. Now it is time for us to gain further experience in the construction and operation of private 5G networks. Our objective is clear: We provide companies with tailor-made solutions for their network infrastructure and want to be a partner for the further expansion and maintenance of the network within long-term cooperations. Because that is our unique key competence. Do telecommunications providers play an important role in deploying and operating private campus solutions at all? Of course, because the construction and operation of network infrastructures is anything but trivial. This requires the necessary expertise and technical resources. We can plan, build, operate and expand networks. We take care of monitoring, maintenance and expansion or adaptation using the latest network standards. Because a network is a living construct, it has a continuous need for optimization. And most importantly, the network must be highly reliable during production. In our opinion, however, companies and telecommunications providers complement each other perfectly here: the companies themselves know best that they need a high-performance network infrastructure for their modern production and data communication. But they often have no experts in the house. And that is where we come in as partners: We ensure that the network is deployed and kept up to date on an ongoing basis. This is an absolute win-win situation! Thank you very much for the interview!

Disclaimer

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 13:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOL
09:04aTELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND AS PARTNER FO : "We are bringing companies into the 5G ag..
PU
06/13German 5G Auction Ends With Companies Pledging EUR6.5 Billion for Spectrum
DJ
06/13EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Markets Climb As Oil Prices Rise On Tanker Incident
DJ
06/12THE NUMBER ONE IN GERMAN MOBILE SETS : Telefónica Deutschland acquires valuable ..
PU
06/12TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : Telefónica Deutschland acquires 90 MHz spect..
PU
06/12TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : Telefónica Deutschland acquires 90 MHz spect..
EQ
06/12JPMorgan Poaches Goldman Sachs Banker for New Germany M&A Head
DJ
06/11EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Munich Re's Ergo Eyes Amazon's Alexa to Reach Customers..
DJ
06/07FNA raises minimum bid size in 5G spectrum auction
AQ
06/05German regulator raises minimum bids to hurry up epic 5G auction
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 268 M
EBIT 2019 -5,98 M
Net income 2019 -58,5 M
Debt 2019 2 749 M
Yield 2019 10,7%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 174,01
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capitalization 7 609 M
Chart TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Telefonica Deutschland Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 3,48 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Haas CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Rolle Chief Financial Officer
Cayetano Martin Carbajo Chief Technology Officer
Guido Eidmann Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING-27.59%8 304
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.66%233 171
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP12.45%88 436
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.85%81 568
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 656
ORANGE-2.37%42 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About