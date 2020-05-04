Telefonica S A : , Liberty Global Negotiate Potential UK Telecom Businesses Merger

By Mauro Orru



Telefonica SA said Monday that it is in negotiations with Liberty Global PLC about the potential integration of their telecommunications businesses in the U.K.

The Spanish telecommunications company said it can't guarantee the exact terms of a potential deal or the probability of its success at this stage.

The announcement follows press reports that the two companies were in talks about the merger of Telefonica's O2 and Liberty Global's Virgin Media.

