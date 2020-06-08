Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG    O2D   DE000A1J5RX9

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG

(O2D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telefonica Deutschland : Telefónica Deutschland sells mobile sites to Telxius for 1.5 billion euros

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 01:13pm EDT
Passive infrastructure:Telefónica Deutschland sells mobile sites to Telxius for 1.5 billion euros
Credits: Telefónica Deutschland
Telefónica headquarters in Munich
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has signed an agreement with Telxius Telecom S.A. (Telxius) on the spin-off and sale of its passive infrastructure. Approximately 10,100 mobile sites, which are mostly situated on rooftops, will be transferred to the infrastructure company at a purchase price of 1.5 billion euros. The active radio technology at the transferred sites will remain the property of Telefónica Deutschland and will continue to be used to operate the mobile communications network. As part of the transaction, Telxius will develop a total of 2,400 additional sites for the installation of active radio technology over the next four years and to lease space on these to Telefónica Deutschland. With this transaction, the company is taking advantage of the currently attractive valuations for constructional network infrastructure and strengthening its financial flexibility.
Credits: Telefónica Deutschland
Markus Haas
At the same time, Telefónica Deutschland is securing access to important locations via long-term rental agreements, also for the expansion of the 5G network that will start this year. Furthermore, the transaction ensures that Telefónica Deutschland has gained in Telxius a competent partner for the further expansion of its network infrastructure. The transaction is still subject to the approval of the relevant authorities, in particular the German Federal Cartel Office. 'This is one of the largest and most important transactions in the history of Telefónica Deutschland. It represents an important milestone in focusing our business activities. We are pursuing a clear course based on our growth strategy. Within this strategy, we are focusing on further improving the quality of the O2 network for our customers, particularly in terms of area coverage,' said Markus Haas, CEO of Telefónica Deutschland.
Credits: Telefónica Deutschland
Markus Rolle
'In the current entrepreneurially challenging corona pandemic, we want to continue to shape our financial profile conservatively. The financial flexibility that comes with the sale significantly increases our entrepreneurial scope in the medium and long term,' explained Markus Rolle, CFO of the company. Telefónica Deutschland launched an investment programme focusing on the network back in December 2019 with the aim of accelerating the company's growth. The focus is on increasing the coverage of rural areas, especially with 4G, and also accelerating the expansion of capacity in cities, in particular with 5G. As part of this investment program, the investment ratio will reach 17-18 percent in 2020 and 2021 and return to normalised levels as early as 2022. Telefónica S. A. indirectly holds 69.2 percent of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG and at the same time indirectly holds a majority interest in Telxius, as it holds 50.01 percent alongside KKR & Co. Inc. and Pontegadea Inversiones S.L. with indirect shareholdings of 40 percent and 9.99 percent in Telxius, respectively.

Disclaimer

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 17:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOL
01:13pTELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Telefónica Deutschland sells mobile sites to Telxius fo..
PU
01:05pDGAP-RPT : Telefónica Deutschland sells c.10,100 mobile sites to Telxius for EUR..
EQ
06/05TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/02Canadian telcos tap Ericsson, Nokia for 5G gear, ditching Huawei
RE
06/02TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
05/27TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : Independent expert intends to reject contrib..
EQ
05/27TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Gets a Buy rating from NorldLB
MD
05/26TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/21TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/20TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Shareholders of Telefónica Deutschland approve dividend..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 423 M 8 385 M 8 385 M
Net income 2020 -65,1 M -73,6 M -73,6 M
Net Debt 2020 4 097 M 4 628 M 4 628 M
P/E ratio 2020 -105x
Yield 2020 5,85%
Capitalization 8 585 M 9 715 M 9 697 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 8 202
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 3,02 €
Last Close Price 2,89 €
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Haas CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Rolle Chief Financial Officer
Guido Eidmann Chief Information Officer
Mallik Rao Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG11.69%9 715
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.96%238 928
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.92%85 037
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.39%81 643
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-2.26%52 997
BCE INC.-1.10%40 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group