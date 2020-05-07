Log in
TELEFONICA S.A.

TELEFONICA S.A.

(TEF)
Telefonica S A : , Liberty Global Reach Agreement to Merge U.K. Businesses

05/07/2020 | 01:57am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Telefonica SA said Thursday that it has reached an agreement with Liberty Global PLC to combine Telefonica's O2 and Liberty's Virgin Media in an equally split joint venture.

The announcement comes just days after the Spanish telecommunications company confirmed it was in negotiations for a potential deal.

Telefonica said the merger would give rise to a new communications provider in the U.K. with more than 46 million video, broadband and mobile subscribers and roughly 11 billion pounds ($13.6 billion) of revenue.

The deal has synergies of GBP6.2 billion on a net present value basis, Telefonica said, adding that it expects to receive GBP5.7 billion of proceeds after an equalization payment to Telefonica of GBP2.5 billion.

Telefonica said it has agreed to restrict the transfer of interests in the joint venture to a third party for five years.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

