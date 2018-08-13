Telefonica Deutschland : Mobile and fixed-line network – O2 has one rate for everything

The O 2 brand stands for freedom in the telecommunications market. Since the introduction of O 2 Free in 2016, the brand has continuously demonstrated that it is a pioneer in innovative mobile communications offerings. In 2016, O 2 unleashed mobile communications with the guarantee to continue browsing. A year later, O 2 Free put an end to WiFi-hopping with the Big Data rates. This year, O 2 is consistently continuing its series of innovative solutions for customers' freedom with its major freedom campaign: The brand launched the Unlimited summer rate O 2 DSL Free, which abolished the fair-use mechanism. Shortly after, O 2 introduced the unique O 2 Connect function, which enables customers to use up to ten mobile devices with only one plan. With O 2 Boost data volume can be doubled at a low price. And with O 2 my Prepaid, O 2 has particularly data-strong rates on offer for prepaid users. In addition, with its Flex rates, O 2 is the only network provider in Germany to offer mobile phone contracts without a minimum contract duration. And with O 2 My Handy, the smartphone of your choice is also available at reasonable conditions, without a change of contract or a contract extension - payable through a one-off payment or monthly installments at no additional cost. 'The customer promise of 'freedom' will continue to determine O 2 's actions unconditionally. Our O 2 mobile and DSL customers can look forward to further solutions for their individual digital lifestyles this year,' Metze announces.