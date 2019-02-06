Telefonica Deutschland Files Lawsuit Potentially Delaying Germany's 5G Auction

By Patrick Costello



--Telefonica Deutschland has filed a motion seeking to delay Germany's 5G spectrum auction scheduled for late March

--The company says more legal clarity is needed for the auction rules

--Deutsche Telekom is also considering filing a motion, according to Germany's Handelsblatt

Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2D.XE) said Wednesday that it has filed an emergency motion with a German court asking for a temporary suspension to the country's upcoming 5G spectrum auction, potentially delaying the awarding of these next-generation wireless frequencies.

The German telecoms provider said the current 5G roll-out obligations cannot be fulfilled with the spectrum frequencies being auctioned. Rules for cooperating with alternative providers and on domestic roaming also lack clarity, it said.

"This legal uncertainty is extremely unhelpful for the necessary massive investments in future network expansion," Telefonica Deutschland Chief Executive Markus Haas said. "Billions in 5G cannot be invested on the basis of unclear rules."

Telefonica submitted its motion at the Administrative Court of Cologne earlier this week, a court spokeswoman said.

5G is the latest generation of wireless technologies, offering faster speeds than existing 4G networks and the potential to process larger amounts of data. Companies bid for frequencies on the spectrum to build up 5G networks that are used by consumers and industry.

The motion doesn't have an immediate impact on Germany's auction, since the Federal Network Agency, Germany's telecoms regulator and the organizer of the spectrum auctions, has a chance to respond before judges decide.

Auctions for the allocation of frequencies on the 5G spectrum are currently slated to begin in the second half of March. Four companies--Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica Deutschland, Vodafone Germany and United Internet 1&1 Drillisch--have registered for the auction.

Deutsche Telekom is likewise considering filing an emergency motion on the auction, German business daily Handelsblatt reported Wednesday.

"We haven't filed an emergency motion yet in order to avoid delaying the timetable for the action," a Telekom spokesman told Handelsblatt.

But Telefonica's filing changes the state of play, the spokesman added. Telekom is therefore now "examining all legal options," he said.

While Telefonica's motion could postpone the auction, the large-scale launch of 5G in Germany would be unaffected as spectrum won't be allocated to participants until the end of 2020, Telefonica said.

