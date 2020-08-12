Telefonica S A : ElevenPaths expands its cloud security solutions portfolio with Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks

ElevenPaths has achieved the status of Premier Public Cloud MSSP Partner with Palo Alto Networks.

Madrid, August 12th 2020.-ElevenPaths, Telefónica Tech's Cybersecurity Company, has expanded its Cloud Managed Security Service (Cloud MSS) by incorporating Palo Alto Networks® Prisma™ Cloud technology into its offering which covers public cloud environments, such as AWS®, Azure® and GCP™ whose services are also provided through Telefónica Tech's cloud unit. Cloud MSS provides clients with a comprehensive cloud native security service for a secure cloud adoption experience, offering security teams real-time asset visibility and protection, continuous security posture monitoring, and incident response. As a recognized Prisma Cloud Managed Security Service Provider Partner (Prisma MSSP) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven experience, ElevenPaths is a natural cloud security partner to deliver and manage successful Cloud MSS implementations based on Prisma Cloud and to ensure the protection of clients' workloads and data across AWS, Azure and GCP.

Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks is a comprehensive Cloud Native Security Platform (CNSP) offering organizations the security and compliance coverage they need across their entire cloud technology stack, applications and data. It enables security operations and DevOps teams to stay agile, collaborate effectively and accelerate cloud native application development and deployment securely.

ElevenPaths Cloud MSS leverages Prisma Cloud through our skilled and certified i-SOC cloud security team in Europe and Latin America delivering leading protection, detection and response capabilities for customers around the world. The service assesses customers' cloud environments in real time against customer-adapted rulesets, based on Prisma Cloud's built-in security ruleset templates and ElevenPaths' proprietary ruleset, to identify potential risks and prevent security incidents. Continuous security event monitoring is supervised by managed operations to continually assess their overall cloud security posture and respond to both live threats and security events. Prisma Cloud is part of the core service, offering continuous native cloud security and compliance posture management for multi-cloud environments.

The Cloud paradigm brings new security challenges throughout the cloud adoption journey: applying comprehensive security to maintain an adequate security posture in a rapidly changing environment or being able to include security in the DevOps pipeline to deliver secure infrastructure and workloads. ElevenPaths Cloud Security offering includes professional and managed services and capabilities to help customers overcome those challenges. Cloud MSS concentrates its efforts through operations and response to unknown threats to help customers implement effective, replicable and auditable Cloud Security.

'Since you can't secure what you can't see, prevention and detection of risks becomes a challenge,' said Alberto Sempere, Director of Product and go to market at ElevenPaths. 'With ElevenPaths' Cloud MSS powered by Prisma Cloud our customers' IT and security teams can spend less time testing and evaluating their environment and more time evolving their business. This service helps customers better assess, understand, and automate their cloud security posture.'

'Organizations are increasingly turning to managed service providers to help them contend with today's complex public cloud threat landscape, technical talent shortages, and dynamic business conditions - all while keeping security costs under control,' said Alex Zinin, VP, Worldwide Service Provider Business, Palo Alto Networks. 'We're proud to be working with ElevenPaths across both EMEA and Latin America to bring the power of Prisma Cloud to organizations around the world, helping to make each day more secure than the one before.'

About ElevenPaths

At ElevenPaths, we believe that a safer digital world is possible. We support our customers with their digital transformation, creating disruptive innovation in cybersecurity in order to provide the necessary privacy and trust in our daily digital lives.

We combine the freshness and energy of a start-up with the knowledge, power and strength of a global Telco to provide innovative solutions spanning across prevention, detection and response to daily threats in our digital world.

We also work to ensure a safer digital environment through strategic alliances that allow us to enhance our customers' security, as well as through collaborations with leading bodies and entities such as the European Commission, CyberThreat Alliance, Cloud Security Alliance, ECSO, EuroPol, Incibe, and the OEA.

More information:

elevenpaths.com

@ElevenPaths

blog.elevenpaths.com