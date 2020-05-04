Log in
TELEFONICA S.A.

TELEFONICA S.A.

(TEF)
News 
News

Telefonica S A : , Liberty Global Negotiate Potential UK Telecom Businesses Merger

05/04/2020 | 02:16am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Telefonica SA said Monday that it is in negotiations with Liberty Global PLC about the potential integration of their telecommunications businesses in the U.K.

The Spanish telecommunications company said it can't guarantee the exact terms of a potential deal or the probability of its success at this stage.

The announcement follows press reports that the two companies were in talks about the merger of Telefonica's O2 and Liberty Global's Virgin Media.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

ChangeLast1st jan.
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC 14.73% 22.28 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
TELEFONICA S.A. 0.00% 4.18 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 46 113 M
EBIT 2020 5 993 M
Net income 2020 2 893 M
Debt 2020 42 588 M
Yield 2020 9,15%
P/E ratio 2020 7,75x
P/E ratio 2021 7,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
EV / Sales2021 1,35x
Capitalization 21 379 M
Managers
NameTitle
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Isidro Fainé Casas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA S.A.0.00%23 519
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.44%235 162
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-0.53%82 934
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-8.55%69 527
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.67%48 240
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC0.26%36 699
