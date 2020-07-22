Telefonica S A : Go Ignite partners seeks 5g use cases in global call for startups

The alliance seeks startups working on consumer and enterprise 5G use cases.

Entries to be submitted from 22 July to 7 September 2020

Alliance partners will validate and showcase start-ups' solutions and help them go to market

Bonn, Madrid, Paris, Singapore; 22 July 2020. - Following the success of its previous global calls for start-ups, Go Ignite, an alliance of four leading global telcos, has launched 'Go Ignite: 5G Open Call for start-ups' to engage start-ups or venture capital-backed companies which are developing 5G products or services catering to the consumer or enterprise sectors.

Go Ignite comprises hubraum, Orange Fab, Singtel Innov8 and Connected Open Innovation, the open innovation arms of Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Singtel, and Telefónica respectively.

Interested participants can submit their proposals from 22 July to 7 September 2020 through the alliance's website at www.go-ignite.com. The alliance members will evaluate the proposals based on each project's degree of technological innovation, feasibility, rapid implementation time and maturity. Selected start-ups will have the opportunity to present their proposals to key management of the Go Ignite alliance members in an online workshop on 21 - 23 September 2020. The workshop is designed to help the selected start-ups validate their proposals by engaging the business units of the alliance members. From their feedback, the start-ups can refine their solutions and sharpen their strategies to better align their innovations with market requirements.

Start-ups which successfully complete the online workshop would be better positioned to launch their 5G products or services to the market given the Go Ignite members combined customer base of more than 1.2 billion customers across Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Australia.

Mr Axel Menneking, Head of hubraum said: 'The tech incubator of Deutsche Telekom has already carried out successful 5G programs with start-ups, from which interesting projects have emerged. We are looking forward to new interesting use cases that demonstrate the potential of this technology.

Mrs Karine Dussert Sarthe, Executive Vice President Product Marketing & Design in Orange's Innovation Division, said: 'We look forward to engaging with start-ups to develop 5G new use cases. We are convinced that 5G could bring value by accelerating digital transformation in a world facing unprecedented economic and ecological challenges. We strongly believe that leveraging a newly emerging 5G ecosystem will accelerate 5G value creation for everyone's benefits.'

Mr Edgar Hardless, CEO of Singtel Innov8 said, 'We look forward to engaging start-ups which have exciting ideas to leverage the benefits of 5G. Through Go Ignite's global call, we want to help start-ups bring their innovative solutions to the markets across the Southeast Asian region where the Singtel Group is rolling out 5G. Ecosystem innovation will enable us to harness 5G's potential as a game-changer to accelerate enterprises' digital transformation and provide innovative and differentiated consumer offerings.'

Mr. Miguel Arias, Global Entrepreneurship Director of Telefónica said, 'Telefónica is committed to 5G technology, which will open up our telecommunications ecosystem to a wide range of vertical industries where start-ups with scalable products and global impact may develop concept tests on the new services, products, experiences and business models in the future.'

For more information about Go Ignite and the registration process, please visit www.go-ignite.com.

About Go Ignite members

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Company profile

ORANGE

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42 billion euros in 2019 and 145,000 employees worldwide at 31 March 2020, including 85,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 253 million customers worldwide at 31 March 2020, including 208 million mobile customers and 21million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new 'Engage 2025' strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN). For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

SINGTEL

Singtel is Asia's leading communications technology group, providing a portfolio of services from next-generation communication, technology services to infotainment to both consumers and businesses. For consumers, Singtel delivers a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband and TV. For businesses, Singtel offers a complementary array of workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics and cybersecurity capabilities. The Group has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa and reaches over 700 million mobile customers in 21 countries. Its infrastructure and technology services for businesses span 21 countries, with more than 428 direct points of presence in 362 cities.

For more information, visit www.singtel.com.

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SingtelNews and LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/Singtel.

TELEFÓNICA

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests. The company has a significant presence in 14 countries in Europe and Latin America and over 344 million accesses. Telefónica is a 100% listed company and its shares are traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in New York and Lima.

For more information, visit https://www.telefonica.com/en/home

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Companies' current expectations and projections about future events based on their knowledge of present facts and circumstances and assumptions about future events, as well as their current plans based on such facts and circumstances. These statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Companies' expectations.

As a result, the companies involved do not guarantee that it will be possible to hold the described events, including the digital Workshop, or award access to investments or corporate resources from the Companies. The companies involved are not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release.