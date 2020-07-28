Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Telefonica S.A.    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFONICA S.A.

(TEF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telefonica S A : Axiata and Telefónica to collaborate on digital services for the enterprise segment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:06am EDT
  • The two companies join forces in a strategic partnership under the Telefónica Partners Program
  • The agreement leverages on the companies' footprints in Asia, Europe and Latin America and the growing demand of these services in these regions
  • It focuses on sales to multinational corporations of cybersecurity, cloud and IoT/Big Data services and cooperation in strategic projects

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia & Madrid, Spain, July 28th, 2020 - Axiata Enterprise, the B2B unit of Axiata Group Berhad ('Axiata'), one of the leading telecommunications groups in ASEAN and South Asia, and Telefónica, one of the largest telecommunication companies in the world, today announced the signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement to work together and benefit from their joint scale, combined expertise and market presence.

The agreement is supported by the Telefónica Partners Program, an initiative launched in 2011 and part of Telefónica Tech, which includes other leading telecom operators covering a total of 65 markets in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Covering eleven markets in the region, Axiata Enterprise joins the Program as the only Asian partner. The Partnership aims to deliver an ambitious regional growth plan fostering the digital transformation of its corporate customers across markets, leveraging on the complementary geographic footprints of the two companies in Asia, Europe and Latin America. With the shared focus on helping their customers to digitalize and make their businesses more competitive, both companies will collaborate in strategic areas to promote growth and capture synergies.

A key focus of their collaboration will be the provision of digital services including cybersecurity, cloud, IoT/Big Data, the three digital companies of Telefónica Tech. They will also pool resources to extend and develop new vertical offerings to industry segments such as agriculture and food, mining, energy or transport. Additionally, the companies will share their expertise in the B2B value chain and will cooperate in strategic projects. Under the agreement, they are also committed to exploring synergies in the international wholesale telecommunications market and other areas.

One of the key initial areas of collaboration will be Cybersecurity services. Supported by Telefónica Tech's cybersecurity company ElevenPaths, Axiata Enterprise will be able to enhance its security services to corporate customers and improve the security of its networks. ElevenPaths is a leading player in markets where it operates with a comprehensive offering across the value chain powered by over 1,400 professionals and 11 SOCs located worldwide and operating globally. ElevenPaths has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services.

Dr Gopi Kurup, Axiata Enterprise CEO, said: 'Axiata is committed to bringing our customers the best in fit-for-purpose digital solutions. In this time of post-COVID-19 recovery, as businesses globally grapple to return to peak efficiency, we believe this strategic Telefónica partnership will accelerate our ability to meet with growing demand. We have great respect for Telefónica's track record, especially on its digital and B2B capabilities, and see it as highly complementary to enhance our own in an effective manner. We are confident that this partnership is a step forward in making Axiata a New Generation Digital Champion by 2022.'

'Axiata is a company fully aligned with our aim of supporting customers to accelerate digital transformation of their organizations and the need of leveraging scale to provide best-in-market technology solutions and digital services. We are really excited about joining forces with one of the leading telcos in Asia, it will bring important benefits to both our Groups', said Jacobo García-Palencia, Strategic Alliances Group Director at Telefónica,

About Axiata

As one of the leading telecommunications groups in Asia in pursuit of its vision to be the New Generation Digital Champion by 2022, Axiata has transformed itself from a holding entity with a portfolio of pure-play mobile assets into a Triple Core Strategy driven business focusing on Digital Telco, Digital Businesses and Infrastructure.

Within ASEAN and South Asia, the Group has controlling stakes in market-leading mobile and fixed operators in the region including 'Celcom' in Malaysia, 'XL' in Indonesia, 'Dialog' in Sri Lanka, 'Robi' in Bangladesh, 'Smart' in Cambodia and 'Ncell' in Nepal. Axiata is actively spearheading efforts to transform its mobile-centric operations into digital converged companies.

Axiata's digital businesses are focused on three verticals namely Digital Financial Services ('Boost'), Digital Advertising ('ADA') and Digital Platform ('APIgate') in the global market.

'edotco', the Group's infrastructure company, operates in six countries to deliver telecommunications infrastructure services, amassing approximately 27,500 towers. Presently the 12th largest independent tower companies globally, it aims to be one of the top regional telecommunications tower companies and is committed to responsible and sustainable business operations.

As a committed and long-term investor, and in line with its sustainability goals, the Group actively supports and drives young talent development; disaster response and recovery; as well as green initiatives. Axiata's broader goal of Advancing Asia aims to piece together the best in the region in terms of innovation, connectivity and talent.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Anuja Ravendran

Corporate Communications

Tel: +6012-2380581

Email: anuja@axiata.com

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one the largest telecommunications service providers in the world. The company offers fixed and mobile connectivity as well as a wide range of digital services for residential and business customers. With 342 million customers, Telefónica operates in Europe and Latin America. Telefónica is a 100% listed company and its shares are traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in New York and Lima.

For more information about Telefónica: www.telefonica.com

Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 09:05:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur TELEFONICA S.A.
05:06aTELEFONICA S A : Axiata and Telefónica to collaborate on digital services for th..
PU
01:35aTelefonica, TIM, Claro Revise Bid for Oi's Mobile Business to $3.21 billion
DJ
07/27TELEFONICA SA : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
07/24TELEFONICA SA : UBS remains Neutral
MD
07/24Vodafone targets Frankfurt listing for mast business in early 2021
RE
07/23TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/23TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
07/22Digital Colony's Highline do Brasil submits top bid for Oi's mobile assets
RE
07/22Digital Colony's Highline do Brasil submits top bid for Oi's mobile assets
RE
07/22TELEFONICA S A : Go Ignite partners seeks 5g use cases in global call for startu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 446 M 52 049 M 52 049 M
Net income 2020 2 286 M 2 677 M 2 677 M
Net Debt 2020 42 284 M 49 517 M 49 517 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,97x
Yield 2020 10,0%
Capitalization 19 617 M 23 085 M 22 973 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 114 042
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart TELEFONICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefonica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 5,52 €
Last Close Price 3,74 €
Spread / Highest target 152%
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Isidro Fainé Casas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA S.A.-40.00%23 085
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.38%235 328
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-7.42%90 167
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.00%82 128
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-4.62%51 780
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC3.79%40 204
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group