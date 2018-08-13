Telefonica Deutschland : Mobile and fixed-line network – O2 has one rate for everything

The O2 brand stands for freedom in the telecommunications market. Since the introduction of O2 Free in 2016, the brand has continuously demonstrated that it is a pioneer in innovative mobile communications offerings. In 2016, O2 unleashed mobile communications with the guarantee to continue browsing. A year later, O2 Free put an end to WiFi-hopping with the Big Data rates. This year, O2 is consistently continuing its series of innovative solutions for customers' freedom with its major freedom campaign: The brand launched the Unlimited summer rate O2 DSL Free, which abolished the fair-use mechanism. Shortly after, O2 introduced the unique O2 Connect function, which enables customers to use up to ten mobile devices with only one plan. With O2 Boost data volume can be doubled at a low price. And with O2 my Prepaid, O2 has particularly data-strong rates on offer for prepaid users. In addition, with its Flex rates, O2 is the only network provider in Germany to offer mobile phone contracts without a minimum contract duration. And with O2 My Handy, the smartphone of your choice is also available at reasonable conditions, without a change of contract or a contract extension - payable through a one-off payment or monthly installments at no additional cost. 'The customer promise of 'freedom' will continue to determine O2's actions unconditionally. Our O2 mobile and DSL customers can look forward to further solutions for their individual digital lifestyles this year,' Metze announces.
