Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Telefonica S.A.    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFONICA S.A.

(TEF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telefonica S A : ElevenPaths expands its cloud security solutions portfolio with Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 04:58am EDT
  • ElevenPaths has achieved the status of Premier Public Cloud MSSP Partner with Palo Alto Networks.

Madrid, August 12th 2020.-ElevenPaths, Telefónica Tech's Cybersecurity Company, has expanded its Cloud Managed Security Service (Cloud MSS) by incorporating Palo Alto Networks® Prisma™ Cloud technology into its offering which covers public cloud environments, such as AWS®, Azure® and GCP™ whose services are also provided through Telefónica Tech's cloud unit. Cloud MSS provides clients with a comprehensive cloud native security service for a secure cloud adoption experience, offering security teams real-time asset visibility and protection, continuous security posture monitoring, and incident response. As a recognized Prisma Cloud Managed Security Service Provider Partner (Prisma MSSP) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven experience, ElevenPaths is a natural cloud security partner to deliver and manage successful Cloud MSS implementations based on Prisma Cloud and to ensure the protection of clients' workloads and data across AWS, Azure and GCP.

Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks is a comprehensive Cloud Native Security Platform (CNSP) offering organizations the security and compliance coverage they need across their entire cloud technology stack, applications and data. It enables security operations and DevOps teams to stay agile, collaborate effectively and accelerate cloud native application development and deployment securely.

ElevenPaths Cloud MSS leverages Prisma Cloud through our skilled and certified i-SOC cloud security team in Europe and Latin America delivering leading protection, detection and response capabilities for customers around the world. The service assesses customers' cloud environments in real time against customer-adapted rulesets, based on Prisma Cloud's built-in security ruleset templates and ElevenPaths' proprietary ruleset, to identify potential risks and prevent security incidents. Continuous security event monitoring is supervised by managed operations to continually assess their overall cloud security posture and respond to both live threats and security events. Prisma Cloud is part of the core service, offering continuous native cloud security and compliance posture management for multi-cloud environments.

The Cloud paradigm brings new security challenges throughout the cloud adoption journey: applying comprehensive security to maintain an adequate security posture in a rapidly changing environment or being able to include security in the DevOps pipeline to deliver secure infrastructure and workloads. ElevenPaths Cloud Security offering includes professional and managed services and capabilities to help customers overcome those challenges. Cloud MSS concentrates its efforts through operations and response to unknown threats to help customers implement effective, replicable and auditable Cloud Security.

'Since you can't secure what you can't see, prevention and detection of risks becomes a challenge,' said Alberto Sempere, Director of Product and go to market at ElevenPaths. 'With ElevenPaths' Cloud MSS powered by Prisma Cloud our customers' IT and security teams can spend less time testing and evaluating their environment and more time evolving their business. This service helps customers better assess, understand, and automate their cloud security posture.'

'Organizations are increasingly turning to managed service providers to help them contend with today's complex public cloud threat landscape, technical talent shortages, and dynamic business conditions - all while keeping security costs under control,' said Alex Zinin, VP, Worldwide Service Provider Business, Palo Alto Networks. 'We're proud to be working with ElevenPaths across both EMEA and Latin America to bring the power of Prisma Cloud to organizations around the world, helping to make each day more secure than the one before.'

About ElevenPaths

At ElevenPaths, we believe that a safer digital world is possible. We support our customers with their digital transformation, creating disruptive innovation in cybersecurity in order to provide the necessary privacy and trust in our daily digital lives.

We combine the freshness and energy of a start-up with the knowledge, power and strength of a global Telco to provide innovative solutions spanning across prevention, detection and response to daily threats in our digital world.

We also work to ensure a safer digital environment through strategic alliances that allow us to enhance our customers' security, as well as through collaborations with leading bodies and entities such as the European Commission, CyberThreat Alliance, Cloud Security Alliance, ECSO, EuroPol, Incibe, and the OEA.

More information:

elevenpaths.com

@ElevenPaths

blog.elevenpaths.com

Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 08:57:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TELEFONICA S.A.
04:58aTELEFONICA S A : ElevenPaths expands its cloud security solutions portfolio with..
PU
04:48aTELEFONICA S A : ElevenPaths amplía su cartera de soluciones de seguridad en la ..
PU
08/10TELEFONICA S A : Telefónica implantará casos de uso reales con 5G en Madrid para..
PU
08/04TELEFONICA S A : Telefónica y Clicars se alían para impulsar la digitalización d..
PU
08/04TELEFONICA S A : Telefónica despliega en Alcoi la tecnología que conecta objetos..
PU
08/04TELEFONICA S A : Movistar+, ya disponible en Apple TV
PU
08/04TELEFONICA SA : Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/03TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
08/03TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/03TELEFONICA SA : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 143 M 51 746 M 51 746 M
Net income 2020 2 006 M 2 351 M 2 351 M
Net Debt 2020 42 558 M 49 888 M 49 888 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,02x
Yield 2020 10,8%
Capitalization 19 302 M 22 719 M 22 627 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 113 621
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart TELEFONICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefonica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 5,34 €
Last Close Price 3,64 €
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Isidro Fainé Casas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA S.A.-41.53%22 719
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.93%244 104
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-6.44%88 057
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.85%82 936
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.21%51 205
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC1.10%39 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group