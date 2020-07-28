Telefonica S A : Axiata and Telefónica to collaborate on digital services for the enterprise segment

The two companies join forces in a strategic partnership under the Telefónica Partners Program

The agreement leverages on the companies' footprints in Asia, Europe and Latin America and the growing demand of these services in these regions

It focuses on sales to multinational corporations of cybersecurity, cloud and IoT/Big Data services and cooperation in strategic projects

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia & Madrid, Spain, July 28th, 2020 - Axiata Enterprise, the B2B unit of Axiata Group Berhad ('Axiata'), one of the leading telecommunications groups in ASEAN and South Asia, and Telefónica, one of the largest telecommunication companies in the world, today announced the signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement to work together and benefit from their joint scale, combined expertise and market presence.

The agreement is supported by the Telefónica Partners Program, an initiative launched in 2011 and part of Telefónica Tech, which includes other leading telecom operators covering a total of 65 markets in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Covering eleven markets in the region, Axiata Enterprise joins the Program as the only Asian partner. The Partnership aims to deliver an ambitious regional growth plan fostering the digital transformation of its corporate customers across markets, leveraging on the complementary geographic footprints of the two companies in Asia, Europe and Latin America. With the shared focus on helping their customers to digitalize and make their businesses more competitive, both companies will collaborate in strategic areas to promote growth and capture synergies.

A key focus of their collaboration will be the provision of digital services including cybersecurity, cloud, IoT/Big Data, the three digital companies of Telefónica Tech. They will also pool resources to extend and develop new vertical offerings to industry segments such as agriculture and food, mining, energy or transport. Additionally, the companies will share their expertise in the B2B value chain and will cooperate in strategic projects. Under the agreement, they are also committed to exploring synergies in the international wholesale telecommunications market and other areas.

One of the key initial areas of collaboration will be Cybersecurity services. Supported by Telefónica Tech's cybersecurity company ElevenPaths, Axiata Enterprise will be able to enhance its security services to corporate customers and improve the security of its networks. ElevenPaths is a leading player in markets where it operates with a comprehensive offering across the value chain powered by over 1,400 professionals and 11 SOCs located worldwide and operating globally. ElevenPaths has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services.

Dr Gopi Kurup, Axiata Enterprise CEO, said: 'Axiata is committed to bringing our customers the best in fit-for-purpose digital solutions. In this time of post-COVID-19 recovery, as businesses globally grapple to return to peak efficiency, we believe this strategic Telefónica partnership will accelerate our ability to meet with growing demand. We have great respect for Telefónica's track record, especially on its digital and B2B capabilities, and see it as highly complementary to enhance our own in an effective manner. We are confident that this partnership is a step forward in making Axiata a New Generation Digital Champion by 2022.'

'Axiata is a company fully aligned with our aim of supporting customers to accelerate digital transformation of their organizations and the need of leveraging scale to provide best-in-market technology solutions and digital services. We are really excited about joining forces with one of the leading telcos in Asia, it will bring important benefits to both our Groups', said Jacobo García-Palencia, Strategic Alliances Group Director at Telefónica,

About Axiata

As one of the leading telecommunications groups in Asia in pursuit of its vision to be the New Generation Digital Champion by 2022, Axiata has transformed itself from a holding entity with a portfolio of pure-play mobile assets into a Triple Core Strategy driven business focusing on Digital Telco, Digital Businesses and Infrastructure.

Within ASEAN and South Asia, the Group has controlling stakes in market-leading mobile and fixed operators in the region including 'Celcom' in Malaysia, 'XL' in Indonesia, 'Dialog' in Sri Lanka, 'Robi' in Bangladesh, 'Smart' in Cambodia and 'Ncell' in Nepal. Axiata is actively spearheading efforts to transform its mobile-centric operations into digital converged companies.

Axiata's digital businesses are focused on three verticals namely Digital Financial Services ('Boost'), Digital Advertising ('ADA') and Digital Platform ('APIgate') in the global market.

'edotco', the Group's infrastructure company, operates in six countries to deliver telecommunications infrastructure services, amassing approximately 27,500 towers. Presently the 12th largest independent tower companies globally, it aims to be one of the top regional telecommunications tower companies and is committed to responsible and sustainable business operations.

As a committed and long-term investor, and in line with its sustainability goals, the Group actively supports and drives young talent development; disaster response and recovery; as well as green initiatives. Axiata's broader goal of Advancing Asia aims to piece together the best in the region in terms of innovation, connectivity and talent.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one the largest telecommunications service providers in the world. The company offers fixed and mobile connectivity as well as a wide range of digital services for residential and business customers. With 342 million customers, Telefónica operates in Europe and Latin America. Telefónica is a 100% listed company and its shares are traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in New York and Lima.

For more information about Telefónica: www.telefonica.com