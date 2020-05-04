Telefonica S A : , Liberty Global in Talks to Merge O2, Virgin Media -- Update

--Telefonica said it is in negotiations with Liberty Global about the potential combination of O2 and Virgin Media

By Adria Calatayud and Mauro Orru

Telefonica SA said Monday that it is in negotiations with Liberty Global PLC about the potential combination of Telefonica's O2 and Liberty's Virgin Media, in a deal that would shake up the U.K. telecommunications industry.

The confirmation followed press reports over the weekend that the two companies were in talks to form a 50/50 joint venture through the merger of mobile operator O2 and Virgin Media, which provides broadband, pay-TV and phone services.

The Spanish telecommunications company said the process initiated by both parties is in a negotiation phase. Telefonica can't guarantee the exact terms of a potential deal or the probability of its success at this stage, it said.

Liberty declined to comment.

If agreed, the potential deal would mark a return to M&A activity in Europe after a slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It could also give an answer to two key uncertainties in the U.K. telecoms market: the future shape of O2, and how Virgin Media's parent deploys its large cash resources.

Telefonica in 2015 agreed to sell O2 to Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.--owner of rival operator Three U.K.--but the deal was blocked by European Union antitrust authorities a year later. The company has since said it was considering a separate listing of O2, a move that has been hindered by uncertainty about Brexit.

The U.K. was one of the key markets--along with Spain, Brazil and Germany--singled out by Madrid-based Telefonica when it outlined a major strategic revamp in November, which also included a review of options for the rest of its operations in Latin America with the aim of reducing its debt load. As of Dec. 31, the company's net debt stood at 37.74 billion euros ($41.42 billion).

John Karidis, analyst at brokerage Numis, said the potential merger suggests Telefonica remains keen to cut its indebtedness and that the pandemic has undermined its plan to do so in part by selling its Latin American businesses--excluding Brazil.

For Liberty, the deal would come after the sale of its operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone Group PLC, which was completed in July last year and left it with a substantial war chest. The company has been buying back stock, but at the end of last year it still had $8.1 billion in cash.

Analysts at UBS said the deal would have a sound strategic logic and be supported by a solid fit of the two businesses, given that a merger would combine O2's wireless strength with Virgin Media's broadband and pay-TV operations.

"With the exception of BT, no U.K. player has yet managed to put together a 'future-proof' asset base combining wide-reaching networks and market shares both in fixed and mobile," UBS analysts said.

