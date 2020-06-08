Telefonica Deutschland : Telefónica Deutschland sells mobile sites to Telxius for 1.5 billion euros

Passive infrastructure: Telefónica Deutschland sells mobile sites to Telxius for 1.5 billion euros

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has signed an agreement with Telxius Telecom S.A. (Telxius) on the spin-off and sale of its passive infrastructure. Approximately 10,100 mobile sites, which are mostly situated on rooftops, will be transferred to the infrastructure company at a purchase price of 1.5 billion euros. The active radio technology at the transferred sites will remain the property of Telefónica Deutschland and will continue to be used to operate the mobile communications network. As part of the transaction, Telxius will develop a total of 2,400 additional sites for the installation of active radio technology over the next four years and to lease space on these to Telefónica Deutschland. With this transaction, the company is taking advantage of the currently attractive valuations for constructional network infrastructure and strengthening its financial flexibility.

Credits: Telefónica Deutschland Markus Haas